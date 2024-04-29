Middlesex County home sales for the week of April 28, 2024

Brad Wadlow, MyCentralJersey.com
3 min read
0

Avenel

  • 413 Peach St. $341,000.

Carteret

  • 128 Jersey St. $425,000.

  • 24 Dunster St. $495,000.

  • 83 Tennyson St. $529,000.

Colonia

  • 68 Meredith Road. $900,000.

Dayton

  • 13 Jeremy Drive. $581,000.

East Brunswick

  • 14 Williamsburg Court. $870,000.

  • 19 Alexander Road. $775,000.

  • 233 Dunhams Corner Road. $750,000.

  • 3 Huron Court. $875,000.

  • 3 Pamela Road. $660,000.

  • 6 Chalmers Road. $525,000.

  • 68 Central Ave. $635,000.

  • 75 Stratford Road. $760,000.

  • 110 Longfield Court. $285,000.

  • 22 Lake Ave. #5a. $245,000.

Edison

  • 1 Valerie Road. $850,000.

  • 14 Eastlick Road. $605,000.

  • 178 Winthrop Court. $468,000.

  • 24 Snowflake Lane. $455,000.

  • 27 Bonnie Brook Ave. $805,000.

  • 286 Grandview Ave. $370,000.

  • 35 Weldon Road. $410,000.

  • 4 Dianne Court. $620,000.

  • 4 Winslow Road. $525,000.

  • 46 Caldwell Road. $488,000.

  • 64 Monroe Ave. $860,000.

  • 665 Denver Blvd. $662,000.

  • 82 Revere Blvd. $999,499.

  • 1509 Raspberry Court. $280,000.

  • 61 Giggleswick Way. $789,000.

Fords

  • 145 Summit Ave. $520,000.

  • 19 Hickock St. $420,000.

  • 48 Ryan St. $500,000.

  • 59 Arlington Drive. $600,000.

Helmetta

  • 9 Holly Manor Court. $575,000.

Highland Park

  • 1158 Raritan Ave. $575,000.

  • 15 Cleveland Ave. $660,000.

  • 230 S 8th Ave. $489,000.

  • 810 Eden Ave. $490,000.

Iselin

  • 22 N Oak Ave. $590,000.

  • 24 Pleasant Ave. $370,000.

  • 297 Kennedy St. $560,101.

  • 34 Bradford Place. $395,000.

  • 54 Hillcrest Ave. $842,000.

  • 55 Gills Lane #23. $244,500.

Jamesburg

  • 28 Ridgeview Road. $640,000.

Keyport (Monmouth County)

  • 298 Boulevard. $340,000.

Matawan (Monmouth County)

  • 12 Carrie Drive. $757,000.

  • 8 Kansas Court. $260,000.

Metuchen

  • 106 Newman St. $300,000.

  • 16 Turner Court. $865,000.

  • 4 Weston St. $560,000.

  • 405 Wakefield Drive. $847,000.

  • 73 Hillside Ave. $1,515,000.

  • 81 Mercer St. $418,900.

Middlesex

  • 11 Rolling Road. $542,000.

  • 6 Whitney Drive. $519,000.

Milltown

  • 26 Bruce Court. $522,000.

Monroe Township

  • 101 Birmingham Lane. $484,400.

  • 121 Starlight Drive. $610,000.

  • 30 Troon Court. $820,000.

  • 31 Basie Court. $618,340.

  • 47 Erickson Ave. $925,000.

  • 47 Fairway Blvd. $650,000.

  • 5 Fillmore Drive. $776,340.

  • 500 Spotswood Gravel Hill Road. $620,000.

  • 586 Spotswood Englishtown Road. $625,000.

  • 6 Fillmore Drive. $695,140.

  • 6 Monterey Court. $699,000.

  • 61 Stonewyck Place. $417,000.

  • 64 Forest Park Terrace. $560,000.

  • 9b Abraham Lincoln Court. $365,000.

  • 17c Rutland Lane. $399,900.

  • 184d Old Nassau Road. $270,000.

  • 432c Andover Drive. $515,000.

  • 441a New Haven Way. $415,000.

  • 53g Winthrop Road #101. $490,000.

New Brunswick

  • 136 George St. $650,000.

  • 153 Comstock St. $567,500.

  • 214 Rutgers St. $470,000.

  • 68 May St. $400,000.

  • 95 Tunison Road. $575,000.

North Brunswick

  • 114 Nathan Drive. $475,000.

  • 1305 Juniper Court. $665,000.

  • 104 N Oaks Blvd. $225,000.

Old Bridge

  • 22 Farmbrook Drive. $550,000.

  • 28 Cressida Drive. $800,000.

  • 31 Midway Road. $652,500.

  • 41 Bertrand St. $556,000.

  • 3214 Falston Circle #14. $492,000.

Perth Amboy

  • 369 Florida Grove Road. $575,000.

Piscataway

  • 219 Plainfield Ave. $542,000.

  • 263 Pinelli Drive. $425,000.

  • 238 Vasser Drive. $517,000.

  • 350 Lancaster Court. $336,000.

  • 708 Jesse Way. $380,000.

Plainsboro

  • 17 Heather Court. $1,095,000.

  • 66 Ashford Drive. $650,000.

Princeton (Mercer County)

  • 112 Sayre Drive. $811,000.

  • 39 Sandor Drive. $1,235,000.

Sayreville

  • 24 Hart St. $380,000.

  • 4 White Oak Drive. $800,000.

  • 419 Washington Road. $474,900.

Sewaren

  • 45 N Robert St. $450,000.

South Amboy

  • 1 Jasko Court. $580,000.

  • 10 James St. $525,000.

  • 179 Ocean Ave. $397,000.

  • 304 Elm St. $799,000.

South Plainfield

  • 220 Clarke Ave. $575,000.

  • 225 Woolworth Ave. #227. $800,000.

  • 409 Hancock St. $629,000.

  • 1406 Joseph Court. $530,000.

South River

  • 138 Kamm Ave. $530,000.

  • 14 Grochowiak St. $560,000.

  • 29 Kamm Ave. $425,000.

  • 40 Water St. $425,000.

  • 7 Spring St. $335,000.

Spotswood

  • 296 Crescent Ave. $370,000.

Woodbridge

  • 210 Mawbey St. $460,000.

  • 305 Maple Hill Drive. $441,000.

  • 320 Cricket Lane. $130,000.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County home sales for the week of April 28, 2024

Advertisement

Recommended Stories