Middlesex County home sales for the week of April 28, 2024
Avenel
413 Peach St. $341,000.
Carteret
128 Jersey St. $425,000.
24 Dunster St. $495,000.
83 Tennyson St. $529,000.
Colonia
68 Meredith Road. $900,000.
Dayton
13 Jeremy Drive. $581,000.
East Brunswick
14 Williamsburg Court. $870,000.
19 Alexander Road. $775,000.
233 Dunhams Corner Road. $750,000.
3 Huron Court. $875,000.
3 Pamela Road. $660,000.
6 Chalmers Road. $525,000.
68 Central Ave. $635,000.
75 Stratford Road. $760,000.
110 Longfield Court. $285,000.
22 Lake Ave. #5a. $245,000.
Edison
1 Valerie Road. $850,000.
14 Eastlick Road. $605,000.
178 Winthrop Court. $468,000.
24 Snowflake Lane. $455,000.
27 Bonnie Brook Ave. $805,000.
286 Grandview Ave. $370,000.
35 Weldon Road. $410,000.
4 Dianne Court. $620,000.
4 Winslow Road. $525,000.
46 Caldwell Road. $488,000.
64 Monroe Ave. $860,000.
665 Denver Blvd. $662,000.
82 Revere Blvd. $999,499.
1509 Raspberry Court. $280,000.
61 Giggleswick Way. $789,000.
Fords
145 Summit Ave. $520,000.
19 Hickock St. $420,000.
48 Ryan St. $500,000.
59 Arlington Drive. $600,000.
Helmetta
9 Holly Manor Court. $575,000.
Highland Park
1158 Raritan Ave. $575,000.
15 Cleveland Ave. $660,000.
230 S 8th Ave. $489,000.
810 Eden Ave. $490,000.
Iselin
22 N Oak Ave. $590,000.
24 Pleasant Ave. $370,000.
297 Kennedy St. $560,101.
34 Bradford Place. $395,000.
54 Hillcrest Ave. $842,000.
55 Gills Lane #23. $244,500.
Jamesburg
28 Ridgeview Road. $640,000.
Keyport (Monmouth County)
298 Boulevard. $340,000.
Matawan (Monmouth County)
12 Carrie Drive. $757,000.
8 Kansas Court. $260,000.
Metuchen
106 Newman St. $300,000.
16 Turner Court. $865,000.
4 Weston St. $560,000.
405 Wakefield Drive. $847,000.
73 Hillside Ave. $1,515,000.
81 Mercer St. $418,900.
Middlesex
11 Rolling Road. $542,000.
6 Whitney Drive. $519,000.
Milltown
26 Bruce Court. $522,000.
Monroe Township
101 Birmingham Lane. $484,400.
121 Starlight Drive. $610,000.
30 Troon Court. $820,000.
31 Basie Court. $618,340.
47 Erickson Ave. $925,000.
47 Fairway Blvd. $650,000.
5 Fillmore Drive. $776,340.
500 Spotswood Gravel Hill Road. $620,000.
586 Spotswood Englishtown Road. $625,000.
6 Fillmore Drive. $695,140.
6 Monterey Court. $699,000.
61 Stonewyck Place. $417,000.
64 Forest Park Terrace. $560,000.
9b Abraham Lincoln Court. $365,000.
17c Rutland Lane. $399,900.
184d Old Nassau Road. $270,000.
432c Andover Drive. $515,000.
441a New Haven Way. $415,000.
53g Winthrop Road #101. $490,000.
New Brunswick
136 George St. $650,000.
153 Comstock St. $567,500.
214 Rutgers St. $470,000.
68 May St. $400,000.
95 Tunison Road. $575,000.
North Brunswick
114 Nathan Drive. $475,000.
1305 Juniper Court. $665,000.
104 N Oaks Blvd. $225,000.
Old Bridge
22 Farmbrook Drive. $550,000.
28 Cressida Drive. $800,000.
31 Midway Road. $652,500.
41 Bertrand St. $556,000.
3214 Falston Circle #14. $492,000.
Perth Amboy
369 Florida Grove Road. $575,000.
Piscataway
219 Plainfield Ave. $542,000.
263 Pinelli Drive. $425,000.
238 Vasser Drive. $517,000.
350 Lancaster Court. $336,000.
708 Jesse Way. $380,000.
Plainsboro
17 Heather Court. $1,095,000.
66 Ashford Drive. $650,000.
Princeton (Mercer County)
112 Sayre Drive. $811,000.
39 Sandor Drive. $1,235,000.
Sayreville
24 Hart St. $380,000.
4 White Oak Drive. $800,000.
419 Washington Road. $474,900.
Sewaren
45 N Robert St. $450,000.
South Amboy
1 Jasko Court. $580,000.
10 James St. $525,000.
179 Ocean Ave. $397,000.
304 Elm St. $799,000.
South Plainfield
220 Clarke Ave. $575,000.
225 Woolworth Ave. #227. $800,000.
409 Hancock St. $629,000.
1406 Joseph Court. $530,000.
South River
138 Kamm Ave. $530,000.
14 Grochowiak St. $560,000.
29 Kamm Ave. $425,000.
40 Water St. $425,000.
7 Spring St. $335,000.
Spotswood
296 Crescent Ave. $370,000.
Woodbridge
210 Mawbey St. $460,000.
305 Maple Hill Drive. $441,000.
320 Cricket Lane. $130,000.
