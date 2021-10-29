U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,582.12
    -14.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,693.48
    -37.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,375.36
    -72.76 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,294.32
    -3.66 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.66
    -1.15 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.50
    -27.10 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.31 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0087 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5770
    +0.0090 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3731
    -0.0063 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9000
    +0.3280 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,098.13
    -297.16 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.80
    -10.18 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.65
    -27.82 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC

(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 28 October 2021 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 135.37 pence (including accrued income, which excludes an amount of 1.275 pence per share in respect of the quarterly dividend to be paid on 29 October 2021).

Investments in the Company’s portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

01534 700 000


Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Voyager Digital Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States, announced that it has provided the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") its notice to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), subject to approval by the TSX.

  • Here's Why Intel Could Be a Top Growth Stock in the Long Run

    The stock market reacted negatively to Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) latest quarterly results, with shares of the chipmaker losing nearly 12% following the earnings release. Intel expects its fourth-quarter earnings will drop 39% year over year to $0.90 per share, while analysts were looking for $1.02 per share. More specifically, Intel's gross margin is expected to drop 6.5 percentage points year over year this quarter.

  • Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 9 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are increasing price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 4 Other Stocks. New figures released by the Commerce Department in the United States reveal that the economic […]

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • Why Zendesk Plunged This Week

    A lackluster week was capped off by solid earnings, but a pricey acquisition sent shares down after hours on Thursday.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • Amazon's weak quarter reveals that it is in 'heavy investment mode': analyst

    Amazon posted third-quarter results and guidance that disappointed Wall Street, as the e-commerce giant forecasted billions of dollars in costs heading into the holiday shopping season.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • Why Upwork Stock Dropped 12.4% on Thursday

    Shares of freelance marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell as much as 12.4% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. To make matters worse, Upwork is seeing a sharp slowdown in growth. The freelance marketplace business isn't growing nearly as quickly as it was during the depths of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean that the growth story is over.

  • CareDx, Inc (CDNA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Earlier today, CareDx released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Reg Seeto, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ankur Dhingra, Chief Financial Officer, will host this afternoon's call.

  • 10 Best Stocks To Buy According To Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 stocks to buy according to Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Genzer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks To Buy According To Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management. A veteran in […]

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • AbbVie Stock Rises on Earnings Beat and Guidance Boost

    AbbVie says sales of Humira, the company's Crohn's disease drug, rose 5% year over year in the third quarter to $5.43 billion.

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • Zendesk to Buy SurveyMonkey Parent. The Stock Slides and Analysts Don’t Like the Deal.

    Zendesk reaches an agreement to acquire Momentive Global, the parent company of SurveyMonkey, for $28 a share.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Looking at the energy space? Here are three names that span different niches, all of which have long-term appeal.

  • Citi CEO: Chinese economy has 'come off the boil,' deserves 'caution'

    Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, who leads the nation's third-largest bank, said in a new interview that she expects sluggish short-term growth in the Chinese economy as the country continues to bolster domestic consumption and taper its reliance on exports.