Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results
MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2023 first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
2023 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
Net income increased 27.7% to a quarterly record of $4.9 million
Earnings were $0.60 per diluted share compared to $0.65 per diluted share, reflecting a 38.4% increase in the average diluted shares outstanding related to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger
Adopted CECL accounting standards, which resulted in an after-tax retained earnings adjustment of $4.4 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased 38.8% to $6.4 million
Net interest margin improved by 46 basis points to 4.26%, compared to 3.80%
Total loans were $1.38 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2022
Loan growth funded by deposit growth and robust liquidity
Total deposits were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2022
Uninsured deposits to total assets of approximately 19% at March 31, 2023
Return on average assets was 1.16%, compared to 1.17%
Return on average equity was 10.19%, compared to 10.75%
Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 12.77%, compared to 12.13%
Strong asset quality with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.73%, compared to 0.89%
Allowance for credit losses was 1.46% of total loans, compared to 1.48%
Equity to assets increased to 11.30%, from 10.40%
“Middlefield’s first-quarter results and record quarterly net income demonstrate our strong balance sheet, robust asset quality, and diverse core deposit base, as well as the benefits and added scale of the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Despite macro-level concerns related to the health of the banking system, higher interest rates, and a slowing economy, we remained focused on successfully integrating the Liberty Bancshares merger and serving our customers across our Central, Western, and Northeast Ohio communities. I am encouraged by the deposit, loan, and earnings growth we achieved over the past three months, all of which is a testament to the experience of our management team and the dedication of our team members,” stated James R. Heslop, II, Chief Executive Officer.
“We expect higher rates and competition for deposits will continue to increase our cost of funds in the coming quarters, but we believe our compelling net interest margin and larger loan portfolio will support strong levels of interest income throughout the year. I am pleased to report that we achieved the highest quarterly net interest margin in over 20 years and the fourth consecutive quarter above 4%. As the year progresses, we remain focused on growth opportunities across our expanded Ohio markets, adding talented bankers to our platform, and maintaining strong asset quality,” concluded Mr. Heslop.
Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2023 first quarter was $16.5 million, compared to $11.5 million for the 2022 first quarter. The net interest margin for the 2023 first quarter was 4.26%, compared to 3.80% for the same period of 2022. For the 2023 first quarter, noninterest income increased 19.6% to $1.7 million from $1.4 million for the same period of 2022.
Noninterest expense was $11.8 million for the 2023 first quarter compared to $8.3 million for the 2022 first quarter. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company incurred $245,000 of additional operating expenses associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc.
Pre-tax income during last year’s first quarter benefited from $640,000 of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).
Net income for the 2023 first quarter was a quarterly record of $4.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the same period last year.
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was a quarterly record of $6.4 million, an increase of 38.8% from $4.6 million last year.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at March 31, 2023, increased 30.6% to $1.73 billion, compared to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2022. Net loans at March 31, 2023, increased 41.5% to $1.36 billion, compared to $963.2 million at March 31, 2022. Total assets increased 2.4% from December 31, 2022.
Total deposits at March 31, 2023, were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.17 billion at March 31, 2022. The 22.1% deposit increase was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Total deposits at March 31, 2023, increased 1.7% from December 31, 2022.
Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We ended the quarter with a net loan-to-deposit ratio of 95.6%, $66.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $169.6 million in investment securities. In addition, our unrealized losses on all securities at the end of the month were a modest 9.0% of total capital. Considering our strong capital levels, robust liquidity, and diverse loan and deposit portfolios, along with our maximum borrowing capacity of $560 million at the Federal Home Loan Bank, we decided not to use the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program. During the first quarter, we repurchased 164,221 shares at an average of $27.44 per share and have 293,910 shares remaining under our February 2023 repurchase program.”
Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2023:
CRE Category
Balance
Percent of CRE
Percent of Loan
Office Space
105,726
16.3%
7.7%
Shopping Plazas
$
84,995
13.1%
6.1%
Multi-Family
$
63,892
9.8%
4.6%
Self-Storage
$
56,347
8.7%
4.1%
Senior Living
$
42,589
6.5%
3.1%
Hospitality
$
34,869
5.4%
2.5%
Other
$
261,449
40.2%
18.9%
Total CRE
$
649,867
100.0%
47.0%
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At March 31, 2023, stockholders’ equity was $195.2 million compared to $137.6 million at March 31, 2022. The 41.8% year-over-year increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and the Company’s stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2023, was $24.13 compared to $23.43, an increase of 3.0% over the same period last year.
At March 31, 2023, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $156.0 million for the 2023 first quarter, compared to $121.2 million at March 31, 2022. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $19.29 at March 31, 2023, compared to $20.64 at March 31, 2022.
For the 2023 first quarter, cash dividends declared per share increased 17.6% to $0.20 per share totaling $1.6 million, compared to $0.17 per share or $1.0 million, for the first quarter last year.
At March 31, 2023, the Company had an equity-to-assets leverage ratio of 11.30%, compared to 10.40% at March 31, 2022.
Asset Quality
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $507,000 for the 2023 first quarter versus no provision for loan losses for the same period last year.
On January 1, 2023, Middlefield adopted ASU 2016-13 - Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments and implemented the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standards. Upon adoption, the reserve for credit losses on loans and leases increased by $5.3 million, the reserve for credit losses for unfunded commitments increased by $622,000. This resulted in an after-tax retained earnings adjustment of $4.4 million. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Corporation recorded CECL related charges of $507,000, including a provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $334,000 and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $173,000.
Net recoveries were $8,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, during the 2023 first quarter, compared to net recoveries of $150,000, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized, at March 31, 2022.
Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2023, were $12.7 million, compared to $11.7 million at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023, increased to $6.9 million, from $4.7 million at March 31, 2022 primarily due to the additional loans from the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2023, stood at $20.2 million, or 1.46% of total loans, compared to $14.5 million, or 1.48% of total loans at March 31, 2022.
About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.73 billion at March 31, 2023. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.
(1) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Balance Sheets (period end)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
59,609
$
51,404
$
119,777
$
60,114
$
78,804
Federal funds sold
7,048
2,405
8,800
19,039
29,474
Cash and cash equivalents
66,657
53,809
128,577
79,153
108,278
Equity securities, at fair value
777
915
972
779
851
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
169,605
164,967
162,064
171,958
175,216
Loans held for sale
104
-
-
-
9
Loans:
Commercial real estate:
Owner occupied
185,661
191,748
120,912
120,771
113,590
Non-owner occupied
400,314
380,580
285,419
288,334
293,745
Multifamily
63,892
58,251
38,063
29,152
29,385
Residential real estate
306,179
296,308
247,612
246,453
244,747
Commercial and industrial
195,024
195,602
146,987
137,398
131,683
Home equity lines of credit
126,555
128,065
114,344
111,730
106,300
Construction and other
97,406
94,199
33,748
35,988
