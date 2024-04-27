Midland States Bancorp First Quarter 2024 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$63.1m (down 14% from 1Q 2023).

Net income: US$11.7m (down 40% from 1Q 2023).

Profit margin: 19% (down from 27% in 1Q 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: US$0.53 (down from US$0.87 in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Midland States Bancorp Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 26%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.3% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 6.0% growth forecast for the Banks industry in the US.

Performance of the American Banks industry.

The company's shares are down 5.9% from a week ago.

Valuation

Our analysis of Midland States Bancorp based on 6 different valuation metrics shows it might be undervalued. To explore our complete evaluation click here and get an understanding of what analysts are thinking about the company's future.

