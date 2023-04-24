U.S. markets closed

Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

Middlefield Banc Corp.
·15 min read
Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp.

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2023 first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

2023 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income increased 27.7% to a quarterly record of $4.9 million

  • Earnings were $0.60 per diluted share compared to $0.65 per diluted share, reflecting a 38.4% increase in the average diluted shares outstanding related to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger

  • Adopted CECL accounting standards, which resulted in an after-tax retained earnings adjustment of $4.4 million

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased 38.8% to $6.4 million

  • Net interest margin improved by 46 basis points to 4.26%, compared to 3.80%

  • Total loans were $1.38 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2022

  • Loan growth funded by deposit growth and robust liquidity

  • Total deposits were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2022

  • Uninsured deposits to total assets of approximately 19% at March 31, 2023

  • Return on average assets was 1.16%, compared to 1.17%

  • Return on average equity was 10.19%, compared to 10.75%

  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 12.77%, compared to 12.13%

  • Strong asset quality with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.73%, compared to 0.89%

  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.46% of total loans, compared to 1.48%

  • Equity to assets increased to 11.30%, from 10.40%

“Middlefield’s first-quarter results and record quarterly net income demonstrate our strong balance sheet, robust asset quality, and diverse core deposit base, as well as the benefits and added scale of the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Despite macro-level concerns related to the health of the banking system, higher interest rates, and a slowing economy, we remained focused on successfully integrating the Liberty Bancshares merger and serving our customers across our Central, Western, and Northeast Ohio communities. I am encouraged by the deposit, loan, and earnings growth we achieved over the past three months, all of which is a testament to the experience of our management team and the dedication of our team members,” stated James R. Heslop, II, Chief Executive Officer.

“We expect higher rates and competition for deposits will continue to increase our cost of funds in the coming quarters, but we believe our compelling net interest margin and larger loan portfolio will support strong levels of interest income throughout the year. I am pleased to report that we achieved the highest quarterly net interest margin in over 20 years and the fourth consecutive quarter above 4%. As the year progresses, we remain focused on growth opportunities across our expanded Ohio markets, adding talented bankers to our platform, and maintaining strong asset quality,” concluded Mr. Heslop.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2023 first quarter was $16.5 million, compared to $11.5 million for the 2022 first quarter. The net interest margin for the 2023 first quarter was 4.26%, compared to 3.80% for the same period of 2022. For the 2023 first quarter, noninterest income increased 19.6% to $1.7 million from $1.4 million for the same period of 2022.

Noninterest expense was $11.8 million for the 2023 first quarter compared to $8.3 million for the 2022 first quarter. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company incurred $245,000 of additional operating expenses associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc.

Pre-tax income during last year’s first quarter benefited from $640,000 of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

Net income for the 2023 first quarter was a quarterly record of $4.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was a quarterly record of $6.4 million, an increase of 38.8% from $4.6 million last year.

Balance Sheet
Total assets at March 31, 2023, increased 30.6% to $1.73 billion, compared to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2022. Net loans at March 31, 2023, increased 41.5% to $1.36 billion, compared to $963.2 million at March 31, 2022. Total assets increased 2.4% from December 31, 2022.

Total deposits at March 31, 2023, were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.17 billion at March 31, 2022. The 22.1% deposit increase was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Total deposits at March 31, 2023, increased 1.7% from December 31, 2022.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We ended the quarter with a net loan-to-deposit ratio of 95.6%, $66.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $169.6 million in investment securities. In addition, our unrealized losses on all securities at the end of the month were a modest 9.0% of total capital. Considering our strong capital levels, robust liquidity, and diverse loan and deposit portfolios, along with our maximum borrowing capacity of $560 million at the Federal Home Loan Bank, we decided not to use the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program. During the first quarter, we repurchased 164,221 shares at an average of $27.44 per share and have 293,910 shares remaining under our February 2023 repurchase program.”

