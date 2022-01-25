Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2021 Full Year Financial Results
MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
2021 Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
Returned $16.6 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 512,449 shares
Net income increased 123.2% to a record $18.6 million, compared to $8.3 million
Net interest margin improved by 25 basis points to 3.79%, compared to 3.54%
Total noninterest income increased 20.3% to $7.2 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision(1) income increased 19.4% to $23.4 million
Return on average assets increased to 1.36% from 0.64%
Return on average equity increased to 12.74% from 5.87%
Return on average tangible common equity(1) increased to 14.38% from 6.66%
Efficiency ratio improved to 56.48%, compared to 58.77%
Strong asset quality with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.49%, compared to 0.71%
“We achieved record earnings in 2021 driven by strong asset quality, the contribution of PPP forgiveness, prudent expense management, and record annual noninterest income,” stated Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We also returned a record amount of capital to our shareholders in 2021 through our share repurchase program and growing dividend policy. During 2021, we invested $12.3 million in our share repurchase program, retiring approximately 8.0% of our outstanding shares, and at an average price of $23.99 or 109.6% of our tangible book value of $21.88 at December 31, 2021. In addition, we paid $4.2 million in dividends during the year, reflecting an increase of 10.6% over the prior year.(1)”
“We expect loan growth will remain challenging in 2022, as we work to forgive the remaining $34.1 million balance of PPP loans in our loan portfolio at December 31, 2021, and we continue to focus on controlling risk and pricing on loans. However, we are proactively working on several growth initiatives that we expect will improve demand throughout 2022 and beyond. Strategies include enhancing our digital banking offerings, adding new lenders throughout our Northeast Ohio and Central Ohio markets, and pursuing new marketing initiatives that better promote our services to current and perspective customers.”
“Having celebrated our 120th year in business, I am proud of the milestones we achieved in 2021. I believe Middlefield’s local, community-oriented financial offerings are well positioned to add value to current and prospective customers and look forward to the Company’s success in the future. Finally, our accomplishments are a direct result of the commitment and dedication of our associates and I want to thank everyone at Middlefield for their continued hard work,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.
Income Statement
For the 2021 full year, net interest income increased 11.3% to $48.3 million, compared to $43.4 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the 2021 twelve-month period was 3.79%, compared to 3.54% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2021 fourth quarter was $12.0 million, compared to $11.3 million for the 2020 fourth quarter. The 6.4% increase in net interest income for the 2021 fourth quarter was largely a result of a 51.7% reduction in interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2021 fourth quarter was 3.82%, compared to 3.49% for the same period of 2020.
For the 2021 full year, noninterest income increased 20.3% to $7.2 million, compared to $6.0 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2021 fourth quarter was $1.5 million, compared to $1.6 million for the 2020 fourth quarter. These increases were driven primarily through the service charges recognized on deposit account activity.
For the 2021 full year, noninterest expense increased 7.7% to $32.1 million, compared to $29.8 million for the same period last year. For the 2021 fourth quarter, noninterest expense was $7.9 million, compared to $7.8 million for the same period last year. These changes were driven primarily by changes in salaries and benefits expense between the periods.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was a record $18.6 million, or a record $3.00 per diluted share, compared to $8.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2021 fourth quarter, was $4.8 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share for the same period last year.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at December 31, 2021, were $1.33 billion from $1.39 billion at December 31, 2020. Net loans at December 31, 2021, decreased 11.3% to $967.3 million, compared to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2020, as PPP forgiveness increased. Throughout 2021, Middlefield has helped customers receive $149.6 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the program, including processing $20.1 million of forgiveness payments during the fourth quarter of 2021. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2021, was $34.1 million.
Total deposits at December 31, 2021, were $1.17 billion, compared to $1.23 billion at December 31, 2020. The 4.8% decrease in deposits was primarily due to a decline in time-based and money market accounts, partially offset by increased noninterest-bearing, savings, and interest-bearing accounts. The investment portfolio was $170.2 million December 31, 2021, compared with $114.4 million at December 31, 2020.
Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “We are well positioned to continue returning capital to our shareholders, while supporting our growth oriented strategic plan as a result of our strong balance sheet, liquidity position, and asset quality. The prudent funding of our allowance in 2020, combined with favorable asset quality throughout 2021, has resulted in one of the strongest reserve levels in our 120-year history.”
“Reflecting our commitment to help our communities navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, we helped our customers receive $212.6 million of PPP loans over the past two years, while processing $178.4 million of forgiveness during this period. In addition, we also supported 390 customers during the pandemic through our Covid-19 related deferral programs. At December 31, 2021, there were no loans with Covid-19 related payment modifications,” concluded Mr. Stacy.
