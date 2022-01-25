U.S. markets closed

Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2021 Full Year Financial Results

Middlefield Banc Corp.
·28 min read
  • MBCN

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Returned $16.6 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 512,449 shares

  • Net income increased 123.2% to a record $18.6 million, compared to $8.3 million

  • Net interest margin improved by 25 basis points to 3.79%, compared to 3.54%

  • Total noninterest income increased 20.3% to $7.2 million

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision(1) income increased 19.4% to $23.4 million

  • Return on average assets increased to 1.36% from 0.64%

  • Return on average equity increased to 12.74% from 5.87%

  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) increased to 14.38% from 6.66%

  • Efficiency ratio improved to 56.48%, compared to 58.77%

  • Strong asset quality with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.49%, compared to 0.71%

“We achieved record earnings in 2021 driven by strong asset quality, the contribution of PPP forgiveness, prudent expense management, and record annual noninterest income,” stated Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We also returned a record amount of capital to our shareholders in 2021 through our share repurchase program and growing dividend policy. During 2021, we invested $12.3 million in our share repurchase program, retiring approximately 8.0% of our outstanding shares, and at an average price of $23.99 or 109.6% of our tangible book value of $21.88 at December 31, 2021. In addition, we paid $4.2 million in dividends during the year, reflecting an increase of 10.6% over the prior year.(1)

“We expect loan growth will remain challenging in 2022, as we work to forgive the remaining $34.1 million balance of PPP loans in our loan portfolio at December 31, 2021, and we continue to focus on controlling risk and pricing on loans. However, we are proactively working on several growth initiatives that we expect will improve demand throughout 2022 and beyond. Strategies include enhancing our digital banking offerings, adding new lenders throughout our Northeast Ohio and Central Ohio markets, and pursuing new marketing initiatives that better promote our services to current and perspective customers.”

“Having celebrated our 120th year in business, I am proud of the milestones we achieved in 2021. I believe Middlefield’s local, community-oriented financial offerings are well positioned to add value to current and prospective customers and look forward to the Company’s success in the future. Finally, our accomplishments are a direct result of the commitment and dedication of our associates and I want to thank everyone at Middlefield for their continued hard work,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Income Statement
For the 2021 full year, net interest income increased 11.3% to $48.3 million, compared to $43.4 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the 2021 twelve-month period was 3.79%, compared to 3.54% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2021 fourth quarter was $12.0 million, compared to $11.3 million for the 2020 fourth quarter. The 6.4% increase in net interest income for the 2021 fourth quarter was largely a result of a 51.7% reduction in interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2021 fourth quarter was 3.82%, compared to 3.49% for the same period of 2020.

For the 2021 full year, noninterest income increased 20.3% to $7.2 million, compared to $6.0 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2021 fourth quarter was $1.5 million, compared to $1.6 million for the 2020 fourth quarter. These increases were driven primarily through the service charges recognized on deposit account activity.

For the 2021 full year, noninterest expense increased 7.7% to $32.1 million, compared to $29.8 million for the same period last year. For the 2021 fourth quarter, noninterest expense was $7.9 million, compared to $7.8 million for the same period last year. These changes were driven primarily by changes in salaries and benefits expense between the periods.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was a record $18.6 million, or a record $3.00 per diluted share, compared to $8.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2021 fourth quarter, was $4.8 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet
Total assets at December 31, 2021, were $1.33 billion from $1.39 billion at December 31, 2020. Net loans at December 31, 2021, decreased 11.3% to $967.3 million, compared to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2020, as PPP forgiveness increased. Throughout 2021, Middlefield has helped customers receive $149.6 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the program, including processing $20.1 million of forgiveness payments during the fourth quarter of 2021. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2021, was $34.1 million.

