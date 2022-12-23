U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,863.00
    +13.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,331.00
    +123.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,100.00
    +45.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,773.10
    +8.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.88
    +1.39 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    +12.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.39 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    +1.80 (+8.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6620
    +0.3100 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,854.21
    +22.57 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.89
    +1.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.27
    +16.99 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 22 December 2022 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 126.95 pence (including accrued income).

Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000


Recommended Stories