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At December 31, 2021, shareholders’ equity increased 1.1% to $145.3 million compared to $143.8 million at December 31, 2020. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2021, increased 9.5% to $24.68 compared to $22.54 at the same period last year.
Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 1.5% to $128.9 million for the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $127.0 million at December 31, 2020. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) at December 31, 2021, increased 9.9% to $21.88, compared to $19.91 at December 31, 2020.
For the 2021 full year, cash dividends declared per share increased 15.0% to $0.69 totaling $4.2 million, compared to $0.60 per share or $3.8 million for the same period last year. Dividends in 2021, included a $0.04 per share one-time dividend payment declared in the 2021 fourth quarter.
At December 31, 2021, the Company had an equity-to-assets leverage ratio of 10.92%, compared to 10.33% at December 31, 2020. The year-over-year increase in the Company’s equity-to-assets leverage ratio occurred even as Middlefield invested $12.3 million in its share repurchase program.
Asset Quality
The Company had a negative provision for loan losses for the 2021 fourth quarter of $200,000, versus a provision for loan losses of $2.1 million for the fourth quarter last year. The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and last year’s prudent build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses for 2021 full year was $700,000 compared to $9.8 million for the 2020 full year.
Net recoveries were $308,000, or 0.12% of average loans, annualized, during the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to no net charge-offs for the same quarter last year. For the 2021 full year, net recoveries were $183,000, or 0.02% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $3.1 million, or 0.29% of average loans for the full year ended December 31, 2020.
Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2021, improved 22.3% to $11.9 million, compared to $15.2 million at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans at December 31 2021, were $4.9 million, a 38.2% decrease from the same period last year. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2021, stood at $14.3 million, or 1.46% of total loans, compared to $13.5 million, or 1.22% of total loans at December 31, 2020.
About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.33 billion at December 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.
Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank
(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets, and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
Company Contact:
Investor and Media Contact:
Thomas G. Caldwell
Andrew M. Berger
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Balance Sheets (period end)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
97,172
$
113,177
$
82,435
$
93,037
$
92,874
Federal funds sold
22,322
19,174
10,034
7,436
19,543
Cash and cash equivalents
119,494
132,351
92,469
100,473
112,417
Equity securities, at fair value
819
833
730
690
609
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
170,199
163,057
150,850
123,218
114,360
Loans held for sale
1,051
676
790
1,260
878
Loans:
Commercial real estate:
Owner occupied
111,470
110,883
109,777
104,379
103,121
Non-owner occupied
283,618
310,222
304,324
304,623
309,424
Multifamily
31,189
30,762
34,926
39,015
39,562
Residential real estate
240,089
232,020
228,102
228,052
233,995
Commercial and industrial
148,812
163,052
200,558
242,651
232,044
Home equity lines of credit
104,355
105,450
107,685
111,474
112,543
Construction and other
54,148
49,378
62,229
64,960
63,573
Consumer installment
8,010
8,515
8,694
9,046
9,823
Total loans
981,691
1,010,282
1,056,295
1,104,200
1,104,085
Less allowance for loan and lease losses
14,342
14,234
14,200
14,122
13,459
Net loans
967,349
996,048
1,042,095
1,090,078
1,090,626
Premises and equipment, net
17,272
17,507
17,680
18,002
18,333
Goodwill
15,071
15,071
15,071
15,071
15,071
Core deposit intangibles
1,403
1,484
1,564
1,644
1,724
Bank-owned life insurance
17,060
16,954
16,846
16,740
16,938
Other real estate owned
6,992
7,090
7,090
7,372
7,387
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
14,296
14,794
15,033
13,545
13,636
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,331,006
