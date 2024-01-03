Middle Tennessee body armor, tactical gear maker announces layoffs

Forty workers will be laid off at Safariland's GH Armor Systems' plant in Dover, located approximately 70 miles northwest of Nashville.

The company produces body armor and tactical equipment for police agencies, military and first responders.

Safariland, which in 2017 acquired Pacific Safety Products' GH Armor Systems, gave notice of the impending layoffs Wednesday to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

A Safariland tactical vest like this is used by many police departments, military members and other professional security organizations.

"Permanent layoff to begin on February 20, 2024, with subsequent separations anticipated through June 30, 2024," the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification states.

Company officials did not respond to requests for comment on the reason for the staff reduction.

The 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 1 Sentry Drive in Dover produces "a comprehensive suite of advanced armor solutions, ballistics, carriers, tactical equipment, hard armor and corrections products," Safariland's website states.

