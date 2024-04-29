Middlesex County lottery player wins $50K playing Powerball
A lottery player in Middlesex County won $50,000 in the Wednesday, April 24, Powerball drawing.
The winning ticket was sold at Quick Chek #2 in Piscataway, 191 Stelton Road. The winning numbers were: 2, 20, 22, 26 and 47. The Red Powerball number was 21.
Players select five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26. Drawings are broadcast live at 10:59 pm ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida. Drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.
Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com
This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Powerball $50K winning ticket sold in Middlesex County