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2023:

CRE Category

 

Balance
(in thousands)

 

Percent of CRE
Portfolio

 

Percent of Loan
Portfolio

Office Space

 

 

105,726

 

16.3%

 

7.7%

Shopping Plazas

 

$

84,995

 

13.1%

 

6.1%

Multi-Family

 

$

63,892

 

9.8%

 

4.6%

Self-Storage

 

$

56,347

 

8.7%

 

4.1%

Senior Living

 

$

42,589

 

6.5%

 

3.1%

Hospitality

 

$

34,869

 

5.4%

 

2.5%

Other

 

$

261,449

 

40.2%

 

18.9%

Total CRE

 

$

649,867

 

100.0%

 

47.0%

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At March 31, 2023, stockholders’ equity was $195.2 million compared to $137.6 million at March 31, 2022. The 41.8% year-over-year increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and the Company’s stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2023, was $24.13 compared to $23.43, an increase of 3.0% over the same period last year.

At March 31, 2023, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $156.0 million for the 2023 first quarter, compared to $121.2 million at March 31, 2022. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $19.29 at March 31, 2023, compared to $20.64 at March 31, 2022.

For the 2023 first quarter, cash dividends declared per share increased 17.6% to $0.20 per share totaling $1.6 million, compared to $0.17 per share or $1.0 million, for the first quarter last year.

At March 31, 2023, the Company had an equity-to-assets leverage ratio of 11.30%, compared to 10.40% at March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $507,000 for the 2023 first quarter versus no provision for loan losses for the same period last year.

On January 1, 2023, Middlefield adopted ASU 2016-13 - Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments and implemented the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standards. Upon adoption, the reserve for credit losses on loans and leases increased by $5.3 million, the reserve for credit losses for unfunded commitments increased by $622,000. This resulted in an after-tax retained earnings adjustment of $4.4 million. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Corporation recorded CECL related charges of $507,000, including a provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $334,000 and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $173,000.

Net recoveries were $8,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, during the 2023 first quarter, compared to net recoveries of $150,000, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized, at March 31, 2022.

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2023, were $12.7 million, compared to $11.7 million at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023, increased to $6.9 million, from $4.7 million at March 31, 2022 primarily due to the additional loans from the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2023, stood at $20.2 million, or 1.46% of total loans, compared to $14.5 million, or 1.48% of total loans at March 31, 2022.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.73 billion at March 31, 2023. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

Balance Sheets (period end)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

59,609

 

 

$

51,404

 

 

$

119,777

 

 

$

60,114

 

 

$

78,804

 

Federal funds sold

 

7,048

 

 

 

2,405

 

 

 

8,800

 

 

 

19,039

 

 

 

29,474

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

66,657

 

 

 

53,809

 

 

 

128,577

 

 

 

79,153

 

 

 

108,278

 

Equity securities, at fair value

 

777

 

 

 

915

 

 

 

972

 

 

 

779

 

 

 

851

 

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

 

169,605

 

 

 

164,967

 

 

 

162,064

 

 

 

171,958

 

 

 

175,216

 

Loans held for sale

 

104

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

9

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owner occupied

 

185,661

 

 

 

191,748

 

 

 

120,912

 

 

 

120,771

 

 

 

113,590

 

Non-owner occupied

 

400,314

 

 

 

380,580

 

 

 

285,419

 

 

 

288,334

 

 

 

293,745

 

Multifamily

 

63,892

 

 

 

58,251

 

 

 

38,063

 

 

 

29,152

 

 

 

29,385

 

Residential real estate

 

306,179

 

 

 

296,308

 

 

 

247,612

 

 

 

246,453

 

 

 

244,747

 

Commercial and industrial

 

195,024

 

 

 

195,602

 

 

 

146,987

 

 

 

137,398

 

 

 

131,683

 

Home equity lines of credit

 

126,555

 

 

 

128,065

 

 

 

114,344

 

 

 

111,730

 

 

 

106,300

 

Construction and other

 

97,406

 

