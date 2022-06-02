U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Midland Begins an Important Exploration Program in the James Bay Region on New Au-Ag-Cu-Mo Discoveries on Chisaayuu East of Mythril

Exploration Midland Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • MIDLF
Exploration Midland Inc
Exploration Midland Inc

Figure 1

James Bay Geology - Midland Projects
James Bay Geology - Midland Projects

MONTREAL, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the start of an important exploration program in the James Bay region to locate the source of erratic boulders with Au-Ag and Au-Ag-Cu-Mo mineralization discovered in the summer of 2021 on the Chisaayuu block of the Mythril Regional project.

Areas proximal to the high-grade gold-bearing boulders on Chisaayuu will be the main focus of the program, but prospecting work is also planned on the Komo project south of the Elmer/Patwon project held by Azimut Exploration Inc., on the Elrond project located southeast of the Serpent project held by Harfang Exploration Inc., and on the Shire project, wholly owned by Midland, which shows excellent potential for Zn-Cu VMS occurrences as well as Ni-Cu and lithium mineralization.

New Au-Ag and Au-Ag-Cu-Mo discoveries made in 2021 on the Chisaayuu block

During the 2021 prospecting campaign on the Chisaayuu block of the Mythril Regional project, two new high-grade gold-bearing boulders were discovered and yielded grades, in grab samples, of 10.25 g/t Au, 8.0 g/t Ag; and 7.99 g/t Au, 166 g/t Ag, 0.4% Cu, 0.07% Mo (see press release by Midland dated October 27, 2021).

Whole-rock analysis indicate that two types of felsic intrusions are present on Chisaayuu: type 1 consists of syenogranite, whereas type 2 consists mainly of quartz monzonite. In the vicinity of the gold-bearing boulders discovered in 2021, certain boulders were type 1 (including the polymetallic boulder grading 7.99 g/t Au) and certain boulders were type 2 (including the boulder grading 10 g/t Au, one boulder grading 0.13% Mo and another grading 0.62 g/t Au and 0.5% Zn). This indicates the presence of two distinct types of felsic intrusive rocks, both of which are mineralized. This is a very interesting characteristic from a metallogenic standpoint and suggests a wide-scale system. Also noteworthy is the fact that certain mineralized samples exhibit very strong potassic alteration, namely the boulder grading 7.99 g/t Au.

Analytical results from rock samples collected on outcrops also indicate that the types of sulphides vary from one area to the next. In fact, metal zoning patterns characterized by Cu-Mo assemblages are quite distinct from Au-Zn-Cu-Pb-Mo assemblages. This type of zoning is reminiscent of what was observed at Mythril and is yet another argument for the presence of a wide-scale system.

This new program, which will last approximately one month, will take place in two phases from June 8 to July 10, 2022. A follow-up campaign is also being planned for September 2022.

Cautionary statements

Grab samples are selective by nature and reported values are not necessarily indicative of mineralized zones.

The true thickness of reported intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are thus reported in core length.

Quality control

Exploration program design and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks with every 20 samples. Rock samples on the project are assayed for gold by standard 30-gram fire-assaying with inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES; Au-ICP21) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP–AES method (ME-ICP61), also at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples that exceed 1% copper, zinc, molybdenum or nickel are reanalyzed by four-acid ICP-AES optimized for high grades.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Development Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Corporation portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 450 420-5977
Fax: 450 420-5978
Email: info@midlandexploration.com
Website: https://www.midlandexploration.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland’s periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db63832b-3dfd-4a09-a370-99e951a5ca7f


