Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

·27 min read
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $19.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share

  • Total loan growth of $47.8 million, or 3.0% annualized from prior quarter

  • Total deposits increased $60.5 million, or 3.8% annualized from prior quarter, with uninsured deposits of 21%

  • Tangible book value per share of $21.87, an increase of 4.4% from prior quarter

EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $19.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $29.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This also compares to net income available to common shareholders of $20.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “The strength of the franchise we have built has enabled us to effectively manage through the recent troubles in the banking industry and continue delivering strong financial performance. Due to the strong relationships we have with our clients, our deposit base has been exceptionally stable, and we have not needed to take any extraordinary measures to prevent deposit outflows or increase our level of liquidity beyond the usual prudent level that we maintain.

“While becoming more selective in our new loan production given the uncertain economic conditions, we still grew our total loans at a 3% annualized rate in the first quarter, largely driven by growth in our commercial loan portfolio, which offset a decline in consumer loans as we see the planned reduction in loan balances in our GreenSky portfolio. We delivered another quarter of strong financial performance that further increased our capital ratios and tangible book value per share.

“We will continue to prioritize prudent risk management and be conservative in our new loan production to build capital and liquidity. We expect to see continued reductions in our consumer portfolio that will be used to add to our security portfolio and pay off higher cost funding sources, with the net impact likely being earnings neutral, but capital accretive. We have a strong balance sheet with healthy asset quality, and we believe we can capitalize on the current environment to add new commercial and retail deposit relationships. Our focus on continuing to grow and strengthen our core deposit base will help us to generate long-term profitable growth and continue enhancing the value of our franchise,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets were $7.93 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $7.86 billion at December 31, 2022, and $7.34 billion at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, portfolio loans were $6.35 billion, compared to $6.31 billion as of December 31, 2022, and $5.54 billion as of March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company experienced another quarter of growth of $47.8 million, consisting of growth in commercial loan and lease balances of $84.1 million and commercial real estate loans of $15.0 million. The Company’s consumer loan balances declined $61.1 million, primarily due to a decrease in loans originated through the program with GreenSky.

Loans

 

 

As of

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

Loan Portfolio

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial loans

 

$

937,920

 

$

872,794

 

$

825,554

Equipment finance loans

 

 

632,205

 

 

616,751

 

 

528,572

Equipment finance leases

 

 

510,029

 

 

491,744

 

 

429,000

Commercial FHA warehouse lines

 

 

10,275

 

 

25,029

 

 

83,999

Total commercial loans and leases

 

 

2,090,429

 

 

2,006,318

 

 

1,867,125

Commercial real estate

 

 

2,448,158

 

 

2,433,159

 

 

2,114,041

Construction and land development

 

 

326,836

 

 

320,882

 

 

188,668

Residential real estate

 

 

369,910

 

 

366,094

 

 

329,331

Consumer

 

 

1,118,938

 

 

1,180,014

 

 

1,040,796

Total loans

 

$

6,354,271

 

$

6,306,467

 

$

5,539,961

Loan Quality

Credit quality remained steady during the first quarter of 2023. Loans 30-89 days past due totaled $30.9 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $32.4 million as of December 31, 2022, and $29.0 million as of March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans were $50.7 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $49.4 million as of December 31, 2022, and $52.9 million as of March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans as a percentage of portfolio loans was 0.80% at March 31, 2023 compared with 0.78% at December 31, 2022, and 0.95% at March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets were 0.74% of total assets at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.74% at December 31, 2022 and 0.90% at March 31, 2022.

 

 

As of and for the Quarter Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Asset Quality

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans 30-89 days past due

 

$

30,895

 

 

$

32,372

 

 

$

29,044

 

Nonperforming loans

 

 

50,713

 

 

 

49,423

 

 

 

52,900

 

Nonperforming assets

 

 

58,806

 

 

 

57,824

 

 

 

66,164

 

Substandard loans

 

 

99,819

 

 

 

101,044

 

 

 

120,837

 

Net charge-offs

 

 

2,119

 

 

 

538

 

 

 

2,256

 

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

 

 

0.49

%

 

 

0.51

%

 

 

0.52

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

 

0.80

%

 

 

0.78

%

 

 

0.95

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

 

0.74

%

 

 

0.74

%

 

 

0.90

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

 

 

0.98

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

0.96

%

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

 

 

122.39

%

 

 

123.53

%

 

 

100.07

%

Net charge-offs to average loans

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

0.17

%

The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $62.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $61.1 million at December 31, 2022, and $52.9 million at March 31, 2022. The allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 0.98% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.97% at December 31, 2022, and 0.96% at March 31, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $6.43 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $6.36 billion at December 31, 2022, and $6.06 billion at March 31, 2022. Interest rate promotions offered during the first quarter of 2023 on money market and time deposit products resulted in increases in balances of $79.7 million and $117.3 million, respectively, at March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022.