 

 

94,199

 

 

 

33,748

 

 

 

35,988

 

 

 

50,152

 

Consumer installment

 

7,816

 

 

 

8,119

 

 

 

8,110

 

 

 

8,171

 

 

 

8,118

 

Total loans

 

1,382,847

 

 

 

1,352,872

 

 

 

995,195

 

 

 

977,997

 

 

 

977,720

 

Less allowance for credit losses

 

20,162

 

 

 

14,438

 

 

 

14,532

 

 

 

14,550

 

 

 

14,492

 

Net loans

 

1,362,685

 

 

 

1,338,434

 

 

 

980,663

 

 

 

963,447

 

 

 

963,228

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

21,775

 

 

 

21,961

 

 

 

16,215

 

 

 

17,030

 

 

 

17,142

 

Goodwill

 

31,735

 

 

 

31,735

 

 

 

15,071

 

 

 

15,071

 

 

 

15,071

 

Core deposit intangibles

 

7,436

 

 

 

7,701

 

 

 

1,171

 

 

 

1,249

 

 

 

1,326

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

34,015

 

 

 

33,811

 

 

 

17,382

 

 

 

17,274

 

 

 

17,166

 

Other real estate owned

 

5,792

 

 

 

5,821

 

 

 

6,792

 

 

 

6,792

 

 

 

6,992

 

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

 

27,258

 

 

 

28,528

 

 

 

22,104

 

 

 

20,624

 

 

 

18,019

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,727,839

 

 

$

1,687,682

 

 

$

1,351,011

 

 

$

1,293,377

 

 

$

1,323,298

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

474,977

 

 

$

503,907

 

 

$

383,675

 

 

$

379,872

 

 

$

361,251

 

Interest-bearing demand

 

196,086

 

 

 

164,677

 

 

 

160,112

 

 

 

154,788

 

 

 

162,010

 

Money market

 

221,723

 

 

 

187,498

 

 

 

162,052

 

 

 

185,494

 

 

 

187,807

 

Savings

 

287,859

 

 

 

307,917

 

 

 

247,466

 

 

 

252,179

 

 

 

264,784

 

Time

 

244,962

 

 

 

238,020

 

 

 

177,182

 

 

 

174,833

 

 

 

191,320

 

Total deposits

 

1,425,607

 

 

 

1,402,019

 

 

 

1,130,487

 

 

 

1,147,166

 

 

 

1,167,172

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

 

85,000

 

 

 

65,000

 

 

 

80,000

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Other borrowings

 

12,010

 

 

 

12,059

 

 

 

12,107

 

 

 

12,910

 

 

 

12,975

 

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

 

10,057

 

 

 

10,913

 

 

 

5,562

 

 

 

5,081

 

 

 

5,507

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

1,532,674

 

 

 

1,489,991

 

 

 

1,228,156

 

 

 

1,165,157

 

 

 

1,185,654

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 9,924,245

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

shares issued, 8,088,793 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023

 

161,248

 

 

 

161,029

 

 

 

87,640

 

 

 

87,562

 

 

 

87,562

 

Retained earnings

 

93,024

 

 

 

94,154

 

 

 

93,166

 

 

 

89,900

 

 

 

86,804

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(19,253

)

 

 

(22,144

)

 

 

(25,080

)

 

 

(17,591

)

 

 

(6,674

)

Treasury stock, at cost; 1,835,452 shares as of March 31, 2023

 

(39,854

)

 

 

(35,348

)

 

 

(32,871

)

 

 

(31,651

)

 

 

(30,048

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

195,165

 

 

 

197,691

 

 

 

122,855

 

 

 

128,220

 

 

 

137,644

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,727,839

 

 

$

1,687,682

 

 

$

1,351,011

 

 

$

1,293,377

 

 

$

1,323,298

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

Statements of Income

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

18,275

 

 

$

14,368

 

 

$

11,892

 

 

$

11,268

 

 

$

10,985

 

