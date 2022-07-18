Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2022 First Half Financial Results
MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) reported financial results for the 2022 first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
2022 First Half Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
Returned $4.4 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 95,364 shares at an average price of $25.39 per share
Net income was $7.9 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared to $8.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted share
First-half pre-tax income benefited from $1.2 million of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), compared to $1.9 million in the 2021 first half
Net income during the second quarter was negatively impacted by $579,000 of one-time expenses associated with the proposed Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger
Net interest margin improved by 20 basis points to 3.91%, compared to 3.71%
Total loans were $978.0 million, compared to $981.7 million at December 31, 2021
Total loans increased by $27.8 million, or 6.1% annualized from December 31, 2021, without the impact of PPP loan forgiveness
Return on average assets was 1.21%, compared to 1.26%
Return on average equity was 11.49%, compared to 11.88%
Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 13.03%, compared to 13.41%
Strong asset quality with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.48%, compared to 0.73%
Allowance for loan losses was 1.49% of total loans, compared to 1.34%
Merger with Liberty Bancshares, Inc. on schedule to close during the 2022 fourth quarter
“We are focused on profitably growing our business, supporting our communities, and creating value for our shareholders, and I am pleased with the progress we made during the second quarter,” stated James R. Heslop, II, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Profitability has remained strong despite lower year-over-year fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program and $579,000 of one-time expenses associated with the proposed Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Reflecting our profitable financial model, second-quarter net interest margin increased 30 basis points to 4.02%. I am also encouraged by the growth we experienced in our return on tangible common equity, demonstrating the additional benefits of our share repurchase program.”
Mr. Heslop continued, “We are working on growing our balance sheet while controlling risk in a very fluid business environment. During the second quarter, core loans increased at an annualized rate of 6.9% since the beginning of the year. We continue to work on completing the merger with Liberty Bancshares, Inc., which we expect to close during the 2022 fourth quarter. Once complete, we expect to benefit as a larger bank with total assets of approximately $1.80 billion, strong earnings accretion, and a robust footprint in two of Ohio’s largest and fastest-growing markets. We believe the merger will generate meaningful earnings per share accretion while having a minimal tangible book value dilution and manageable earn-back period.”
Mr. Heslop concluded, “Over the past several years, we have invested throughout our organization, expanded our digital banking capabilities, and assembled a strong team of motivated and experienced leaders. We expect 2022 to be another good year for Middlefield Banc Corp., and I am excited by the direction we are headed,” concluded Mr. Heslop.
Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2022 first half decreased 0.9% to $23.5 million, compared to $23.7 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 3.91%, compared to 3.71% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2022 second quarter was $12.0 million, compared to $11.9 million for the 2021 second quarter. The 1.5% increase in net interest income for the 2022 second quarter was largely a result of a 26.9% reduction in total interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2022 second quarter was 4.02%, compared to 3.72% for the same period of 2021.
For the 2022 first half, noninterest income was $2.8 million, compared to $3.9 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2022 second quarter was $1.4 million, compared to $1.6 million for the same period last year.
For the 2022 first half, noninterest expense increased 3.6% to $16.8 million, compared to $16.2 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2022 second quarter increased 8.1% to $8.5 million from $7.9 million for the 2021 second quarter. The Company incurred $579,000 of additional operating expenses during the 2022 second quarter associated with the proposed Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger.
Net income for the 2022 first half ended June 30, 2022, was $7.9 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared to $8.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $4.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.70 per diluted share for the same period last year.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at June 30, 2022, decreased 4.9% to $1.29 billion, compared to $1.36 billion at June 30, 2021. Net loans at June 30, 2022, decreased 7.5% to $963.4 million, compared to $1.04 billion at June 30, 2021. Since 2020, Middlefield has helped customers receive $211.1 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the Paycheck Protection Program, including processing $16.3 million of forgiveness payments during the second quarter of 2022, and $32.7 million of forgiveness payments year-to-date. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at June 30, 2022, was $1.4 million.
