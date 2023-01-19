U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,911.25
    -34.50 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,111.00
    -275.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,363.00
    -112.75 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.00
    -19.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.89
    -0.59 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.40
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.52
    +2.16 (+11.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2337
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5400
    -0.2100 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,723.46
    -565.04 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.41
    -16.25 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,729.70
    -101.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

Midland Provides an Overview of Its 2023 Exploration Activities With Its Partners and to Follow-Up on Its New Discoveries

Midland Exploration Inc.
·8 min read
Midland Exploration Inc.
Midland Exploration Inc.

Figure 1

Abitibi-Midland Projects &amp; JV's
Abitibi-Midland Projects & JV's

Figure 2

James Bay Geology-Midland Projects
James Bay Geology-Midland Projects

Figure 3

Nunavik-Midland Projects&amp;Alliances
Nunavik-Midland Projects&Alliances

Figure 4

Rio Tinto Tete Nord - 2023 Drilling Areas
Rio Tinto Tete Nord - 2023 Drilling Areas

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to provide an overview of its plans for 2023 in Quebec with exploration activities aimed at following up on its new discoveries made throughout 2022.

In 2023, Midland will continue to apply its business model as a “Project Generator” with the recent acquisition of several new high-quality properties and the formation of several new partnerships across Quebec, including new partnerships for lithium exploration in the James Bay region. With an exploration budget for 2023 estimated at more than $11 million and 20,000 metres of drilling planned, Midland will be very busy, working to advance several projects in partnership with major companies such as BHP Canada Inc. (“BHP”), Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (“Rio Tinto”), SOQUEM Inc. (“SOQUEM”), Probe Gold Inc. (“Probe”) and Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (“Wallbridge”).

Highlights

  • New Cu-Au-Mo-Ag discovery (0.21% CuEq/345.5 m) with Probe on La Peltrie;

  • High-grade gold shears (18.9 g/t Au) and floats (28.7 g/t Au) discovered on Laflamme JV;

  • New discovery of high-grade Cu-Au under the Labrador Alliance with SOQUEM;

  • One-year extension of the Generative Phase of our Nickel Strategic Alliance with BHP ($1.4 million) and major magnetotelluric (MT) survey recently completed;

  • Heliborne VTEM survey conducted with Rio Tinto on our Tête Nord Ni project; Drilling in progress

  • New option agreement with Brunswick on Mythril and Elrond for their lithium potential;

La Peltrie Project (Cu-Au-Ag-Mo) – Option Agreement with Probe

In December 2022, Midland, in partnership with Probe, announced the discovery of a large copper-gold-silver-molybdenum (“Cu-Au-Ag-Mo”) mineralized system on the La Peltrie property located 15 kilometres southeast of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Zone 58N gold deposit and 25 kilometres west of the former Selbaie mine, which produced 56.9 Mt grading 0.87% Cu, 1.85% Zn, 39 g/t Ag and 0.55 g/t Au (historical production).

The mineralization intersected in hole LAP-22-012 was present throughout the drill hole, defining a wider Cu-Au-Ag-Mo intercept grading 0.21% CuEq over 345.5 metres from surface, with potential to continue laterally and at depth.

Midland and Probe are currently planning the next phase of work including a winter induced polarization (IP) survey, a spring prospecting program, and a summer 2,500 metres drilling program with a focus on testing new induced polarization anomalies strategically positioned to the north and west of discovery hole LAP-22-012.

Laflamme Project (Au, Ni-Cu)Midland (79%) and Abcourt Mines Inc. (21%) Joint Venture

A major drilling program, totalling 10,000 metres, was launched in December 2022 in the Abitibi region on five (5) projects targeted under the Abitibi Discovery Drilling Program (“ADDP”). A total of 40 new exploration targets will be tested on the Laflamme, Patris, Heva, Adam and Lewis projects.

This drilling program will also test the best targets located near high-grade gold floats discovered on the Laflamme JV project that returned up to 28.7 g/t Au and 6.0 g/t Au in grab samples. Recently, new gold-bearing shear zones grading up to 18.9 g/t Au and 5.7 g/t Au (grab samples) were discovered north of these gold-bearing floats (see Midland’s press release dated November 29, 2022). This program will also test Ni-Cu-Pt-Pd targets identified using the 3D model proximal to the Copernick zone which returned 0.45% Ni, 0.33% Cu, 0.15 g/t Pt and 0.24 g/t Pd over 42.6 metres in drill hole LAF-16-38. A minimum of 4,000 metres is planned on the Laflamme project.