Total deposits at December 31, 2021, were $1.17 billion, compared to $1.23 billion at December 31, 2020. The 4.8% decrease in deposits was primarily due to a decline in time-based and money market accounts, partially offset by increased noninterest-bearing, savings, and interest-bearing accounts. The investment portfolio was $170.2 million December 31, 2021, compared with $114.4 million at December 31, 2020.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “We are well positioned to continue returning capital to our shareholders, while supporting our growth oriented strategic plan as a result of our strong balance sheet, liquidity position, and asset quality. The prudent funding of our allowance in 2020, combined with favorable asset quality throughout 2021, has resulted in one of the strongest reserve levels in our 120-year history.”

“Reflecting our commitment to help our communities navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, we helped our customers receive $212.6 million of PPP loans over the past two years, while processing $178.4 million of forgiveness during this period. In addition, we also supported 390 customers during the pandemic through our Covid-19 related deferral programs. At December 31, 2021, there were no loans with Covid-19 related payment modifications,” concluded Mr. Stacy.

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At December 31, 2021, shareholders’ equity increased 1.1% to $145.3 million compared to $143.8 million at December 31, 2020. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2021, increased 9.5% to $24.68 compared to $22.54 at the same period last year.

Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 1.5% to $128.9 million for the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $127.0 million at December 31, 2020. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) at December 31, 2021, increased 9.9% to $21.88, compared to $19.91 at December 31, 2020.

For the 2021 full year, cash dividends declared per share increased 15.0% to $0.69 totaling $4.2 million, compared to $0.60 per share or $3.8 million for the same period last year. Dividends in 2021, included a $0.04 per share one-time dividend payment declared in the 2021 fourth quarter.

At December 31, 2021, the Company had an equity-to-assets leverage ratio of 10.92%, compared to 10.33% at December 31, 2020. The year-over-year increase in the Company’s equity-to-assets leverage ratio occurred even as Middlefield invested $12.3 million in its share repurchase program.

Asset Quality
The Company had a negative provision for loan losses for the 2021 fourth quarter of $200,000, versus a provision for loan losses of $2.1 million for the fourth quarter last year. The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and last year’s prudent build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses for 2021 full year was $700,000 compared to $9.8 million for the 2020 full year.

Net recoveries were $308,000, or 0.12% of average loans, annualized, during the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to no net charge-offs for the same quarter last year. For the 2021 full year, net recoveries were $183,000, or 0.02% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $3.1 million, or 0.29% of average loans for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2021, improved 22.3% to $11.9 million, compared to $15.2 million at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans at December 31 2021, were $4.9 million, a 38.2% decrease from the same period last year. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2021, stood at $14.3 million, or 1.46% of total loans, compared to $13.5 million, or 1.22% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.33 billion at December 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets, and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Investor and Media Contact:

Thomas G. Caldwell
President/Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3200
tcaldwell@middlefieldbank.com

Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com



MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Balance Sheets (period end)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

97,172

$

113,177

$

82,435

$

93,037

$

92,874

Federal funds sold

22,322

19,174

10,034

7,436

19,543

Cash and cash equivalents

119,494

132,351

92,469

100,473

112,417

Equity securities, at fair value

819

833

730

690

609

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

170,199

163,057

150,850

123,218

114,360

Loans held for sale

1,051

676

790

1,260

878

Loans:

Commercial real estate:

