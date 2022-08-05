U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
  • MCT.L

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 04 August 2022 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 144.18 pence (including accrued income).

Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000


