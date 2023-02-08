U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.25
    -17.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,117.00
    -89.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,729.25
    -47.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.50
    -13.80 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.23
    +1.09 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.60
    +8.80 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.33 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6600
    -0.0140 (-0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    18.97
    -0.46 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2380
    +0.1660 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,080.32
    +83.73 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.17
    +7.22 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.90
    +48.19 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 07 February 2023 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 136.41 pence (including accrued income).

Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000


Recommended Stories

  • GoGold Announces Closing of C$65 Million Bought Deal Financing

    GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) ("GoGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 28,900,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$2.25 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$65 million. The Offering was led by BMO Capital Markets, along with a syndicate of underwriters including Desjardins Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital

  • Institutional investors in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) lost 6.3% last week but have reaped the benefits of longer-term growth

    Every investor in Torex Gold Resources Inc. ( TSE:TXG ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With...

  • Biden’s State of the Union speech highlights his record and shows why he deserves another term

    Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio. President Joe […] The post Biden’s State of the Union speech highlights his record and shows why he deserves another term appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now

    Overall, economic growth has slowed down over the past year or so, and many businesses are suffering as a result. In fact, some well-established businesses with clear paths to profitability are still growing at annualized rates of 50% or more -- and here are two that look especially promising. In the latest quarter, CrowdStrike's revenue grew 53% year over year despite the challenging economic climate, and while the company isn't consistently profitable yet on its bottom line, it is generating more free cash flow than ever before.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • No wonder Powell didn’t commit to extra hikes. Here are five reasons the January jobs report may be too good to be true.

    Traders took heart that Fed Chair Jerome Powell, when he wasn’t being questioned by David Rubinstein on how he gets by on $190,000 per year, didn’t commit on Tuesday to having to be even more aggressive on interest rates given the huge 517,000 surge in nonfarm payrolls. Powell said rates would have to go even higher than the market currently expects “if we continue to get” strong labor market or higher inflation reports. Economists at Morgan Stanley point out that the January number reflects three factors it believes to be temporary: unusually warm weather, the resolution of California higher-education strikes and a very strong seasonal adjustment boost.

  • Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's stock led the...

  • The Worst Mistake AMD Investors Can Make in 2023

    The chipmaker's guidance for the current quarter isn't great, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Uber reports key revenue and bookings beat

    Uber reported its Q4 2022 earnings before the market open.

  • Here's What We Like About Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Exxon Mobil...

  • Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?

    Amazon has struggled amid the challenging economic environment, and the near-term outlook remains grim.

  • Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here's the Level to Watch

    Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Devon Energy (DVN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock continues to sink amid hopes to raise $1 billion in stock sale

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the latest movement downward for Bed Bath & Beyond stock.

  • What's Going on With Amazon Stock?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) management gave investors significant insight into what was happening at the company. This video will highlight the major announcements from Amazon's latest earnings conference call.

  • CVS Health To Buy Oak Street Health, Making Up For High-Profile Fail

    Oak Street runs primary care centers for older adults. CVS is expanding value-based offerings. OSH stock popped.

  • Do You Believe in the Upside Potential of General Electric Company (GE)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered an 8.63% return, compared to a 7.56% return for the S&P Index and a 12.42% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index. For 2022, the […]