Owner occupied

111,470

110,883

109,777

104,379

103,121

Non-owner occupied

283,618

310,222

304,324

304,623

309,424

Multifamily

31,189

30,762

34,926

39,015

39,562

Residential real estate

240,089

232,020

228,102

228,052

233,995

Commercial and industrial

148,812

163,052

200,558

242,651

232,044

Home equity lines of credit

104,355

105,450

107,685

111,474

112,543

Construction and other

54,148

49,378

62,229

64,960

63,573

Consumer installment

8,010

8,515

8,694

9,046

9,823

Total loans

981,691

1,010,282

1,056,295

1,104,200

1,104,085

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

14,342

14,234

14,200

14,122

13,459

Net loans

967,349

996,048

1,042,095

1,090,078

1,090,626

Premises and equipment, net

17,272

17,507

17,680

18,002

18,333

Goodwill

15,071

15,071

15,071

15,071

15,071

Core deposit intangibles

1,403

1,484

1,564

1,644

1,724

Bank-owned life insurance

17,060

16,954

16,846

16,740

16,938

Other real estate owned

6,992

7,090

7,090

7,372

7,387

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

14,296

14,794

15,033

13,545

13,636

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,331,006

$

1,365,865

$

1,360,218

$

1,388,093

$

1,391,979

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

334,171

$

316,770

$

326,665

$

317,224

$

291,347

Interest-bearing demand

196,308

237,576

207,725

215,684

195,722

Money market

177,281

178,423

183,453

187,204

198,493

Savings

260,125

256,114

252,171

259,973

243,888

Time

198,725

211,674

225,271

245,342

295,750

Total deposits

1,166,610

1,200,557

1,195,285

1,225,427

1,225,200

Other borrowings

12,901

12,966

13,031

13,095

17,038

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

6,160

6,287

5,858

4,901

5,931

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,185,671

1,219,810

1,214,174

1,243,423

1,248,169

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,330,548

shares issued, 5,888,737 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021

87,131

87,131

87,131

87,073

86,886

Retained earnings

83,971

80,376

76,150

72,729

69,578

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,462

3,610

3,893

2,917

4,284

Treasury stock, at cost; 1,441,811 shares as of December 31, 2021

(29,229

)

(25,062

)

(21,130

)

(18,049

)

(16,938

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

145,335

146,055

146,044

144,670

143,810

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,331,006

$

1,365,865

$

1,360,218

$

1,388,093

$

1,391,979



MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Statements of Income

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

Interest and fees on loans

$

11,586

$

12,258

$

11,885

$

12,167

$

12,041

$

47,896

$

49,003

Interest-earning deposits in other institutions

30

30

12

18

9

90

118

Federal funds sold

1

1

1

-

1

3

22

Investment securities:

Taxable interest

438

461

410

370

297

1,679

909

Tax-exempt interest

732

673

602

558

591

2,565

2,472

Dividends on stock

23

24

26

29

28

102

114

Total interest and dividend income

12,810

13,447

12,936

13,142

12,967

52,335

52,638

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

783

915

1,010

1,205

1,655

3,913

8,962

Short-term borrowings

-

-

-

-

(2

)

-

79

Other borrowings

37

37

39

39

43

152

209

Total interest expense

820

952

1,049

1,244

1,696

4,065

9,250

NET INTEREST INCOME

11,990

12,495

11,887

11,898

11,271

48,270

43,388

Provision (credit) for loan losses

(200

)

-

200

700

2,100

700

9,840

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

FOR LOAN LOSSES

12,190

12,495

11,687

11,198

9,171

47,570

33,548

NONINTEREST INCOME

Service charges on deposit accounts

906

876

856

787

729

3,425

2,539

(Losses) gains on equity securities

(14

)

102

40

81

56

209

(101

)

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

106

108

106

226

106

546

427

Gains on sale of loans

118

309

221

592

332

1,240

1,487

Other income

419

426

409

532

387

1,786

1,638

Total noninterest income

1,535

1,821

1,632

2,218

1,610

7,206

5,990

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

4,088

4,488

4,321

4,254

4,458

17,151

15,835

Occupancy expense

572

457

549

600

628

2,178

2,158

Equipment expense

358

333

313

357

365

1,361

1,308

Data processing costs

660

736

698

786

617

2,880

2,650

Ohio state franchise tax

285

287

286

286

251

1,144

1,082

Federal deposit insurance expense

50

150

150

144

103

494

423

Professional fees

435

136

323

419

352

1,313

1,359

(Losses) gains on other real estate owned

(66

)

9

22

46

44

11

(172

)

