Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)
(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
21 November 2022
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulations”), the Company announces that it was informed on 18 November 2022 of the following transaction by Beg Kaleh Pension Limited, a company connected with one of the Company’s directors, Mr Philip Bisson, by virtue of his being a director of the Company.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Beg Kaleh Pension Limited
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person closely associated with Philip Bisson, Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
b)
LEI
2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.31
40,000
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
18 November 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange XLON
Following this transaction, Mr Bisson holds a beneficial interest in 1,241,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 1.17% of the Fund’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).
Enquiries:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01534 700 000
`
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
END OF ANNOUNCEMENT