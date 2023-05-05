U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.08
    +58.86 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,569.19
    +441.45 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,161.50
    +195.10 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.10
    +31.29 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.51
    +2.95 (+4.30%)
     

  • Gold

    2,012.80
    -42.90 (-2.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    -0.71 (-2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4410
    +0.0900 (+2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2607
    +0.0035 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7740
    +0.5590 (+0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,197.29
    +318.21 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.58
    +2.78 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +67.95 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     
BREAKING:

Jobs report posts huge beat, unemployment falls to match lowest rate since 1969

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 04 May 2023 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 122.38 pence (including accrued income).

Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000