Total deposits at June 30, 2022, were $1.15 billion, compared to $1.20 billion at June 30, 2021. The 4.0% decrease in deposits was primarily due to a decline in time-based and interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by increased noninterest-bearing accounts. The investment portfolio was $172.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared with $150.9 million at June 30, 2021.
Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We remain well-positioned to benefit from a rising interest rate environment. In addition, as economic uncertainty has increased, we are entering this period from a position of strength with a historically strong balance sheet and excellent asset quality. These trends allow us to navigate a changing economic cycle while simultaneously allocating capital to support our long-term growth strategies, dividend payment, and share repurchase program.”
Mr. Stacy continued, “We continue to allocate excess capital to our dividend and share repurchase programs. Year-to-date, we have repurchased 95,364 shares of our common stock at a total cost of $2.4 million. This includes 63,214 shares repurchased during the 2022 second quarter at an average price of $25.35 per share at June 30, 2022. With 292,187 shares remaining under our repurchase program, we will continue to focus on returning capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program.”
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At June 30, 2022, stockholders’ equity was $128.2 million compared to $146.0 million at June 30, 2021. The 12.2% year-over-year decline in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio during the three-month period and the Company’s stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2022, was $22.07 compared to $23.50 at June 30, 2021.
At June 30, 2022, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $111.9 million, compared to $129.4 million at June 30, 2021. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $19.26 at June 30, 2022, compared to $20.82 at June 30, 2021.
Through the 2022 first half, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.34 per share, compared to $0.32 per share for the same period last year.
At June 30, 2022, the Company had an equity-to-assets ratio of 9.91%, compared to 10.74% at June 30, 2021.
Asset Quality
There was no provision for loan losses for the 2022 second quarter versus a $200,000 provision for loan losses for the same period last year. The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and the previous year’s prudent build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no provision for loan losses for the 2022 first half versus $900,000 for the same period last year.
Net recoveries were $58,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, during the 2022 second quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $122,000, or 0.05% of average loans, annualized, at June 30, 2021. Year-to-date net recoveries were $208,000, or 0.04% of average loans, annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $159,000, or 0.03% of average loans, annualized for the six-months ended June 30, 2021.
Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022, were $4.7 million, compared to $7.8 million at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2022, were $11.5 million, compared to $14.9 million at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2022, stood at $14.6 million, or 1.49% of total loans, compared to $14.2 million, or 1.34% of total loans at June 30, 2021.
ABOUT MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.29 billion at June 30, 2022. The Bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.
Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank
(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets, and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; (9) the Company’s failure to integrate Liberty Bancshares, Inc. and Liberty National Bank with Middlefield in accordance with expectations and deviations from performance expectations related to Liberty Bancshares, Inc. and Liberty National Bank; or (10) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
In connection with the proposed merger with Liberty Bancshares, Inc., (“Liberty”), the Company intends to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of the Company’s common stock that will be issued to Liberty shareholders in connection with the merger. The registration statement will include a joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials in connection with the proposed merger, which will be sent to the shareholders of Liberty and the Company seeking their approval of the proposed merger.
SHAREHOLDERS OF LIBERTY, COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS, AND OTHER INVESTORS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND PROSPECTUS TO BE INCLUDED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, BECAUSE THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUSES WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY, LIBERTY, THE PROPOSED MERGER, THE PERSONS SOLICITING PROXIES WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED MERGER, AND THEIR INTERESTS IN THE PROPOSED MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS.
Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (when available) and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by the Company will be available free of charge on the Company’s website at www.middlefieldbank.bank or may be obtained from the Company by written request to Middlefield Banc Corp., 15985 East High Street P. O. Box 35 Middlefield, Ohio 44062, Attention: Investor Relations.
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful before registration or qualification of the securities under the securities laws of the jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus satisfying the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.
