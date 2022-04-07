Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Dividend Declaration
- MCT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
7 April 2022
Dividend Announcement
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.275 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).
The dividend will be paid gross on Friday, 29 April 2022 to Shareholders of record on Tuesday, 19 April 2022. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 14 April 2022.
The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities.
For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:
Secretary
Dean Orrico