Interest-earning deposits in other institutions

 

250

 

 

 

240

 

 

 

134

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

24

 

Federal funds sold

 

253

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

3

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable interest

 

458

 

 

 

477

 

 

 

449

 

 

 

442

 

 

 

443

 

Tax-exempt interest

 

980

 

 

 

986

 

 

 

982

 

 

 

955

 

 

 

784

 

Dividends on stock

 

88

 

 

 

68

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

24

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

20,304

 

 

 

16,258

 

 

 

13,567

 

 

 

12,818

 

 

 

12,263

 

INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

2,990

 

 

 

1,771

 

 

 

812

 

 

 

709

 

 

 

726

 

Short-term borrowings

 

653

 

 

 

263

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Other borrowings

 

155

 

 

 

142

 

 

 

112

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

69

 

Total interest expense

 

3,798

 

 

 

2,176

 

 

 

968

 

 

 

790

 

 

 

795

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INTEREST INCOME

 

16,506

 

 

 

14,082

 

 

 

12,599

 

 

 

12,028

 

 

 

11,468

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses

 

507

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FOR LOAN LOSSES

 

15,999

 

 

 

14,082

 

 

 

12,599

 

 

 

12,028

 

 

 

11,468

 

NONINTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

987

 

 

 

976

 

 

 

1,004

 

 

 

956

 

 

 

914

 

(Loss) gain on equity securities

 

(138

)

 

 

(77

)

 

 

(57

)

 

 

(72

)

 

 

33

 

Gain on other real estate owned

 

2

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

 

200

 

 

 

137

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

106

 

Gains (losses) on sale of loans

 

23

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

7

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

3

 

Revenue from investment services

 

186

 

 

 

147

 

 

 

233

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

141

 

Gross rental income

 

102

 

 

 

951

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Other income

 

318

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

251

 

 

 

220

 

 

 

206

 

Total noninterest income

 

1,678

 

 

 

2,414

 

 

 

1,546

 

 

 

1,383

 

 

 

1,403

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

5,852

 

 

 

4,886

 

 

 

4,491

 

 

 

3,785

 

 

 

4,386

 

Occupancy expense

 

696

 

 

 

487

 

 

 

458

 

 

 

583

 

 

 

505

 

Equipment expense

 

317

 

 

 

252

 

 

 

233

 

 

 

274

 

 

 

315

 

Data processing costs

 

1,070

 

 

 

1,050

 

 

 

985

 

 

 

822

 

 

 

844

 

Ohio state franchise tax

 

385

 

 

 

279

 

 

 

293

 

 

 

292

 

 

 

293

 

Federal deposit insurance expense

 

120

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

50

 

Professional fees

 

538

 

 

 

382

 

 

 

280

 

 

 

383

 

 

 

455

 

Other real estate owned writedowns

 

-

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

200

 

 

 

-

 

Gain on other real estate owned

 

(2

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Advertising expense

 

486

 

 

 

308

 

 

 

268

 

 

 

229

 

 

 

228

 

Software amortization expense

 

26

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

48

 

Core deposit intangible amortization

 

265

 

 

 

140

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

77

 

Gross other real estate owned expenses

 

132

 

 

 

692

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

8

 

Merger-related costs

 

245

 

 

 

1,413

 

 

 

390

 

 

 

579

 

 

 

-

 

Other expense

 

1,662

 

 

 

1,321

 

 

 

1,298

 

 

 

1,175

 

 

 

1,057

 

Total noninterest expense

 

11,792

 

 

 

12,343

 

 

 

8,886

 

 

 

8,535

 

 

 

8,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

5,885

 

 

 

4,153

 

 

 

5,259

 

 

 

4,876

 

 

 

4,605

 

Income taxes

 

989

 

 

 

651

 

 

 

1,010

 

 

 

787

 

 

 

772

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME

$

4,896

 

 

$

3,502

 

 

$

4,249

 

 

$

4,089

 

 

