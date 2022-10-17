U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,679.59
    +96.52 (+2.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,171.75
    +536.92 (+1.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,678.48
    +357.10 (+3.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.45
    +53.04 (+3.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.90
    +0.29 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.80
    +19.90 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.60 (+3.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9849
    +0.0125 (+1.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9590
    -0.0510 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1430
    +0.0250 (+2.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7060
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,553.39
    +396.82 (+2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.53
    +9.06 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
AMS:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out YF's All Markets Summit!

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
·1 min read

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

 

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

 

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC

(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

 

 

Net Asset Value

 

As at the close of business on 14 October 2022 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 129.03 pence (including accrued income, which excludes an amount of 1.275 pence per share in respect of the quarterly dividend to be paid on 31 October 2022).

 

Investments in the Company’s portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

 

 

Enquiries:

 

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

01534 700 000

 


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America Are Gaining Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were trading roughly 6% higher at 10:23 a.m. ET today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. Bank of America reported diluted earnings per share of $0.81 on total revenue of $24.5 billion, both numbers that beat analyst estimates for the quarter. Thanks to the higher-interest-rate environment, which is increasing the yields on many bank loans and bond holdings, NII for the quarter came in at $13.8 billion, $1.4 billion higher than the previous quarter.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) recent US$12b drop adds to long-term losses

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ), it is important to understand the...

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • 3 Red Flags for Carnival Stock

    Down 67% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) has probably landed on some value investors' radar. Like most cruise companies, Carnival was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) no-sail order scuttled its operations for much of 2020. As of the third quarter, Carnival reports $28.5 billion in long-term debt -- up from just $9.7 billion at the end of 2019.

  • Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

    It's been a rough year for many of the highest-flying stocks of the recent past. All of the FAANG stocks have dropped significantly so far in 2022. Analysts expect that four of the five stocks in the group will deliver strong gains in the not-too-distant future.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The cloud-driven platform enables companies to share previously unavailable or proprietary data to gain a better understanding of it and how to analyze it. The company's customer base is also expanding. Total customers rose 23% year over year for Q2, while customers bringing in more than $1 million in product revenue doubled to 246.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited's (NYSE:TEVA) recent 6.0% drop adds to one-year losses

    If you want to know who really controls Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ), then you'll have to look...

  • More Likely to 5X First: GameStop or Bed Bath & Beyond

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were two of the market's hottest meme stocks last year. GameStop's stock hit a split-adjusted all-time high of $86.88, but it now trades at about $25.

  • Investors Heavily Search Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Delta (DAL) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought Last Week

    I don't mind going out in the rain, and that's probably why I didn't have a problem buying stocks last week. I bought a new stock and added to two existing positions last Wednesday. What was in my shopping bag?  I was a buyer of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), UiPath (NYSE: PATH), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) last week.

  • 14 Best Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 14 best mid-cap stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy Now. Mid-cap stocks may be thought of as the “sweet spot” between the rampant volatility of small-caps and the stability […]

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Beyond Meat Stock?

    First, Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey was arrested in late September for an alleged assault at a college football game. Beyond Meat isn't profitable yet, and its net loss more than quadrupled year over year to $198 million on just $256 million in revenue in the first half of 2022 as it liquidated its inventories.

  • Investors Heavily Search Novavax, Inc. (NVAX): Here is What You Need to Know

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Roblox stock surges after growth in September DAUs and bookings, while previous revenue estimates adjusted down

    Roblox Corp. reported September metrics Monday that showed average daily active users (DAUs) rose 23% from a year ago to 57.8 million, which was down from 59.9 million in August but up from 52.2 million in July. Hours engaged for the month were up 16% to 4.0 billion, while estimated bookings increased 11% to 15% to between $212 million and $219 million. The immersive digital experiences company's stock surged 12.2% in premarket trading. The company also updated its "paying user life" estimate to

  • What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q3 Earnings?

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues in Q3 from its diverse and vast network of midstream assets.

  • Tesla Could Be a ‘Zombie Stock’ as Interest Rates Rise

    New Constructs CEO David Trainer says the EV maker's stock, down nearly 40% so far this year, has more room to fall.

  • Goldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s David Solomon is embarking on his third major reorganization in just four years as chief executive officer, undoing some of the signature moves he made as recently as 2020.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Rebound From Key Level as UK Makes U-Turn: Markets WrapNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryThe Wall Street giant