Advertising expense

221

222

221

221

55

885

698

Software amortization expense

119

88

74

80

66

361

351

Core deposit intangible amortization

80

81

80

80

83

321

332

Other expense

1,059

951

889

1,080

803

3,979

3,764

Total noninterest expense

7,861

7,938

7,926

8,353

7,825

32,078

29,788

Income before income taxes

5,864

6,378

5,393

5,063

2,956

22,698

9,750

Income taxes

1,027

1,174

968

896

467

4,065

1,401

NET INCOME

$

4,837

$

5,204

$

4,425

$

4,167

$

2,489

$

18,633

$

8,349

PTPP (1)

$

5,664

$

6,378

$

5,593

$

5,763

$

5,056

$

23,398

$

19,590

(1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Per common share data

Net income per common share - basic

$

0.81

$

0.85

$

0.70

$

0.65

$

0.39

$

3.01

$

1.31

Net income per common share - diluted

$

0.81

$

0.85

$

0.70

$

0.65

$

0.39

$

3.00

$

1.30

Dividends declared per share

$

0.21

$

0.16

$

0.16

$

0.16

$

0.15

$

0.69

$

0.60

Book value per share (period end)

$

24.68

$

24.13

$

23.50

$

22.80

$

22.54

$

24.68

$

22.54

Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3)

$

21.88

$

21.39

$

20.82

$

20.17

$

19.91

$

21.88

$

19.91

Dividends declared

$

1,242

$

978

$

1,004

$

1,016

$

957

$

4,240

$

3,834

Dividend yield

3.37

%

2.66

%

2.72

%

3.10

%

2.65

%

2.79

%

2.67

%

Dividend payout ratio

25.68

%

18.79

%

22.69

%

24.38

%

38.45

%

22.76

%

45.92

%

Average shares outstanding - basic

5,951,838

6,136,648

6,297,071

6,364,132

6,378,706

6,186,666

6,385,350

Average shares outstanding - diluted

5,975,333

6,157,181

6,312,230

6,378,493

6,397,681

6,211,076

6,404,524

Period ending shares outstanding

5,888,737

6,054,083

6,215,511

6,344,657

6,379,323

5,888,737

6,379,323

Selected ratios

Return on average assets

1.41

%

1.51

%

1.30

%

1.22

%

0.72

%

1.36

%

0.64

%

Return on average equity

13.17

%

13.95

%

12.10

%

11.65

%

6.76

%

12.74

%

5.87

%

Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)

14.85

%

15.71

%

13.65

%

13.17

%

7.64

%

14.38

%

6.66

%

Efficiency (1)

56.65

%

54.15

%

57.28

%

57.91

%

59.29

%

56.48

%

58.77

%

Equity to assets at period end

10.92

%

10.69

%

10.74

%

10.42

%

10.33

%

10.92

%

10.33

%

Noninterest expense to average assets

0.58

%

0.58

%

0.58

%

0.60

%

0.57

%

2.34

%

2.27

%

(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income

(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below

(3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding

(4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Yields

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest-earning assets:

Loans receivable (2)

4.61

%

4.74

%

4.43

%

4.48

%

4.28

%

4.56

%

4.55

%

Investment securities (2)

3.30

%

3.37

%

3.47

%

3.75

%

3.65

%

3.45

%

3.68

%

Interest-earning deposits with other banks

0.20

%

0.21

%

0.18

%

0.20

%

0.21

%

0.20

%

0.45

%

Total interest-earning assets

4.07

%

4.20

%

4.05

%

4.11

%

4.00

%

4.11

%

4.28

%

Deposits:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.16

%

0.21

%

0.13

%

0.31

%

Money market deposits

0.47

%

0.46

%

0.46

%

0.47

%

0.53

%

0.47

%

0.87

%

Savings deposits

0.06

%

0.06

%

0.06

%

0.07

%

0.11

%

0.06

%

0.24

%

Certificates of deposit

0.90

%

1.08

%

1.19

%

1.28

%

1.56

%

1.13

%

1.87

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

0.36

%

0.41

%

0.46

%

0.53

%

0.70

%

0.44

%

1.02

%

Non-Deposit Funding:

