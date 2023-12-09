Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) investors are sitting on a loss of 25% if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 26%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 18%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 9.4% in three years.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Middlesex Water reported an EPS drop of 23% for the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 26% decrease in the share price. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Instead, the change in the share price seems to reduction in earnings per share, alone.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Middlesex Water's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Middlesex Water had a tough year, with a total loss of 25% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Middlesex Water better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Middlesex Water you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