Nachicapau Project (Cu-Au-Ag) – Strategic Alliance with SOQUEM

A new high-grade copper, gold and silver (“Cu-Au-Ag”) mineralized system was discovered by prospecting by the Midland-SOQUEM team in August 2022 in the area south of Nachicapau Lake. This system consists of several mineralized horizons observed at surface over an area of at least 160 metres by 170 metres. The best results yielded grades up to 25.6% Cu, 4.90 g/t Au, and 162 g/t Ag (29.97% CuEq) in a grab sample collected on outcrop. Channel sampling was undertaken in this area, yielding grades of 1.49% Cu, 0.54 g/t Au, and 11.41 g/t Ag (1.93% CuEq*) over 4.0 metres (channel #1) and 0.90% Cu, 0.45 g/t Au, and 6.50 g/t Ag (1.25% CuEq*) over 3.0 metres (channel #2). Due to the vegetative cover, the mineralized zone remains open in all directions and the full extent of this new mineralized system has yet to be determined.

For 2023, Midland and SOQUEM are planning a soil geochemistry survey as well as a prospecting and stripping program, for an estimated budget of $1 million.

In addition, for 2023, Midland expects to generate a steady stream of news from its various partnerships and key projects, namely:

Nunavik Alliance with BHP (Ni-Cu); Midland is project operator under the Nunavik Alliance with BHP and will adopt a focused approach in 2023 in an effort to generate a world-class Ni-Cu discovery. Fieldwork conducted since 2020, including regional VTEM and magnetotelluric geophysical surveys, confirms the potential for the discovery of an important world-class Ni-Cu deposit. Midland and BHP are currently preparing their 2023 exploration plans.

Tête-Nord Option with Rio Tinto (Ni-Cu); Near the end of 2021, Midland entered into an option agreement with Rio Tinto for the Tête-Nord (Ni-Cu) project located in the Grenville geological Province, near the town of La Tuque in Haute Mauricie. Following the helicopter-borne VTEM-type electromagnetic survey totalling 6,635 line kilometres that was completed in 2022, a drilling campaign totalling 3,750 metres was launched in December 2022 to test 15 targets mainly consisting of new VTEM conductors. These conductors are strategically positioned along the extensions, or proximal to historical Ni-Cu occurrences such as Savane and Rochette, or in new areas of interest discovered this summer including the Bonhomme area located north of the former Lac Edouard Ni-Cu mine, as well as the Cabouron and Tête Sud areas. The first assay results are expected in early February 2023.

New partnership for lithium (Li) in the James Bay region; Midland holds a significant portfolio of properties in the James Bay region that is strategically located relative to new lithium discoveries, including the lithium discovery recently reported by Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (“Patriot”) on the Corvette project that yielded drill intercepts including 1.65% Li2O and 193 ppm Ta2O5 over 159.7 metres.

Midland recently entered into a new option agreement with Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“Brunswick”) for lithium exploration on two of its properties wholly owned by Midland and located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, Quebec. These two properties include the Mythril and Elrond blocks totalling 513 claims and covering a surface area of approximately 263 square kilometres. The Mythril property in particular is located 1.5 kilometres north of the lithium pegmatites intersected by Patriot. Midland has granted to Brunswick the option to acquire exploration rights for all metals or minerals except precious metals (gold, platinum, palladium and silver) and base metals (copper, zinc, nickel and lead) on these two properties.

Cautionary statements

Grab samples are selective by nature and reported values are not necessarily indicative of mineralized zones.

The true thickness of reported channel and drilling intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are thus reported in core length and channel length.

Mineralization occurring at deposits and former mines mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be intersected on projects held by Midland described in this press release.

Quality Control

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples; which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assayed with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold. Some samples had additional analysis completed using 35 multi-element geochemical package by 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Couple Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) finish.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, base metals and platinum group elements. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Development Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Brunswick Exploration Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Corporation portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson. P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, who also approved the technical content of this press release.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 450 420-5977
Fax: 450 420-5978
Email: info@midlandexploration.com
Website: www.midlandexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland’s periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa991dee-b86e-47d6-94b3-4bbcc0d7203e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5828b18e-a239-42da-a955-a3d3cc57b491

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94a0d2f0-092e-4af3-92c2-e09032a146a6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bc4ee22-e47b-4be0-81e3-be8c5bc36f64



Recommended Stories

  • Genius Metals and Clarity Metals Apply for a Drilling Permit for Lithium381

    Genius Metals Inc. (TSXV: GENI) ("Genius Metals" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that Lithium381's optionee, Clarity Metals (CSE: CMET) (OTC: CLGCF) (FSE: 27G0) has submitted a drill permit application after receiving positive preliminary results from a recently completed IP/Resistivity survey over a portion of the Lithium381 property (see Genius news release dated January 17, 2023) (the "Property"). The Lithium381 property is adjacent to the James Bay Lithium mine, which received the

  • Platinum: Rarer Than Gold, Looking to Shine

    After a dull decade, PPLT is glimmering as deficit approaches.

  • Canada Nickel Confirms Major Discovery at Reid, Provides Financing Update

    Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced an exploration update for its Reid Property located within 16 km of the Crawford Nickel discovery which has now been successfully targeted by all 16 drillholes.

  • Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable company

    As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Rather surprisingly, research firm Corporate Knights says the answer is Schnitzer Steel Industries, a U.S. scrap steel recycler, which has knocked wind turbine maker Vestas Wind off the top spot. Portland, Oregon-based Schnitzer Steel reported improvements in energy, carbon, water and waste productivity in 2021 to lead the 2023 Global 100, a list of companies which Corporate Knights deems to do the most good for people and planet.

  • Bob Chapek’s severance package from Disney will fetch him $20 million

    Compare that to his 2021 salary of $32.5 million.

  • Costco, Microsoft Are Stocks Fit For Recession: Goldman Sachs

    If the economy has a hard landing, Goldman Sachs strategists expect the S&P 500 to drop 21% to 3,150.

  • Crypto market cap touches trillion dollar mark for first time since early November

    Crypto's total market capitalization eclipsed $1 trillion early Wednesday for the first time since early November.

  • Why U.S. investors can’t afford to ignore Wednesday’s BOJ meeting

    For years, U.S. investors could largely ignore Japan and its monetary policy makers. Those days are over.

  • Kinder Morgan taps Kim Dang as new CEO; results, outlook mixed

    Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) said late Wednesday it named Kim Dang to be the energy infrastructure company’s next chief executive, while reporting mixed results. Dang, currently president, will succeed Steve Kean, who wants to cycle out of the CEO role and remain board chair, effective August 1. Kinder Morgan also reported fourth-quarter net income of $670 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with $637 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

  • Coinbase, Marathon Digital Lead 2023 Resurgence in Crypto Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency-linked stocks are roaring back as Bitcoin enjoys its longest winning streak in more than nine years.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalThe rally in Bitcoin, which is on t

  • Mortgage demand soars 28% as rates dip slightly

    Mortgage applications rose 27.9% in the latest week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.23%

  • Fed's Harker says he is ready to downshift to 25-basis-point rate hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker reiterated on Wednesday that he is ready for the U.S. central bank to move to a slower pace of interest rate rises amid some signs that hot inflation is cooling. "High inflation is a scourge, leading to economic inefficiencies and hurting Americans of limited means disproportionately," Harker said in a speech that closely followed remarks from earlier in the month. To get inflation under control, the Fed's "goal is to slow the economy modestly and to bring demand more in line with supply," he told a group in Newark, Delaware.

  • [video]What a Fed Rate Hike Means For You

    The Federal Reserve just announced an interest rate increase. Well, interest rates—specifically the federal funds rate—measure how much interest banks charge other banks that need to borrow money to meet the "reserve requirements" that are mandated by the Fed. While these transactions between banks do not directly affect you, the ramifications of an increase in the federal funds rate will be felt in some areas of your life, from your monthly credit-card payment to the next time you go to deposit your paycheck. A rising fed funds rate means more money for you if you have an interest-bearing bank account.

  • Crypto lender Genesis preparing to file for bankruptcy - Bloomberg News

    A bankruptcy filing has been expected for weeks, after the company froze customer redemptions on Nov. 16 following the downfall of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The collapse of FTX in November has claimed several victims including crypto lender BlockFi and Core Scientific Inc, one of the biggest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the United States, both of which filed for bankruptcy protection in the following months. Genesis, its parent Digital Currency Group and creditors have exchanged several proposals, but have so far failed to come to an agreement, the Bloomberg report said, adding that Kirkland & Ellis and Proskauer Rose have been advising groups of creditors.

  • CoinDesk Ropes In Lazard Advisors To Weigh Sale: Report

    Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) reportedly hired Lazard, Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) advisors as it explored a potential sale that would remove it from Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group (DCG). CEO Kevin Worth's email acknowledged receiving numerous inbound indications of interest in CoinDesk, CNBC reports. Worth said Lazard would help CoinDesk explore various options to attract growth capital to the CoinDesk business, which may include a partial or complete sale. Also Read: Coinbase Ceases Japan Op

  • WWE stock upgraded at Wells Fargo as analysts debate potential buyers

    World Wrestling Entertainment stock has been upgraded at Wells Fargo as the sports media giant continues its search for a buyer.

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 18th

    ACI, TS and KMTUY made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on January 18, 2022.

  • Vietnam market risks missing 2025 deadline for upgrade to emerging status - sources

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam risks missing a self-established 2025 deadline to complete reforms that would enable it to upgrade its stock market to emerging economy status and attract billions of dollars in investments, three officials told Reuters. The delays have been caused by infighting between state institutions about key reforms, including on settlements and companies' foreign ownership, the officials said, as the overhaul would increase supervisory tasks in a typically risk-averse nation. The main bourse, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, is the smallest among the main Southeast Asian economies, with a market capitalisation of about $180 billion, less than half that of Malaysia's. It was one of the world's worst performers last year, with a drop of more than 30% caused largely by turmoil in the property sector.

  • Walgreens lifts restrictions on purchases of children’s cold medicines

    MARKET PULSE Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) said Monday that it removed restrictions on purchases of over-the-counter children’s cold medications. The pharmacy retail giant in December limited purchases of fever-reducing medicines during a surge in pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus, flu, and COVID-19 that began in the fall.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.