Borrowings

1.13

%

1.13

%

1.18

%

1.10

%

0.95

%

1.13

%

0.75

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.37

%

0.42

%

0.47

%

0.54

%

0.71

%

0.45

%

1.01

%

Cost of deposits

0.26

%

0.30

%

0.34

%

0.40

%

0.54

%

0.32

%

0.79

%

Cost of funds

0.27

%

0.31

%

0.35

%

0.41

%

0.55

%

0.33

%

0.79

%

Net interest margin (1)

3.82

%

3.91

%

3.72

%

3.73

%

3.49

%

3.79

%

3.54

%

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.


For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Asset quality data

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

Nonperforming loans (1)

$

4,859

$

6,806

$

7,760

$

8,958

$

7,858

Other real estate owned

6,992

7,090

7,090

7,372

7,387

Nonperforming assets

$

11,851

$

13,896

$

14,850

$

16,330

$

15,245

Allowance for loan losses

$

14,342

$

14,234

$

14,200

$

14,122

$

13,459

Allowance for loan losses/total loans

1.46

%

1.41

%

1.34

%

1.28

%

1.22

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries):

Quarter-to-date

$

(308

)

$

(34

)

$

122

$

37

$

0

Year-to-date

(183

)

125

159

37

3,149

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:

Quarter-to-date

(0.12

)%

(0.01

)%

0.05

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

Year-to-date

(0.02

)%

0.02

%

0.03

%

0.01

%

0.29

%

Nonperforming loans/total loans

0.49

%

0.67

%

0.73

%

0.81

%

0.71

%

Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans

295.16

%

209.14

%

182.99

%

157.65

%

171.28

%

Nonperforming assets/total assets

0.89

%

1.02

%

1.09

%

1.18

%

1.10

%

(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.


Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity

For the Three Months Ended

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Stockholders' Equity

$

145,335

$

146,055

$

146,044

$

144,670

$

143,810

Less Goodwill and other intangibles

16,474

16,555

16,635

16,715

16,795

Tangible Common Equity

$

128,861

$

129,500

$

129,409

$

127,955

$

127,015

Shares outstanding

5,888,737

6,054,083

6,215,511

6,344,657

6,379,323

Tangible book value per share

$

21.88

$

21.39

$

20.82

$

20.17

$

19.91


Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Average Stockholders' Equity

$

145,716

$

148,048

$

146,719

$

145,065

$

146,374

$

146,237

$

142,241

Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles

16,513

16,594

16,674

16,754

16,836

16,634

16,960

Average Tangible Common Equity

$

129,203

$

131,454

$

130,045

$

128,311

$

129,538

$

129,603

$

125,281

Net income

$

4,837

$

5,204

$

4,425

$

4,167

$

2,489

$

18,633

$

8,349

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)

14.85%

15.71%

13.65%

13.17%

7.64%

14.38%

6.66%


Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income

$

4,837

$

5,204

$

4,425

$

4,167

$

2,489

$

18,633

$

8,349

Add Income Taxes

1,027

1,174

968

896

467

4,065

1,401

Add Provision for loan losses

(200)

-

200

700

2,100

700

9,840

PTPP

$

5,664

$

6,378

$

5,593

$

5,763

$

5,056

$

23,398

$

19,590



MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Cost

Balance

Interest

Yield/Cost

Interest-earning assets:

Loans receivable (3)

$

999,229

$

11,586

4.61

%

$

1,121,259

$

12,041

4.28

%

Investment securities (3)

164,254

1,170

3.30

%

113,801

888

3.65

%

Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)

