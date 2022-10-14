U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
·1 min read

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

 

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

 

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC

(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

 

 

Net Asset Value

 

As at the close of business on 13 October 2022 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 130.43 pence (including accrued income, which excludes an amount of 1.275 pence per share in respect of the quarterly dividend to be paid on 31 October 2022).

 

Investments in the Company’s portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

 

 

Enquiries:

 

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

01534 700 000

 