The respective directors and executive officers of the Company and Liberty and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Liberty shareholders with respect to the proposed merger. Information regarding the directors of the Company is available in its proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 5, 2022 in connection with its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and information regarding the executive officers of the Company is available in its Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 15, 2022. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of Liberty, which is a private company, and other information regarding the participants in the solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus to be included in the Form S-4 Registration Statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Balance Sheets (period end)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
60,114
$
78,804
$
97,172
$
113,177
$
82,435
Federal funds sold
19,039
29,474
22,322
19,174
10,034
Cash and cash equivalents
79,153
108,278
119,494
132,351
92,469
Equity securities, at fair value
779
851
818
833
730
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
171,958
175,216
170,199
163,057
150,850
Loans held for sale
-
9
1,051
676
790
Loans:
Commercial real estate:
Owner occupied
120,771
113,590
111,470
110,883
109,777
Non-owner occupied
288,334
293,745
283,618
310,222
304,324
Multifamily
29,152
29,385
31,189
30,762
34,926
Residential real estate
246,453
244,747
240,089
232,020
228,102
Commercial and industrial
137,398
131,683
148,812
163,052
200,558
Home equity lines of credit
111,730
106,300
104,355
105,450
107,685
Construction and other
35,988
50,152
54,148
49,378
62,229
Consumer installment
8,171
8,118
8,010
8,515
8,694
Total loans
977,997
977,720
981,691
1,010,282
1,056,295
Less allowance for loan and lease losses
14,550
14,492
14,342
14,234
14,200
Net loans
963,447
963,228
967,349
996,048
1,042,095
Premises and equipment, net
17,030
17,142
17,272
17,507
17,680
Goodwill
15,071
15,071
15,071
15,071
15,071
Core deposit intangibles
1,249
1,326
1,403
1,484
1,564
Bank-owned life insurance
17,274
17,166
17,060
16,954
16,846
Other real estate owned
6,792
6,992
6,992
7,090
7,090
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
20,624
18,019
14,297
14,794
15,033
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,293,377
$
1,323,298
$
1,331,006
$
1,365,865
$
1,360,218
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
379,872
$
361,251
$
334,171
$
316,770
$
326,665
Interest-bearing demand
154,788
162,010
196,308
237,576
207,725
Money market
185,494
187,807
177,281
178,423
183,453
Savings
252,179
264,784
260,125
256,114
252,171
Time
174,833
191,320
198,725
211,674
225,271
Total deposits
1,147,166
1,167,172
1,166,610
1,200,557
1,195,285
Other borrowings
12,910
12,975
12,901
12,966
13,031
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
5,081
5,507
6,160
6,287
5,858
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,165,157
1,185,654
1,185,671
1,219,810
1,214,174
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,347,526
shares issued, 5,810,351 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022
87,562
87,562
87,131
87,131
87,131
Retained earnings
89,900
86,804
83,971
80,376
76,150
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(17,591
)
(6,674
)
3,462
3,610
3,893
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,537,175 shares as of June 30, 2022
(31,651
)
(30,048
)
(29,229
)
(25,062
)
(21,130
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
128,220
137,644
145,335
146,055
146,044
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,293,377
$
1,323,298
$
1,331,006
$
1,365,865
$
1,360,218
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Statements of Income
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
11,268
$
10,985
$
11,586
$
12,258
$
11,885
$
22,253
$
24,052
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions
74
24
30
30
12
98
30
Federal funds sold
46
3
1
1
1
49
1
Investment securities:
Taxable interest
442
443
438
461
410
885
780
Tax-exempt interest
955
784
732
673
602
1,739
1,160
Dividends on stock
33
24
23
24
26
57
55
Total interest and dividend income
12,818
12,263
12,810
13,447
12,936
25,081
26,078
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
709
726
783
915
1,010
1,435
2,215
Other borrowings
81
69
67
69
71
150
146
Total interest expense
790
795
850
984
1,081
1,585
2,361
NET INTEREST INCOME
12,028
11,468
11,960
12,463
11,855
23,496
23,717
Provision for loan losses
-
-
(200
)
-
200
-
900
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR LOAN LOSSES
12,028
11,468
12,160
12,463
11,655
23,496
22,817
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
956
914
906
876
856
1,870
1,643
(Loss) gain on equity securities
(72
)
33
(14
)
102
40
(39
)
121
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
108
106
106
108
106
214
332
Gains on sale of loans
18
3
118
309
221
21
813
Revenue from investment services
153
141
198
192
210
294
339
Other income
220
206
221
234
199
426
602
Total noninterest income
1,383
1,403
1,535
1,821
1,632
2,786
3,850
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
3,785
4,386
4,088
4,488
4,321
8,171
8,575
Occupancy expense
583
505
542
425
517
1,088
1,081
Equipment expense
274
315
358
333
313
589
670
Data processing and information technology
822
682
660
736
698
1,665
1,484
Ohio state franchise tax
292
293
285
287
286
585
572
Federal deposit insurance expense
90
50
50
150
150
140
294
Professional fees
383
455
435
136
323
838
742
Net loss (gain) on other real estate owned
206
8
(66)
9
22
214
68
Advertising expense
229
228
221
222
221
457
442
Software amortization expense
40
48
119
88
74
88
154
Core deposit intangible amortization
77
77
80
81
80
154
160
Merger-related costs
579
-
-
-
-
579
-
Other expense
1,175
1,219
1,059
951
889
2,233
1,969
Total noninterest expense
8,535
8,266
7,831
7,906
7,894
16,801
16,211
Income before income taxes
4,876
4,605
5,864
6,378
5,393
9,481
10,456
Income taxes
787
772
1,027
1,174
968
1,559
1,864
NET INCOME
$
4,089
$
3,833
$
4,837
$
5,204
$
4,425
$
7,922
$
8,592
PTPP (1)
$
4,876
$
4,605
$
5,664
$
6,378
$
5,593
$
9,481
$
11,356
(1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$
0.70
$
0.65
$
0.81
$
0.85
$
0.70
$
1.35
$
1.36
Net income per common share - diluted
$
0.70
$
0.65
$
0.81
$
0.85
$
0.70
$
1.35
$
1.35
Dividends declared per share
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.21
$
0.16
$
0.16
$
0.34
$
0.32
Book value per share (period end)
$
22.07
$
23.43
$
24.68
$
24.13
$
23.50
$
22.07
$
23.50
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3)
$
19.26
$
20.64
$
21.88
$
21.39
$
20.82
$
19.26
$
20.82
Dividends declared
$
993
$
1,000
$
1,242
$
978
$
1,004
$
1,993
$
1,920
Dividend yield
2.71
%
2.78
%
3.37
%
2.66
%
2.72
%
2.72
%
2.73
%
Dividend payout ratio
24.28
%
26.09
%
25.68
%
18.79
%
22.69
%
25.16
%
22.35
%
Average shares outstanding - basic
5,851,422
5,879,025
5,951,838
6,136,648
6,297,071
5,865,147
6,331,356
Average shares outstanding - diluted
5,860,098
5,889,836
5,975,333
6,157,181
6,312,230
5,873,823
6,348,345
Period ending shares outstanding
5,810,351
5,873,565
5,888,737
6,054,083
6,215,511
5,810,351
6,215,511
Selected ratios
Return on average assets
1.25
%
1.17
%
1.41
%
1.51
%
1.30
%
1.21
%
1.26
%
Return on average equity
12.30
%
10.75
%
13.17
%
13.95
%
12.10
%
11.49
%
11.88
%
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)
14.02
%
12.13
%
14.85
%
15.71
%
13.65
%
13.03
%
13.41
%
Efficiency (1)
61.82
%
62.54
%
56.56
%
54.04
%
57.18
%
62.17
%
57.50
%
Equity to assets at period end
9.91
%
10.40
%
10.92
%
10.69
%
10.74
%
9.91
%
10.74
%
Noninterest expense to average assets
0.65
%
0.62
%
0.58
%
0.58
%
0.58
%
1.27
%
1.18
%
(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below
(3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding
(4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Yields
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (2)
4.66
%
4.53
%
4.61
%
4.74
%
4.43
%
4.60
%
4.45
%
Investment securities (2)
3.76
%
3.41
%
3.30
%
3.37
%
3.47
%
3.59
%
3.60
%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
0.77
%
0.23
%
0.20
%
0.21
%
0.18
%
0.48
%
0.19
%
Total interest-earning assets
4.28
%
4.06
%
4.07
%
4.20
%
4.05
%
4.17
%
4.08
%
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.15
%
0.14
%
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.15
%
0.14
%
Money market deposits
0.49
%
0.47
%
0.47
%
0.46
%
0.46
%
0.48
%
0.47
%
Savings deposits
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
Certificates of deposit
0.83
%
0.87
%
0.90
%
1.08
%
1.19
%
0.85
%
1.24
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
0.36
%
0.37
%
0.36
%
0.41
%
0.46
%
0.36
%
0.50
%
Non-Deposit Funding:
Borrowings
2.51
%
2.16
%
2.09
%
2.11
%
2.18
%
2.34
%
2.16
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.39
%
0.39
%
0.37
%
0.42
%
0.47
%
0.39
%
0.50
%
Cost of deposits
0.24
%
0.25
%
0.26
%
0.30
%
0.34
%
0.25
%
0.37
%
Cost of funds
0.27
%
0.27
%
0.27
%
0.31
%
0.35
%
0.27
%
0.38
%
Net interest margin (1)
4.02
%
3.80
%
3.82
%
3.91
%
3.72
%
3.91
%
3.71
%
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Asset quality data
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
Nonperforming loans (1)
$
4,670
$
4,728
$
4,859
$
6,806
$
7,760
Other real estate owned
6,792
6,992
6,992
7,090
7,090
Nonperforming assets
$
11,462
$
11,720
$
11,851
$
13,896
$
14,850
Allowance for loan losses
$
14,550
$
14,492
$
14,342
$
14,234
$
14,200
Allowance for loan losses/total loans
1.49
%
1.48
%
1.46
%
1.41
%
1.34
%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs:
Quarter-to-date
$
(58
)
$
(150
)
$
(308
)
$
(34
)
$
122
Year-to-date
(208
)
(150
)
(183
)
125
159
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized:
Quarter-to-date
-0.02
%
-0.06
%
-0.12
%
-0.01
%
0.05
%
Year-to-date
-0.04
%
-0.06
%
-0.02
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
Nonperforming loans/total loans
0.48
%
0.48
%
0.49
%
0.67
%
0.73
%
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans
311.56
%
306.51
%
295.16
%
209.14
%
182.99
%
Nonperforming assets/total assets
0.89
%
0.89
%
0.89
%
1.02
%
1.09
%
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Stockholders' Equity
$
128,220
$
137,644
$
145,335
$
146,055
$
146,044
Less Goodwill and other intangibles
16,320
16,397
16,474
16,555
16,635
Tangible Common Equity
$
111,900
$
121,247
$
128,861
$
129,500
$
129,409
Shares outstanding
5,810,351
5,873,565
5,888,737
6,054,083
6,215,511
Tangible book value per share
$
19.26
$
20.64
$
21.88
$
21.39
$
20.82
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Average Stockholders' Equity
$
133,377
$
144,630
$
145,716
$
148,048
$
146,719
$
139,003
$
145,892
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles
16,357
16,435
16,513
16,594
16,674
16,396
16,714
Average Tangible Common Equity
$
117,020
$
128,195
$
129,203
$
131,454
$
130,045
$
122,607
$
129,178
Net income
$
4,089
$
3,833
$
4,837
$
5,204
$
4,425
$
7,922
$
8,592
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
14.02
%
12.13
%
14.85
%
15.71
%
13.65
%
13.03
%
13.41
%
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
4,089
$
3,833
$
4,837
$
5,204
$
4,425
$
7,922
$
8,592
Add Income Taxes
787
772
1,027
1,174
968
1,559
1,864
Add Provision for loan losses
-
-
(200
)
-
200
-
900
PTPP
$
4,876
$
4,605
$
5,664
$
6,378
$
5,593
$
9,481
$
11,356
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (3)
$
970,820
$
11,268
4.66
%
$
1,078,866
$
11,885
4.43
%
Investment securities (3)
176,138
1,397
3.76
%
135,338
1,012
3.47
%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
79,924
153
0.77
%
85,245
39
0.18
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,226,882
12,818
4.28
%
1,299,449
12,936
4.05
%
Noninterest-earning assets
89,555
70,692
Total assets