$
1,365,865
$
1,360,218
$
1,388,093
$
1,391,979
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
334,171
$
316,770
$
326,665
$
317,224
$
291,347
Interest-bearing demand
196,308
237,576
207,725
215,684
195,722
Money market
177,281
178,423
183,453
187,204
198,493
Savings
260,125
256,114
252,171
259,973
243,888
Time
198,725
211,674
225,271
245,342
295,750
Total deposits
1,166,610
1,200,557
1,195,285
1,225,427
1,225,200
Other borrowings
12,901
12,966
13,031
13,095
17,038
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
6,160
6,287
5,858
4,901
5,931
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,185,671
1,219,810
1,214,174
1,243,423
1,248,169
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,330,548
shares issued, 5,888,737 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021
87,131
87,131
87,131
87,073
86,886
Retained earnings
83,971
80,376
76,150
72,729
69,578
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,462
3,610
3,893
2,917
4,284
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,441,811 shares as of December 31, 2021
(29,229
)
(25,062
)
(21,130
)
(18,049
)
(16,938
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
145,335
146,055
146,044
144,670
143,810
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,331,006
$
1,365,865
$
1,360,218
$
1,388,093
$
1,391,979
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Statements of Income
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
11,586
$
12,258
$
11,885
$
12,167
$
12,041
$
47,896
$
49,003
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions
30
30
12
18
9
90
118
Federal funds sold
1
1
1
-
1
3
22
Investment securities:
Taxable interest
438
461
410
370
297
1,679
909
Tax-exempt interest
732
673
602
558
591
2,565
2,472
Dividends on stock
23
24
26
29
28
102
114
Total interest and dividend income
12,810
13,447
12,936
13,142
12,967
52,335
52,638
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
783
915
1,010
1,205
1,655
3,913
8,962
Short-term borrowings
-
-
-
-
(2
)
-
79
Other borrowings
37
37
39
39
43
152
209
Total interest expense
820
952
1,049
1,244
1,696
4,065
9,250
NET INTEREST INCOME
11,990
12,495
11,887
11,898
11,271
48,270
43,388
Provision (credit) for loan losses
(200
)
-
200
700
2,100
700
9,840
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR LOAN LOSSES
12,190
12,495
11,687
11,198
9,171
47,570
33,548
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
906
876
856
787
729
3,425
2,539
(Losses) gains on equity securities
(14
)
102
40
81
56
209
(101
)
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
106
108
106
226
106
546
427
Gains on sale of loans
118
309
221
592
332
1,240
1,487
Other income
419
426
409
532
387
1,786
1,638
Total noninterest income
1,535
1,821
1,632
2,218
1,610
7,206
5,990
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
4,088
4,488
4,321
4,254
4,458
17,151
15,835
Occupancy expense
572
457
549
600
628
2,178
2,158
Equipment expense
358
333
313
357
365
1,361
1,308
Data processing costs
660
736
698
786
617
2,880
2,650
Ohio state franchise tax
285
287
286
286
251
1,144
1,082
Federal deposit insurance expense
50
150
150
144
103
494
423
Professional fees
435
136
323
419
352
1,313
1,359
(Losses) gains on other real estate owned
(66
)
9
22
46
44
11
(172
)
Advertising expense
221
222
221
221
55
885
698
Software amortization expense
119
88
74
80
66
361
351
Core deposit intangible amortization
80
81
80
80
83
321
332
Other expense
1,059
951
889
1,080
803
3,979
3,764
Total noninterest expense
7,861
7,938
7,926
8,353
7,825
32,078
29,788
Income before income taxes
5,864
6,378
5,393
5,063
2,956
22,698
9,750
Income taxes
1,027
1,174
968
896
467
4,065
1,401
NET INCOME
$
4,837
$
5,204
$
4,425
$
4,167
$
2,489
$
18,633
$
8,349
PTPP (1)
$
5,664
$
6,378
$
5,593
$
5,763
$
5,056
$
23,398
$
19,590
(1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$
0.81
$
0.85
$
0.70
$
0.65
$
0.39
$
3.01
$
1.31
Net income per common share - diluted
$
0.81
$
0.85
$
0.70
$
0.65
$
0.39
$
3.00
$
1.30
Dividends declared per share
$
0.21
$
0.16
$
0.16
$
0.16
$
0.15
$
0.69
$
0.60
Book value per share (period end)
$
24.68
$
24.13
$
23.50
$
22.80
$
22.54
$
24.68
$
22.54
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3)
$
21.88
$
21.39
$
20.82
$
20.17
$
19.91
$
21.88
$
19.91
Dividends declared
$
1,242
$
978
$
1,004
$
1,016
$
957
$
4,240
$
3,834
Dividend yield
3.37
%
2.66
%
2.72
%
3.10
%
2.65
%
2.79
%
2.67