 

 

As of

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

Deposit Portfolio

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand

 

$

1,215,758

 

$

1,362,158

 

$

1,393,825

Interest-bearing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Checking

 

 

2,502,827

 

 

2,494,073

 

 

2,350,225

Money market

 

 

1,263,813

 

 

1,184,101

 

 

964,352

Savings

 

 

636,832

 

 

661,932

 

 

710,955

Time

 

 

766,884

 

 

649,552

 

 

619,386

Brokered time

 

 

39,087

 

 

12,836

 

 

18,796

Total deposits

 

$

6,425,201

 

$

6,364,652

 

$

6,057,539

The Company estimates that uninsured deposits(1) totaled $1.32 billion, or 21% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023 compared to $1.55 billion, or 24%, at December 31, 2022.

(1) Uninsured deposits include the Call Report estimate of uninsured deposits less affiliate deposits, estimated insured portion of servicing deposits, additional structured FDIC coverage and collateralized deposits.

Results of Operations Highlights

During the first quarter of 2023, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, totaled $60.7 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 4.8%, compared to $63.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of $3.6 million, or 6.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2022 net interest income of $57.2 million.

Net Interest Income and Margin

The tax equivalent net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.39%, compared with 3.50% in both the fourth and first quarters of 2022. The decline in the net interest margin during the first quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to increased market interest rates resulting in the cost of funding liabilities increasing at a faster rate than the yields on earning assets.

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Interest-earning assets

 

Average Balance

 

Interest & Fees

 

Yield/Rate

 

Average Balance

 

Interest & Fees

 

Yield/Rate

 

Average Balance

 

Interest & Fees

 

Yield/Rate

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

85,123

 

$

980

 

4.67

%

 

$

220,938

 

$

2,143

 

3.85

%

 

$

384,231

 

$

171

 

0.18

%

Investment securities

 

 

809,848

 

 

5,995

 

3.00

%

 

 

736,579

 

 

4,824

 

2.62

%

 

 

894,634

 

 

4,962

 

2.22

%

Loans

 

 

6,320,402

 

 

87,997

 

5.65

%

 

 

6,240,277

 

 

82,810

 

5.26

%

 

 

5,274,051

 

 

57,280

 

4.40

%

Loans held for sale

 

 

1,506

 

 

16

 

4.41

%

 

 

3,883

 

 

47

 

4.86

%

 

 

31,256

 

 

220

 

2.86

%

Nonmarketable equity securities

 

 

47,819

 

 

795

 

6.75

%

 

 

43,618

 

 

677

 

6.16

%

 

 

36,378

 

 

484

 

5.40

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

$

7,264,698

 

$

95,783

 

5.35

%

 

$

7,245,295

 

$

90,501

 

4.96

%

 

$

6,620,550

 

$

63,117

 

3.87

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

$

5,053,941

 

$

26,405

 

2.12

%

 

$

5,053,158

 

$

19,841

 

1.56

%

 

$

4,507,642

 

$

2,161

 

0.19

%

Short-term borrowings

 

 

38,655

 

 

25

 

0.26

%

 

 

47,391

 

 

31

 

0.26

%

 

 

70,043

 

 

23

 

0.14

%

FHLB advances & other borrowings

 

 

540,278

 

 

6,006

 

4.51

%

 

 

460,598

 

 

4,264

 

3.67

%

 

 

311,282

 

 

1,212

 

1.58

%

Subordinated debt

 

 

99,812

 

 

1,370

 

5.57

%

 

 

107,374

 

 

1,463

 

5.45

%

 

 

139,139

 

 

2,011

 

5.78

%

Trust preferred debentures

 

 

50,047

 

 

1,229

 

9.96

%

 

 

49,902

 

 

1,066

 

8.47

%

 

 

49,451

 

 

514

 

4.21

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

$

5,782,733

 

$

35,035

 

2.46

%

 

$

5,718,423

 

$

26,665

 

1.85

%

 

$

5,077,557

 

$

5,921

 

0.47

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Margin

 

 

 

$

60,748

 

3.39

%

 

 

 

$

63,836

 

3.50

%

 

 

 

$

57,196

 

3.50

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

1.70

%

 

 

 

 

 

1.23

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.15

%

Average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2023 were $7.26 billion, compared to $7.25 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $6.62 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Average loans were $6.32 billion for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $6.24 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $5.27 billion for the first quarter of 2022. The average balance of PPP loans for the first quarter of 2022 was $36.2 million.

