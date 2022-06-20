U.S. markets closed

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
In this article:
  • MCT.L

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 17 June 2022 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 135.61 pence (including accrued income).

Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000


