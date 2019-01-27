Mideast Shares Climb With Earnings, Deals in Focus: Inside EM

(Bloomberg) -- Most Middle Eastern stock indexes rose as investors tracked full-year earnings and merger deals.

Ahli United Bank’s shares in Bahrain and Kuwait climbed after Kuwait Finance House offered to buy the lender in a share swap deal. Telecom operator Zain Saudi surged after the company posted an unexpected profit for last year. Saudi Basic Industries Corp., which declined as much as 2.2 percent after missing profit estimates, rose 0.2 percent.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Sabic trades at 120.8 riyals as of 10:43am in RiyadhNOTE: Sabic Profit Misses Estimates as Product Prices Drop, Costs RiseOther Saudi petrochemical cos. delivering 2018 full-year profit that missed estimates in the past week include: Advanced Petrochem, Yansab and Saudi KayanMORE: Arqaam Sees ‘Squeeze’ on Saudi Petrochem Extending in 2019Zain Saudi climbs as much as 8.1%Co. cites increasing demand for products and services for profit surpriseMORE: Saudi Crown Prince to Launch $425 Billion Infrastructure PlanShares of Ahli United Bank traded in Bahrain and Kuwait climb at least 2.6% after Kuwait Finance House said last week it will offer to buy the lender in a share swap deal Bahrain’s main equities gauge rises 1%, the most in the Gulf KFH shares fall 2.1% in Kuwait, biggest drop since SeptemberIn Abu Dhabi, Union National Bank gains as much as 6.7% as plans for an three-way merger with other local lenders advanceAbu Dhabi Commercial Bank falls 1.6%, trimming an increase of 8.4% last week READ: Abu Dhabi Banks to Discuss Three-Way Merger Plan Update Tuesday