50,152
Consumer installment
7,816
8,119
8,110
8,171
8,118
Total loans
1,382,847
1,352,872
995,195
977,997
977,720
Less allowance for credit losses
20,162
14,438
14,532
14,550
14,492
Net loans
1,362,685
1,338,434
980,663
963,447
963,228
Premises and equipment, net
21,775
21,961
16,215
17,030
17,142
Goodwill
31,735
31,735
15,071
15,071
15,071
Core deposit intangibles
7,436
7,701
1,171
1,249
1,326
Bank-owned life insurance
34,015
33,811
17,382
17,274
17,166
Other real estate owned
5,792
5,821
6,792
6,792
6,992
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
27,258
28,528
22,104
20,624
18,019
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,727,839
$
1,687,682
$
1,351,011
$
1,293,377
$
1,323,298
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
474,977
$
503,907
$
383,675
$
379,872
$
361,251
Interest-bearing demand
196,086
164,677
160,112
154,788
162,010
Money market
221,723
187,498
162,052
185,494
187,807
Savings
287,859
307,917
247,466
252,179
264,784
Time
244,962
238,020
177,182
174,833
191,320
Total deposits
1,425,607
1,402,019
1,130,487
1,147,166
1,167,172
Short-term borrowings
85,000
65,000
80,000
-
-
Other borrowings
12,010
12,059
12,107
12,910
12,975
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
10,057
10,913
5,562
5,081
5,507
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,532,674
1,489,991
1,228,156
1,165,157
1,185,654
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 9,924,245
shares issued, 8,088,793 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023
161,248
161,029
87,640
87,562
87,562
Retained earnings
93,024
94,154
93,166
89,900
86,804
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19,253
)
(22,144
)
(25,080
)
(17,591
)
(6,674
)
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,835,452 shares as of March 31, 2023
(39,854
)
(35,348
)
(32,871
)
(31,651
)
(30,048
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
195,165
197,691
122,855
128,220
137,644
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,727,839
$
1,687,682
$
1,351,011
$
1,293,377
$
1,323,298
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Statements of Income
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
18,275
$
14,368
$
11,892
$
11,268
$
10,985
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions
250
240
134
74
24
Federal funds sold
253
119
51
46
3
Investment securities:
Taxable interest
458
477
449
442
443
Tax-exempt interest
980
986
982
955
784
Dividends on stock
88
68
59
33
24
Total interest and dividend income
20,304
16,258
13,567
12,818
12,263
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
2,990
1,771
812
709
726
Short-term borrowings
653
263
44
-
-
Other borrowings
155
142
112
81
69
Total interest expense
3,798
2,176
968
790
795
NET INTEREST INCOME
16,506
14,082
12,599
12,028
11,468
Provision for credit losses
507
-
-
-
-
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR LOAN LOSSES
15,999
14,082
12,599
12,028
11,468
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
987
976
1,004
956
914
(Loss) gain on equity securities
(138
)
(77
)
(57
)
(72
)
33
Gain on other real estate owned
2
-
-
-
-
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
200
137
108
108
106
Gains (losses) on sale of loans
23
(4
)
7
18
3
Revenue from investment services
186
147
233
153
141
Gross rental income
102
951
-
-
-
Other income
318
284
251
220
206
Total noninterest income
1,678
2,414
1,546
1,383
1,403
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
5,852
4,886
4,491
3,785
4,386
Occupancy expense
696
487
458
583
505
Equipment expense
317
252
233
274
315
Data processing costs
1,070
1,050
985
822
844
Ohio state franchise tax
385
279
293
292
293
Federal deposit insurance expense
120
105
84
90
50
Professional fees
538
382
280
383
455
Other real estate owned writedowns
-
1,000
-
200
-
Gain on other real estate owned
(2
)
-
-
-
-
Advertising expense
486
308
268
229
228
Software amortization expense
26
28
27
40
48
Core deposit intangible amortization