%
Dividend payout ratio
25.68
%
18.79
%
22.69
%
24.38
%
38.45
%
22.76
%
45.92
%
Average shares outstanding - basic
5,951,838
6,136,648
6,297,071
6,364,132
6,378,706
6,186,666
6,385,350
Average shares outstanding - diluted
5,975,333
6,157,181
6,312,230
6,378,493
6,397,681
6,211,076
6,404,524
Period ending shares outstanding
5,888,737
6,054,083
6,215,511
6,344,657
6,379,323
5,888,737
6,379,323
Selected ratios
Return on average assets
1.41
%
1.51
%
1.30
%
1.22
%
0.72
%
1.36
%
0.64
%
Return on average equity
13.17
%
13.95
%
12.10
%
11.65
%
6.76
%
12.74
%
5.87
%
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)
14.85
%
15.71
%
13.65
%
13.17
%
7.64
%
14.38
%
6.66
%
Efficiency (1)
56.65
%
54.15
%
57.28
%
57.91
%
59.29
%
56.48
%
58.77
%
Equity to assets at period end
10.92
%
10.69
%
10.74
%
10.42
%
10.33
%
10.92
%
10.33
%
Noninterest expense to average assets
0.58
%
0.58
%
0.58
%
0.60
%
0.57
%
2.34
%
2.27
%
(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below
(3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding
(4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Yields
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (2)
4.61
%
4.74
%
4.43
%
4.48
%
4.28
%
4.56
%
4.55
%
Investment securities (2)
3.30
%
3.37
%
3.47
%
3.75
%
3.65
%
3.45
%
3.68
%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
0.20
%
0.21
%
0.18
%
0.20
%
0.21
%
0.20
%
0.45
%
Total interest-earning assets
4.07
%
4.20
%
4.05
%
4.11
%
4.00
%
4.11
%
4.28
%
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.16
%
0.21
%
0.13
%
0.31
%
Money market deposits
0.47
%
0.46
%
0.46
%
0.47
%
0.53
%
0.47
%
0.87
%
Savings deposits
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.11
%
0.06
%
0.24
%
Certificates of deposit
0.90
%
1.08
%
1.19
%
1.28
%
1.56
%
1.13
%
1.87
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
0.36
%
0.41
%
0.46
%
0.53
%
0.70
%
0.44
%
1.02
%
Non-Deposit Funding:
Borrowings
1.13
%
1.13
%
1.18
%
1.10
%
0.95
%
1.13
%
0.75
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.37
%
0.42
%
0.47
%
0.54
%
0.71
%
0.45
%
1.01
%
Cost of deposits
0.26
%
0.30
%
0.34
%
0.40
%
0.54
%
0.32
%
0.79
%
Cost of funds
0.27
%
0.31
%
0.35
%
0.41
%
0.55
%
0.33
%
0.79
%
Net interest margin (1)
3.82
%
3.91
%
3.72
%
3.73
%
3.49
%
3.79
%
3.54
%
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Asset quality data
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
Nonperforming loans (1)
$
4,859
$
6,806
$
7,760
$
8,958
$
7,858
Other real estate owned
6,992
7,090
7,090
7,372
7,387
Nonperforming assets
$
11,851
$
13,896
$
14,850
$
16,330
$
15,245
Allowance for loan losses
$
14,342
$
14,234
$
14,200
$
14,122
$
13,459
Allowance for loan losses/total loans
1.46
%
1.41
%
1.34
%
1.28
%
1.22
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Quarter-to-date
$
(308
)
$
(34
)
$
122
$
37
$
0
Year-to-date
(183
)
125
159
37
3,149
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:
Quarter-to-date
(0.12
)%
(0.01
)%
0.05
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
Year-to-date
(0.02
)%
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.29
%
Nonperforming loans/total loans
0.49
%
0.67
%
0.73
%
0.81
%
0.71
%
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans
295.16
%
209.14
%
182.99
%
157.65
%
171.28
%
Nonperforming assets/total assets
0.89
%
1.02
%
1.09
%
1.18
%
1.10
%
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Stockholders' Equity
$
145,335
$
146,055
$
146,044
$
144,670
$
143,810
Less Goodwill and other intangibles
16,474
16,555
16,635
16,715
16,795
Tangible Common Equity
$
128,861
$
129,500
$
129,409
$
127,955
$
127,015
Shares outstanding
5,888,737
6,054,083
6,215,511
6,344,657
6,379,323
Tangible book value per share
$
21.88
$
21.39
$
20.82
$
20.17
$
19.91
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Average Stockholders' Equity
$
145,716
$
148,048
$
146,719
$
145,065
$
146,374
$
146,237
$
142,241
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles
16,513
16,594
16,674
16,754
16,836
16,634
16,960
Average Tangible Common Equity
$
129,203
$
131,454
$
130,045
$
128,311
$
129,538
$
129,603
$
125,281
Net income
$
4,837
$
5,204
$
4,425
$
4,167
$
2,489
$
18,633
$
8,349
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
14.85%
15.71%
13.65%
13.17%
7.64%
14.38%
6.66%
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$
4,837
$
5,204
$
4,425
$
4,167
$
2,489
$
18,633
$
8,349
Add Income Taxes
1,027
1,174
968
896
467
4,065
1,401
