Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Middlesex Water is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$46m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$88m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Middlesex Water has an ROCE of 4.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.5%, it's still a low return by itself.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Middlesex Water's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Middlesex Water's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Middlesex Water, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 5.9%, but since then they've fallen to 4.5%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Middlesex Water's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Middlesex Water. Furthermore the stock has climbed 62% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