Average investment securities for the first quarter of 2023 were $809.8 million, compared to $736.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $894.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. The Company took advantage of certain market conditions during the quarter to reposition out of lower yielding tax-exempt securities in favor of other structures and to purchase additional investments, increasing average investment securities by $73.3 million. These changes should result in improved overall margin, liquidity, and capital allocations. These transactions resulted in losses of $0.6 million in the current quarter, with expected paybacks to occur within the calendar year.

Average interest-bearing deposits were $5.05 billion for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $5.05 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $4.51 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.12% in the first quarter of 2023, which represents a 56 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2022. A competitive market driven by rising interest rates was a contributing factor to the increase in deposit costs.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $15.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was negatively impacted by $0.6 million of losses on the sales of investment securities, while the fourth quarter of 2022 was positively impacted by a $17.5 million gain on the termination of forward starting interest rate swaps, and the first quarter of 2022 was negatively impacted by $0.4 million of impairment on commercial servicing rights. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023, the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022 was $16.4 million, $16.3 million, and $16.0 million, respectively.

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

(in thousands)

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wealth management revenue

 

$

6,411

 

 

$

6,227

 

$

7,139

 

Residential mortgage banking revenue

 

 

405

 

 

 

316

 

 

599

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

2,568

 

 

 

2,511

 

 

2,068

 

Interchange revenue

 

 

3,412

 

 

 

3,478

 

 

3,280

 

Loss on sales of investment securities, net

 

 

(648

)

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swaps

 

 

 

 

 

17,531

 

 

 

Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(394

)

Company-owned life insurance

 

 

876

 

 

 

796

 

 

1,019

 

Other income

 

 

2,755

 

 

 

2,980

 

 

1,902

 

Total noninterest income

 

$

15,779

 

 

$

33,839

 

$

15,613

 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $49.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $40.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 included a $3.3 million charge on commercial FHA loan servicing rights held for sale and $3.3 million of impairment charges on two OREO properties. Noninterest expense, excluding these adjustments, was $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $43.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $40.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. As a result, the efficiency ratio was 57.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 58.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and 55.73% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$

24,243

 

$

22,901

 

$

21,870

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

4,443

 

 

3,748

 

 

3,755

Data processing

 

 

6,311

 

 

6,302

 

 

5,873

Professional

 

 

1,760

 

 

1,726

 

 

1,972

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1,291

 

 

1,333

 

 

1,398

Other real estate owned

 

 

 

 

3,779

 

 

Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale

 

 

 

 

3,250

 

 

FDIC insurance

 

 

1,329

 

 

703

 

 

830

Other expense

 

 

5,105

 

 

6,201

 

 

5,186

Total noninterest expense

 

$

44,482

 

$

49,943

 

$

40,884

Noteworthy components of noninterest expense are as follows:

  • Salaries and employee benefits expenses were $24.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Employees numbered 931 at March 31, 2023, compared to 935 at December 31, 2022, and 920 at March 31, 2022. Increased payroll taxes and medical insurance of $0.6 million and $0.5 million, respectively, contributed to increased expense in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Annual salary increases and the modest increase in staffing levels contributed to increased salaries and benefits expenses from the first quarter of 2022, along with a $0.7 million increase in medical insurance.

  • Occupancy and equipment increased $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to seasonal related expenses, including snow removal and utilities expenses.

  • FDIC insurance expense was $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily related to the FDIC’s 2 basis point increase to the initial base deposit insurance assessment rate schedules effective January 1, 2023.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $11.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. The resulting effective tax rates were 24.0%, 25.1% and 24.2% respectively.

Capital

At March 31, 2023, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

 

As of March 31, 2023

 

Midland States Bank

 

Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

 

Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2)

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

11.59%

 

12.46%

 

10.50%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

10.76%

 

10.25%

 

8.50%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.02%

 

9.54%

 

4.00%

Common equity Tier 1 capital

10.76%

 

7.84%

 

7.00%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

N/A

 

6.24%

 

N/A

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 13 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Since the beginning of 2022, the impact of rising interest rates on the Company’s investment portfolio has resulted in an $83.0 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income, which has negatively impacted tangible book value per share by $3.76, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio by 108 basis points.

