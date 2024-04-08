Advertisement
Middlesex County lottery players win $50,000 each playing Jersey Cash 5

Brad Wadlow, MyCentralJersey.com
·1 min read

Two lottery players in Middlesex County hit the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Saturday, April 6.

One ticket sold at Iselin Mini Mart, 214A Worth St., in the Iselin section of Woodbridge; and one ticket sold at Stelton Liquor, 1353 Stelton Road in Piscataway, matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, April 6, drawing, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

Each ticket is worth $50,000. The winning numbers were: 09, 10, 21, 29 and 31 and the XTRA number was: 04.

Jersey Cash 5 is a daily lottery draw game from the New Jersey Lottery. Players pick five numbers between one and 45 and can add the Xtra for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Drawings are held seven days a week at 10:57 p.m.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Two Jersey Cash 5 $100,000 winning tickets sold in Mercer County