$

3,833

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PTPP (1)

$

6,392

 

 

$

4,153

 

 

$

5,259

 

 

$

4,876

 

 

$

4,605

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)  The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for credit losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Per common share data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share - basic

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.65

 

Net income per common share - diluted

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.65

 

Dividends declared per share

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.17

 

Book value per share (period end)

$

24.13

 

 

$

23.98

 

 

$

21.30

 

 

$

22.07

 

 

$

23.43

 

Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3)

$

19.29

 

 

$

19.19

 

 

$

18.48

 

 

$

19.26

 

 

$

20.64

 

Dividends declared

$

1,605

 

 

$

2,514

 

 

$

983

 

 

$

993

 

 

$

1,000

 

Dividend yield

 

2.89

%

 

 

4.34

%

 

 

2.49

%

 

 

2.71

%

 

 

2.78

%

Dividend payout ratio

 

32.78

%

 

 

71.79

%

 

 

23.13

%

 

 

24.28

%

 

 

26.09

%

Average shares outstanding - basic

 

8,138,771

 

 

 

6,593,616

 

 

 

5,792,773

 

 

 

5,851,422

 

 

 

5,879,025

 

Average shares outstanding - diluted

 

8,152,629

 

 

 

6,610,907

 

 

 

5,805,799

 

 

 

5,860,098

 

 

 

5,889,836

 

Period ending shares outstanding

 

8,088,793

 

 

 

8,245,235

 

 

 

5,767,803

 

 

 

5,810,351

 

 

 

5,873,565

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

1.16

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

1.32

%

 

 

1.25

%

 

 

1.17

%

Return on average equity

 

10.19

%

 

 

9.35

%

 

 

12.94

%

 

 

12.30

%

 

 

10.75

%

Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)

 

12.77

%

 

 

11.13

%

 

 

14.79

%

 

 

14.02

%

 

 

12.13

%

Efficiency (1)

 

62.44

%

 

 

72.75

%

 

 

61.07

%

 

 

61.83

%

 

 

62.54

%

Equity to assets at period end

 

11.30

%

 

 

11.71

%

 

 

9.09

%

 

 

9.91

%

 

 

10.40

%

Noninterest expense to average assets

 

0.69

%

 

 

0.86

%

 

 

0.69

%

 

 

0.65

%

 

 

0.62

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income

(2)  See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3)  Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

Yields

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable (2)

 

5.45

%

 

 

5.11

%

 

 

4.78

%

 

 

4.66

%

 

 

4.53

%

Investment securities (2)

 

4.11

%

 

 

3.83

%

 

 

3.90

%

 

 

3.76

%

 

 

3.41

%

Interest-earning deposits with other banks

 

3.46

%

 

 

3.42

%

 

 

2.06

%

 

 

0.77

%

 

 

0.23

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

5.22

%

 

 

4.88

%

 

 

4.55

%

 

 

4.28

%

 

 

4.06

%

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand deposits

 

0.83

%

 

 

0.83

%

 

 

0.22

%

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

0.14

%

Money market deposits

 

1.52

%

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

0.46

%

 

 

0.49

%

 

 

0.47

%

Savings deposits

 

1.03

%

 

 

0.49

%

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

0.06

%

 

 

0.06

%

Certificates of deposit

 

1.71

%

 

 

1.30

%

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

0.83

%

 

 

0.87

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

1.28

%

 

 

0.87

%

 

 

0.43

%

 

 

0.36

%

 

 

0.37

%

Non-Deposit Funding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings

 

4.78

%

 

 

4.25

%

 

 

2.94

%

 

 

2.51

%

 

 

2.16

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

1.52

%

 

 

1.02

%

 

 

0.50

%

 

 

0.39

%

 

 

0.39

%

Cost of deposits

 

0.84

%

 

 

0.57

%

 

 

0.29

%

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

0.25

%

Cost of funds

 

1.02

%

 

 

0.68

%

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

0.27

%

 

 

