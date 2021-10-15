U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

Middlesex Water Company Issues Corporate Sustainability Report

Middlesex Water Company
·2 min read
In this article:
ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), a provider of regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services in New Jersey and Delaware, today announced the release of its latest Corporate Sustainability Report. The report describes details on the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment and includes key metrics for 2020. The Report also highlights its business continuity efforts and COVID-19 response as well as new enterprise wide policies including the Company’s new Code of Conduct and Supplier Code of Conduct, Insider Trading Policy and Statement on Human Rights.

“Our mission and core values serve as the foundation guiding our evolving ESG journey,” said Dennis W. Doll, Middlesex Water Chairman, President and CEO. “We’re committed to greater transparency around our ESG efforts and to using the data we’ve collected to further drive sustainability and create value for our stakeholders. Our Water for Tomorrow® capital improvement program is one example, operationally, of how our efforts today will have lasting results well into the future. So too are the steps we are taking now, described in this report, in the areas of governance and compliance, cybersecurity, social impact, diversity and inclusion, environmental stewardship and network resiliency, to better support our people, our environment and the communities we serve,” added Doll.

About Middlesex Water Company
Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The Company invests in its people, infrastructure and the communities it serves to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, our long-term strategy and expectations, the status of our acquisition program, the impact of our acquisitions, the impact of current and projected rate requests and the impact of our capital program on our environmental compliance. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including: general economic business conditions, unfavorable weather conditions, the success of certain cost containment initiatives, changes in regulations or regulatory treatment, availability and the cost of capital, the success of growth initiatives and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Bernadette Sohler, Vice President - Corporate Affairs
Middlesex Water Company
(732) 638-7549


