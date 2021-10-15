U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,449.00
    +20.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,013.00
    +229.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,079.50
    +42.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.30
    +18.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +0.38 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.40
    -29.50 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.24 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5580
    +0.0390 (+2.57%)
     

  • Vix

    16.51
    -2.13 (-11.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4240
    +0.7470 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,789.96
    +2,167.74 (+3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,410.43
    +35.21 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,230.25
    +22.54 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC

(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 14 October 2021 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 133.62 pence (including accrued income, which excludes an amount of 1.275 pence per share in respect of the quarterly dividend to be paid on 29 October 2021).

Investments in the Company’s portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

01534 700 000


Recommended Stories

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 41.4% this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Ocugen has been a meme stock popular with online investors for months. Ocugen received two pieces of good news this week.

  • Truist reports third quarter 2021 results

    Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $300?

    One analyst's price target for the electric-car maker's stock implies more than 60% downside. Is it time to sell?

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

    Brokerages' race to the bottom in trading fees has been a breakthrough in helping to make investing less cumbersome to newcomers. While high commissions used to be a costly obstacle for new investors and discouraged some from investing altogether, that's now less of an issue. In fact, a recent study by discount broker Charles Schwab found that 15% of current U.S. investors bought their first shares just last year.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy As It Delays Commerical Flights?

    Virgin Galactic delayed the start of start commercial flights until Q4 2022 as it starts its lengthy enhancement program. Is SPCE stock a buy?

  • Bank of America raises price target for 'bright spot' Affirm

    Jason Kupferberg, Bank of America Analyst, discusses why Affirm is considered a 'clear bright spot' in the buy now, pay later space.

  • XPeng Is a More Sustainable EV Maker Than Even Tesla

    It turns out that Tesla might not be the world’s most sustainable car company. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance and companies publish ESG reports—sometimes called sustainability reports or impact reports—to tell stakeholders how their operations are impacting communities they serve. Tesla (TSLA) shares have added about 0.5%.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Alibaba Earnings Forecast Slashed on Weak Consumer Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as investors are watching whether a flurry of earnings reports due next month could revive Chinese technology shares, analysts slashed their forecasts on Alibaba Group Holding. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe company is expec

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Two top economic experts have warned that there are signs that the United States economy is headed […]

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • Why Shares of Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding Are Down Today

    The Chinese online brokerages saw their share prices decline after some significant regulatory risks came to light.

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man is getting greedy on Alibaba — try these 3 China plays instead

    Charlie Munger keeps pouring millions into the tech giant. Spread your bets instead.

  • Why EV Charging Stocks Could Fall Further

    Electric vehicle charging stocks were among the hottest on the market in 2020, but that's changed in 2021. Shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) are down sharply over the last six months, and show no sign of turning around. There are reasons to be excited about electric vehicle charging as a growth business, but there are also challenges ahead.

  • Want More Monthly Income? Invest in These 3 Stocks

    Few dividend stocks pay on a monthly basis, but you can still collect cash every month by investing in stocks that pay at different periods. Below, I'll show you how investing just over $22,000 across three stocks -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and BCE (NYSE: BCE) -- can generate at least $100 in cash for your portfolio every month. Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie is a big name in the healthcare industry with revenue topping more than $50 billion over the past 12 months.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy in October

    From memory chips to mobile gaming, these three companies will benefit from growing demand for all things 5G.

  • These quality dividend stocks have a built-in advantage that can keep you ahead of inflation in 2022

    Bill McMahon, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Asset Management, favors consumer discretionary stocks that pay dividends and own beloved brands.