0.27

%

Net interest margin (1)

 

4.26

%

 

 

4.23

%

 

 

4.23

%

 

 

4.02

%

 

 

3.80

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

Asset quality data

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans (1)

$

6,882

 

 

$

2,111

 

 

$

3,692

 

 

$

4,670

 

 

$

4,728

 

Other real estate owned

 

5,792

 

 

 

5,821

 

 

 

6,792

 

 

 

6,792

 

 

 

6,992

 

Nonperforming assets

$

12,674

 

 

$

7,932

 

 

$

10,484

 

 

$

11,462

 

 

$

11,720

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses

$

20,162

 

 

$

14,438

 

 

$

14,532

 

 

$

14,550

 

 

$

14,492

 

Allowance for credit losses/total loans

 

1.46

%

 

 

1.07

%

 

 

1.46

%

 

 

1.49

%

 

 

1.48

%

Net (recoveries) charge-offs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter-to-date

$

(8

)

 

$

94

 

 

$

18

 

 

$

(58

)

 

$

(150

)

Year-to-date

 

(8

)

 

 

(96

)

 

 

(190

)

 

 

(208

)

 

 

(150

)

Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans, annualized:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter-to-date

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

-0.02

%

 

 

-0.06

%

Year-to-date

 

0.00

%

 

 

-0.01

%

 

 

-0.02

%

 

 

-0.04

%

 

 

-0.06

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans/total loans

 

0.50

%

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.37

%

 

 

0.48

%

 

 

0.48

%

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans

 

292.97

%

 

 

683.94

%

 

 

393.61

%

 

 

311.56

%

 

 

306.51

%

Nonperforming assets/total assets

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.47

%

 

 

0.78

%

 

 

0.89

%

 

 

0.89

%

(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

$

195,165

 

 

$

197,691

 

 

$

122,855

 

 

$

128,220

 

 

$

137,644

 

Less Goodwill and other intangibles

 

39,171

 

 

 

39,436

 

 

 

16,242

 

 

 

16,320

 

 

 

16,397

 

Tangible Common Equity

$

155,994

 

 

$

158,255

 

 

$

106,613

 

 

$

111,900

 

 

$

121,247

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares outstanding

 

8,088,793

 

 

 

8,245,235

 

 

 

5,767,803

 

 

 

5,810,351

 

 

 

5,873,565

 

Tangible book value per share

$

19.29

 

 

$

19.19

 

 

$

18.48

 

 

$

19.26

 

 

$

20.64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Stockholders' Equity

$

194,814

 

 

$

148,616

 

 

$

130,263

 

 

$

133,377

 

 

$

144,630

 

Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles

 

39,300

 

 

 

23,731

 

 

 

16,280

 

 

 

16,357

 

 

 

16,435

 

Average Tangible Common Equity

$

155,514

 

 

$

124,885

 

 

$

113,983

 

 

$

117,020

 

 

$

128,195

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

4,896

 

 

$

3,502

 

 

$

4,249

 

 

$

4,089

 

 

$

3,833

 

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)

 

12.77

%

 

 

11.13

%

 

 

14.79

%

 

 

14.02

%

 

 

12.13

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

4,896

 

 

$

3,502

 

 

$

4,249

 

 

$

4,089

 

 

$

3,833

 

Add Income Taxes

 

989

 

 

 

651

 

 

 

1,010

 

 

 

787

 

 

 

772

 

Add Provision for credit losses

 

507

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

PTPP

$

6,392

 

 

$

4,153

 

 

$

5,259

 

 

$

4,876

 

 

$

4,605

 


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

Average

 

 

 

Average

 

Average

 

 

 

Average

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Cost

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Cost

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable (3)

$

1,360,866

 

$

18,275

 

5.45

%

 

$

983,853

 

$

10,985

 

4.53

%

Investment securities (3)

 

167,674

 

 

1,438

 

4.11

%

 

 

170,829

 

 

1,227

 

