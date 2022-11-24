U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.36
    -0.58 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.50
    +10.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    +0.20 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0424
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    +0.0065 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2300
    -1.3430 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,502.96
    +74.42 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.29
    +2.72 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.32
    +2.08 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 23 November 2022 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 138.69 pence (including accrued income).

Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000


