Middlesex County lottery player wins $50K playing Powerball

Brad Wadlow, MyCentralJersey.com
·1 min read

A lottery player in Middlesex County won $50,000 in the Wednesday, April 3, Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Quick Buy in Edison, 1950 Route 27. The winning numbers were: 11, 38, 41, 62 and 65. The Red Powerball number was 15.

Players select five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26. Drawings are broadcast live at 10:59 pm ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida. Drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Powerball $50K winning ticket sold in Middlesex County