3.41

%

Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)

 

69,308

 

 

591

 

3.46

%

 

 

91,690

 

 

51

 

0.23

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

1,597,848

 

 

20,304

 

5.22

%

 

 

1,246,372

 

 

12,263

 

4.06

%

Noninterest-earning assets

 

115,515

 

 

 

 

 

 

85,667

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

1,713,363

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,332,039

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

177,935

 

$

364

 

0.83

%

 

$

170,353

 

$

60

 

0.14

%

Money market deposits

 

208,408

 

 

783

 

1.52

%

 

 

184,265

 

 

212

 

0.47

%

Savings deposits

 

315,049

 

 

804

 

1.03

%

 

 

260,162

 

 

38

 

0.06

%

Certificates of deposit

 

246,151

 

 

1,039

 

1.71

%

 

 

193,657

 

 

416

 

0.87

%

Short-term borrowings

 

56,459

 

 

653

 

4.69

%

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

0.00

%

Other borrowings

 

12,038

 

 

155

 

5.22

%

 

 

12,943

 

 

69

 

2.16

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

1,016,040

 

 

3,798

 

1.52

%

 

 

821,380

 

 

795

 

0.39

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

 

491,649

 

 

 

 

 

 

359,656

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

10,860

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,373

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

194,814

 

 

 

 

 

 

144,630

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,713,363

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,332,039

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

$

16,506

 

 

 

 

 

$

11,468

 

 

Interest rate spread (1)

 

 

 

 

3.70

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.67

%

Net interest margin (2)

 

 

 

 

4.26

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.80

%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

average interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

157.26

%

 

 

 

 

 

151.74

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

 

 

 

 

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $278 and  $223 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

 

 

(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

Average

 

 

 

Average

 

Average

 

 

 

Average

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Cost

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Cost

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable (3)

$

1,360,866

 

$

18,275

 

5.45

%

 

$

1,117,221

 

$

14,368

 

5.11

%

Investment securities (3)

 

167,674

 

 

1,438

 

4.11

%

 

 

178,772

 

 

1,463

 

3.83

%

Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)

 

69,308

 

 

591

 

3.46

%

 

 

49,569

 

 

427

 

3.42

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

1,597,848

 

 

20,304

 

5.22

%

 

 

1,345,562

 

 

16,258

 

4.88

%

Noninterest-earning assets

 

115,515

 

 

 

 

 

 

89,740

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

1,713,363

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,435,302

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

177,935

 

$

364

 

0.83

%

 

$

165,267

 

$

344

 

0.83

%

Money market deposits

 

208,408

 

 

783

 

1.52

%

 

 

172,437

 

 

435

 

1.00

%

Savings deposits

 

315,049

 

 

804

 

1.03

%

 

 

266,613

 

 

330

 

0.49

%

Certificates of deposit

 

246,151

 

 

1,039

 

1.71

%

 

 

201,972

 

 

662

 

1.30

%

Short-term borrowings

 

56,459

 

 

653

 

4.69

%

 

 

25,750

 

 

263

 

4.05

%

Other borrowings

 

12,038

 

 

155

 

5.22

%

 

 

12,086

 

 

142

 

4.66

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

1,016,040

 

 

3,798

 

1.52

%

 

 

844,125

 

 

2,176

 

1.02

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

 

491,649

 

 

 

 

 

 

428,155

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

10,860

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,406

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

194,814

 

 

 

 

 

 

148,616

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,713,363

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,435,302

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

$

16,506

 

 

 

 

 

$

14,082

 

 

Interest rate spread (1)

 

 

 

 

3.70

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.86

%

Net interest margin (2)

 

 

 

 

4.26

%

 

 

 

 

 

4.23

%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

average interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

157.26

%

 

 

 

 

 

159.40

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

 

 

 

 

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $278 and $278 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company Contact:

Investor and Media Contact:

James R. Heslop, II
Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3219
JHeslop@middlefieldbank.com

Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com