104,804

54

0.20

%

70,803

38

0.21

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,268,287

12,810

4.07

%

1,305,863

12,967

4.00

%

Noninterest-earning assets

90,556

78,064

Total assets

$

1,358,843

$

1,383,927

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

212,861

$

66

0.12

%

$

186,933

$

97

0.21

%

Money market deposits

180,201

214

0.47

%

191,771

255

0.53

%

Savings deposits

257,344

39

0.06

%

238,991

66

0.11

%

Certificates of deposit

204,904

464

0.90

%

316,293

1,237

1.56

%

Short-term borrowings

-

-

0.00

%

26

-

0.00

%

Other borrowings

12,934

37

1.13

%

17,068

41

0.96

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

868,244

820

0.37

%

951,082

1,696

0.71

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

337,900

281,608

Other liabilities

6,983

4,863

Stockholders' equity

145,716

146,374

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,358,843

$

1,383,927

Net interest income

$

11,990

$

11,271

Interest rate spread (1)

3.70

%

3.29

%

Net interest margin (2)

3.82

%

3.49

%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to

average interest-bearing liabilities

146.07

%

137.30

%

(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $210 and $178 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.


For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

2021

2021

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Cost

Balance

Interest

Yield/Cost

Interest-earning assets:

Loans receivable (3)

$

999,229

$

11,586

4.61

%

$

1,027,935

$

12,258

4.74

%

Investment securities (3)

164,254

1,170

3.30

%

154,718

1,134

3.37

%

Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)

104,804

54

0.20

%

105,910

55

0.21

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,268,287

12,810

4.07

%

1,288,563

13,447

4.20

%

Noninterest-earning assets

90,556

82,952

Total assets

$

1,358,843

$

1,371,515

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

212,861

$

66

0.12

%

$

225,264

$

67

0.12

%

Money market deposits

180,201

214

0.47

%

182,831

214

0.46

%

Savings deposits

257,344

39

0.06

%

253,960

38

0.06

%

Certificates of deposit

204,904

464

0.90

%

218,323

596

1.08

%

Short-term borrowings

-

-

0.00

%

-

-

0.00

%

Other borrowings

12,934

37

1.13

%

12,999

37

1.13

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

868,244

820

0.37

%

893,377

952

0.42

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

337,900

323,726

Other liabilities

6,983

6,364

Stockholders' equity

145,716

148,048

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,358,843

$

1,371,515

Net interest income

$

11,990

$

12,495

Interest rate spread (1)

3.70

%

3.78

%

Net interest margin (2)

3.82

%

3.91

%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to

average interest-bearing liabilities

146.07

%

144.24

%

(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $210 and $195 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.


For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Cost

Balance

Interest

Yield/Cost

Interest-earning assets:

Loans receivable (3)

$

1,052,351

$

47,896

4.56

%

$

1,079,788

$

49,003

4.55

%

Investment securities (3)

142,705

4,244

3.45

%

109,863

3,381

3.68

%

Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)

97,417

195

0.20

%

56,222

254

0.45

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,292,473

52,335

4.11

%

1,245,873

52,638

4.28

%

Noninterest-earning assets

78,802

68,219

Total assets

$

1,371,275

$

1,314,092

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

212,063

$

274

0.13

%

$

144,897

$

445

0.31

%

Money market deposits

186,009

869

0.47

%

172,587

1,501

0.87

%

Savings deposits

255,267

162

0.06

%

211,151

510

0.24

%

Certificates of deposit

231,662

2,608

1.13

%

347,609

6,506

1.87

%

Short-term borrowings

85

-

0.00

%

22,637

79

0.35

%

Other borrowings

13,313

152

1.14

%

15,629

209

1.34

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

898,399

4,065

0.45

%

914,510

9,250

1.01

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

320,104

252,615

Other liabilities

6,535

4,726

Stockholders' equity

146,237

142,241

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,371,275

$

1,314,092

Net interest income

$

48,270

$

43,388

Interest rate spread (1)

3.66

%

3.27

%

Net interest margin (2)

3.79

%

3.54

%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to

average interest-bearing liabilities

143.86

%

136.23

%

(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $752 and $742 for 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.