Add Provision for loan losses
(200)
-
200
700
2,100
700
9,840
PTPP
$
5,664
$
6,378
$
5,593
$
5,763
$
5,056
$
23,398
$
19,590
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (3)
$
999,229
$
11,586
4.61
%
$
1,121,259
$
12,041
4.28
%
Investment securities (3)
164,254
1,170
3.30
%
113,801
888
3.65
%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
104,804
54
0.20
%
70,803
38
0.21
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,268,287
12,810
4.07
%
1,305,863
12,967
4.00
%
Noninterest-earning assets
90,556
78,064
Total assets
$
1,358,843
$
1,383,927
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
212,861
$
66
0.12
%
$
186,933
$
97
0.21
%
Money market deposits
180,201
214
0.47
%
191,771
255
0.53
%
Savings deposits
257,344
39
0.06
%
238,991
66
0.11
%
Certificates of deposit
204,904
464
0.90
%
316,293
1,237
1.56
%
Short-term borrowings
-
-
0.00
%
26
-
0.00
%
Other borrowings
12,934
37
1.13
%
17,068
41
0.96
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
868,244
820
0.37
%
951,082
1,696
0.71
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
337,900
281,608
Other liabilities
6,983
4,863
Stockholders' equity
145,716
146,374
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,358,843
$
1,383,927
Net interest income
$
11,990
$
11,271
Interest rate spread (1)
3.70
%
3.29
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.82
%
3.49
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities
146.07
%
137.30
%
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $210 and $178 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (3)
$
999,229
$
11,586
4.61
%
$
1,027,935
$
12,258
4.74
%
Investment securities (3)
164,254
1,170
3.30
%
154,718
1,134
3.37
%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
104,804
54
0.20
%
105,910
55
0.21
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,268,287
12,810
4.07
%
1,288,563
13,447
4.20
%
Noninterest-earning assets
90,556
82,952
Total assets
$
1,358,843
$
1,371,515
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
212,861
$
66
0.12
%
$
225,264
$
67
0.12
%
Money market deposits
180,201
214
0.47
%
182,831
214
0.46
%
Savings deposits
257,344
39
0.06
%
253,960
38
0.06
%
Certificates of deposit
204,904
464
0.90
%
218,323
596
1.08
%
Short-term borrowings
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
Other borrowings
12,934
37
1.13
%
12,999
37
1.13
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
868,244
820
0.37
%
893,377
952
0.42
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
337,900
323,726
Other liabilities
6,983
6,364
Stockholders' equity
145,716
148,048
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,358,843
$
1,371,515
Net interest income
$
11,990
$
12,495
Interest rate spread (1)
3.70
%
3.78
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.82
%
3.91
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities
146.07
%
144.24
%
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $210 and $195 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (3)
$
1,052,351
$
47,896
4.56
%
$
1,079,788
$
49,003
4.55
%
Investment securities (3)
142,705
4,244
3.45
%
109,863
3,381
3.68
%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
97,417
195
0.20
%
56,222
254
0.45
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,292,473
52,335
4.11
%
1,245,873
52,638
4.28
%
Noninterest-earning assets
78,802
68,219
Total assets
$
1,371,275
$
1,314,092
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
212,063
$
274
0.13
%
$
144,897
$
445
0.31
%
Money market deposits
186,009
869
0.47
%
172,587
1,501
0.87
%
Savings deposits
255,267
162
0.06
%
211,151
510
0.24
%
Certificates of deposit
231,662
2,608
1.13
%
347,609
6,506
1.87
%
Short-term borrowings
85
-
0.00
%
22,637
79
0.35
%
Other borrowings
13,313
152
1.14
%
15,629
209
1.34
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
898,399
4,065
0.45
%
914,510
9,250
1.01
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
320,104
252,615
Other liabilities
6,535
4,726
Stockholders' equity
146,237
142,241
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,371,275
$
1,314,092
Net interest income
$
48,270
$
43,388
Interest rate spread (1)
3.66
%
3.27
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.79
%
3.54
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities
143.86
%
136.23
%
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $752 and $742 for 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.