265
140
78
77
77
Gross other real estate owned expenses
132
692
1
6
8
Merger-related costs
245
1,413
390
579
-
Other expense
1,662
1,321
1,298
1,175
1,057
Total noninterest expense
11,792
12,343
8,886
8,535
8,266
Income before income taxes
5,885
4,153
5,259
4,876
4,605
Income taxes
989
651
1,010
787
772
NET INCOME
$
4,896
$
3,502
$
4,249
$
4,089
$
3,833
PTPP (1)
$
6,392
$
4,153
$
5,259
$
4,876
$
4,605
(1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for credit losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$
0.60
$
0.53
$
0.73
$
0.70
$
0.65
Net income per common share - diluted
$
0.60
$
0.53
$
0.73
$
0.70
$
0.65
Dividends declared per share
$
0.20
$
0.30
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.17
Book value per share (period end)
$
24.13
$
23.98
$
21.30
$
22.07
$
23.43
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3)
$
19.29
$
19.19
$
18.48
$
19.26
$
20.64
Dividends declared
$
1,605
$
2,514
$
983
$
993
$
1,000
Dividend yield
2.89
%
4.34
%
2.49
%
2.71
%
2.78
%
Dividend payout ratio
32.78
%
71.79
%
23.13
%
24.28
%
26.09
%
Average shares outstanding - basic
8,138,771
6,593,616
5,792,773
5,851,422
5,879,025
Average shares outstanding - diluted
8,152,629
6,610,907
5,805,799
5,860,098
5,889,836
Period ending shares outstanding
8,088,793
8,245,235
5,767,803
5,810,351
5,873,565
Selected ratios
Return on average assets
1.16
%
0.97
%
1.32
%
1.25
%
1.17
%
Return on average equity
10.19
%
9.35
%
12.94
%
12.30
%
10.75
%
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)
12.77
%
11.13
%
14.79
%
14.02
%
12.13
%
Efficiency (1)
62.44
%
72.75
%
61.07
%
61.83
%
62.54
%
Equity to assets at period end
11.30
%
11.71
%
9.09
%
9.91
%
10.40
%
Noninterest expense to average assets
0.69
%
0.86
%
0.69
%
0.65
%
0.62
%
(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below
(3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding
(4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Yields
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (2)
5.45
%
5.11
%
4.78
%
4.66
%
4.53
%
Investment securities (2)
4.11
%
3.83
%
3.90
%
3.76
%
3.41
%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
3.46
%
3.42
%
2.06
%
0.77
%
0.23
%
Total interest-earning assets
5.22
%
4.88
%
4.55
%
4.28
%
4.06
%
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.83
%
0.83
%
0.22
%
0.15
%
0.14
%
Money market deposits
1.52
%
1.00
%
0.46
%
0.49
%
0.47
%
Savings deposits
1.03
%
0.49
%
0.19
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
Certificates of deposit
1.71
%
1.30
%
0.96
%
0.83
%
0.87
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1.28
%
0.87
%
0.43
%
0.36
%
0.37
%
Non-Deposit Funding:
Borrowings
4.78
%
4.25
%
2.94
%
2.51
%
2.16
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.52
%
1.02
%
0.50
%
0.39
%
0.39
%
Cost of deposits
0.84
%
0.57
%
0.29
%
0.24
%
0.25
%
Cost of funds
1.02
%
0.68
%
0.34
%
0.27
%
0.27
%
Net interest margin (1)
4.26
%
4.23
%
4.23
%
4.02
%
3.80
%
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Asset quality data
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
Nonperforming loans (1)
$
6,882
$
2,111
$
3,692
$
4,670
$
4,728
Other real estate owned
5,792
5,821
6,792
6,792
6,992
Nonperforming assets
$
12,674
$
7,932
$
10,484
$
11,462
$
11,720
Allowance for credit losses
$
20,162
$
14,438
$
14,532
$
14,550
$
14,492
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.46
%
1.07
%
1.46
%
1.49
%
1.48
%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs:
Quarter-to-date
$
(8
)
$
94
$
18
$
(58
)
$
(150
)
Year-to-date
(8
)
(96
)
(190
)
(208
)
(150
)
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans, annualized:
Quarter-to-date
0.00
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
-0.02
%
-0.06
%
Year-to-date
0.00
%
-0.01
%
-0.02
%
-0.04
%
-0.06
%
Nonperforming loans/total loans
0.50
%
0.16
%
0.37
%
0.48
%
0.48
%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans
292.97
%
683.94
%
393.61
%
311.56
%
306.51
%
Nonperforming assets/total assets