$
1,316,437
$
1,370,141
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
159,779
$
59
0.15
%
$
207,080
$
64
0.12
%
Money market deposits
185,711
228
0.49
%
185,728
212
0.46
%
Savings deposits
260,226
40
0.06
%
253,612
38
0.06
%
Certificates of deposit
184,748
382
0.83
%
233,930
696
1.19
%
Short-term borrowings
-
-
0.00
%
227
-
0.00
%
Other borrowings
12,945
81
2.51
%
13,062
71
2.18
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
803,409
790
0.39
%
893,639
1,081
0.49
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
375,013
323,590
Other liabilities
4,638
6,193
Stockholders' equity
133,377
146,719
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,316,437
$
1,370,141
Net interest income
$
12,028
$
11,855
Interest rate spread (1)
3.89
%
3.56
%
Net interest margin (2)
4.02
%
3.72
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities
152.71
%
145.41
%
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $271 and $179 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2022
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (3)
$
970,820
$
11,268
4.66
%
$
983,853
$
10,985
4.53
%
Investment securities (3)
176,138
1,397
3.76
%
170,829
1,227
3.41
%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
79,924
153
0.77
%
91,690
51
0.23
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,226,882
12,818
4.28
%
1,246,372
12,263
4.06
%
Noninterest-earning assets
89,555
85,667
Total assets
$
1,316,437
$
1,332,039
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
159,779
$
59
0.15
%
$
170,353
$
60
0.14
%
Money market deposits
185,711
228
0.49
%
184,265
212
0.47
%
Savings deposits
260,226
40
0.06
%
260,162
38
0.06
%
Certificates of deposit
184,748
382
0.83
%
193,657
416
0.87
%
Short-term borrowings
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
Other borrowings
12,945
81
2.51
%
12,943
69
2.16
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
803,409
790
0.39
%
821,380
795
0.39
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
375,013
359,656
Other liabilities
4,638
6,373
Stockholders' equity
133,377
144,630
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,316,437
$
1,332,039
Net interest income
$
12,028
$
11,468
Interest rate spread (1)
3.89
%
3.67
%
Net interest margin (2)
4.02
%
3.80
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities
152.71
%
151.74
%
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $271 and $223 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (3)
$
977,336
$
22,253
4.60
%
$
1,091,119
$
24,052
4.45
%
Investment securities (3)
173,483
2,624
3.59
%
125,924
1,940
3.60
%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
85,807
204
0.48
%
89,477
86
0.19
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,236,626
25,081
4.17
%
1,306,520
26,078
4.08
%
Noninterest-earning assets
87,382
70,850
Total assets
$
1,324,008
$
1,377,370
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
165,066
$
119
0.15
%
$
205,063
$
141
0.14
%
Money market deposits
184,988
440
0.48
%
190,502
441
0.47
%
Savings deposits
260,194
78
0.06
%
254,882
85
0.07
%
Certificates of deposit
189,203
798
0.85
%
251,711
1,548
1.24
%
Short-term borrowings
-
-
0.00
%
169
-
0.00
%
Other borrowings
12,944
150
2.34
%
13,660
146
2.16
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
812,395
1,585
0.39
%
915,987
2,361
0.52
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
367,334
309,395
Other liabilities
5,276
6,096
Stockholders' equity
139,003
145,892
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,324,008
$
1,377,370
Net interest income
$
23,496
$
23,717
Interest rate spread (1)
3.78
%
3.56
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.91
%
3.71
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities
152.22
%
142.64
%
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $494 and $347 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
Company Contact:
Investor and Media Contact:
James Heslop
Andrew M. Berger