0.73
%
0.47
%
0.78
%
0.89
%
0.89
%
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Stockholders' Equity
$
195,165
$
197,691
$
122,855
$
128,220
$
137,644
Less Goodwill and other intangibles
39,171
39,436
16,242
16,320
16,397
Tangible Common Equity
$
155,994
$
158,255
$
106,613
$
111,900
$
121,247
Shares outstanding
8,088,793
8,245,235
5,767,803
5,810,351
5,873,565
Tangible book value per share
$
19.29
$
19.19
$
18.48
$
19.26
$
20.64
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Average Stockholders' Equity
$
194,814
$
148,616
$
130,263
$
133,377
$
144,630
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles
39,300
23,731
16,280
16,357
16,435
Average Tangible Common Equity
$
155,514
$
124,885
$
113,983
$
117,020
$
128,195
Net income
$
4,896
$
3,502
$
4,249
$
4,089
$
3,833
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
12.77
%
11.13
%
14.79
%
14.02
%
12.13
%
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Net income
$
4,896
$
3,502
$
4,249
$
4,089
$
3,833
Add Income Taxes
989
651
1,010
787
772
Add Provision for credit losses
507
-
-
-
-
PTPP
$
6,392
$
4,153
$
5,259
$
4,876
$
4,605
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (3)
$
1,360,866
$
18,275
5.45
%
$
983,853
$
10,985
4.53
%
Investment securities (3)
167,674
1,438
4.11
%
170,829
1,227
3.41
%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
69,308
591
3.46
%
91,690
51
0.23
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,597,848
20,304
5.22
%
1,246,372
12,263
4.06
%
Noninterest-earning assets
115,515
85,667
Total assets
$
1,713,363
$
1,332,039
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
177,935
$
364
0.83
%
$
170,353
$
60
0.14
%
Money market deposits
208,408
783
1.52
%
184,265
212
0.47
%
Savings deposits
315,049
804
1.03
%
260,162
38
0.06
%
Certificates of deposit
246,151
1,039
1.71
%
193,657
416
0.87
%
Short-term borrowings
56,459
653
4.69
%
-
-
0.00
%
Other borrowings
12,038
155
5.22
%
12,943
69
2.16
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,016,040
3,798
1.52
%
821,380
795
0.39
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
491,649
359,656
Other liabilities
10,860
6,373
Stockholders' equity
194,814
144,630
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,713,363
$
1,332,039
Net interest income
$
16,506
$
11,468
Interest rate spread (1)
3.70
%
3.67
%
Net interest margin (2)
4.26
%
3.80
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities
157.26
%
151.74
%
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $278 and $223 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (3)
$
1,360,866
$
18,275
5.45
%
$
1,117,221
$
14,368
5.11
%
Investment securities (3)
167,674
1,438
4.11
%
178,772
1,463
3.83
%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
69,308
591
3.46
%
49,569
427
3.42
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,597,848
20,304
5.22
%
1,345,562
16,258
4.88
%
Noninterest-earning assets
115,515
89,740
Total assets
$
1,713,363
$
1,435,302
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
177,935
$
364
0.83
%
$
165,267
$
344
0.83
%
Money market deposits
208,408
783
1.52
%
172,437
435
1.00
%
Savings deposits
315,049
804
1.03
%
266,613
330
0.49
%
Certificates of deposit
246,151
1,039
1.71
%
201,972
662
1.30
%
Short-term borrowings
56,459
653
4.69
%
25,750
263
4.05
%
Other borrowings
12,038
155
5.22
%
12,086
142
4.66
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,016,040
3,798
1.52
%
844,125
2,176
1.02
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
491,649
428,155
Other liabilities
10,860
14,406
Stockholders' equity
194,814
148,616
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,713,363
$
1,435,302
Net interest income
$
16,506
$
14,082
Interest rate spread (1)
3.70
%
3.86
%
Net interest margin (2)
4.26
%
4.23
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities
157.26
%
159.40
%
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $278 and $278 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