Stock Repurchase Program

On December 6, 2022, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2023. The previous repurchase plan terminated on December 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 124,266 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $22.54 under its stock repurchase program. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $22.2 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.93 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.50 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income,” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, the impact of inflation, continuing effects of the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including anticipated effects on FDIC premiums, increased deposit volatility and potential regulatory developments; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of and for the Quarter Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Earnings Summary

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

60,504

 

 

$

63,550

 

 

$

56,827

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

3,135

 

 

 

3,544

 

 

 

4,167

 

Noninterest income

 

 

15,779

 

 

 

33,839

 

 

 

15,613

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

44,482

 

 

 

49,943

 

 

 

40,884

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

28,666

 

 

 

43,902

 

 

 

27,389

 

Income taxes

 

 

6,894

 

 

 

11,030

 

 

 

6,640

 

Net income

 

 

21,772

 

 

 

32,872

 

 

 

20,749

 

Preferred dividends

 

 

2,228

 

 

 

3,169

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$

19,544

 

 

$

29,703

 

 

$

20,749

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

1.30

 

 

$

0.92

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

 

 

22,501,970

 

 

 

22,503,611

 

 

 

22,350,307

 

Return on average assets

 

 

1.12

%

 

 

1.66

%

 

 

1.16

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

 

11.51

%

 

 

17.41

%

 

 

12.80

%

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

 

 

16.70

%

 

 

25.89

%

 

 

17.84

%

Net interest margin

 

 

3.39

%

 

 

3.50

%

 

 

3.50

%

Efficiency ratio (1)

 

 

57.64

%

 

 

58.26

%

 

 

55.73

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders

 

$

20,017

 

 

$

19,278

 

 

$

20,815

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

0.85

 

 

$

0.92

 

Adjusted return on average assets

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

1.13

%

 

 

1.16

%

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity

 

 

11.76

%

 

 

11.89

%

 

 

12.84

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

 

 

17.11

%

 

 

16.80

%

 

 

17.89

%

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

 

$

32,449

 

 

$

33,165

 

 

$

32,041

 

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets

 

 

1.67

%

 

 

1.68

%

 

 

1.79

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wealth Management

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trust assets under administration

 

$

3,502,635

 

 

$

3,505,372

 

 

$

3,934,140

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Market Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share at period end

 

$

30.08

 

 

$

29.17

 

 

$

29.26

 

Tangible book value per share at period end (1)

 

$

21.87

 

 

$

20.94

 

 

$

20.87

 

Tangible book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income at period end (1)

 

$

25.39

 

 

$

24.72

 

 

$

22.14

 

Market price at period end

 

$

21.42

 

 

$

26.62

 

 

$

28.86

 

Common shares outstanding at period end

 

 

22,111,454

 

 

 

22,214,913

 

 

 

22,044,626

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

 

 

12.46

%

 

 

12.38

%

 

 

11.74

%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

 

 

10.25

%

 

 

10.21

%

 

 

8.82

%

Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets

 

 

7.84

%

 

 

7.77

%

 

 

7.80

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

 

9.54

%

 

 

9.43

%

 

 

7.96

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

 

 

6.24

%

 

 

6.06

%

 

 

6.43

%

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 11 - 13 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

 

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

(in thousands)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

138,310

 

 

$

160,631

 

 

$

332,264

 

Investment securities

 

 

821,005

 

 

 

776,860

 

 

 

858,246

 

Loans

 

 

6,354,271

 

 

 

6,306,467

 

 

 

5,539,961

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

 

 

(62,067

)

 

 

(61,051

)

 

 

(52,938

)

Total loans, net

 

 

6,292,204

 

 

 

6,245,416

 

 

 

5,487,023

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

2,747

 

 

 

1,286

 

 

 

8,931

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

80,582

 

 

 

78,293

 

 

 

77,857

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

6,729

 

 

 

6,729

 

 

 

11,537

 

Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value

 

 

1,117

 

 

 

1,205

 

 

 

27,484

 

Commercial FHA mortgage loan servicing rights held for sale

 

 

20,745

 

 

 

20,745

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

161,904

 

 

 

161,904

 

 

 

161,904

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

19,575

 

 

 

20,866

 

 

 

22,976

 

Company-owned life insurance

 

 

151,319

 

 

 

150,443

 

 

 

148,060

 

Other assets

 

 

233,937

 

 

 

231,123

 

 

 

202,433

 

Total assets

 

$

7,930,174

 

 

$

7,855,501

 

 

$

7,338,715

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

 

$

1,215,758

 

 

$

1,362,158

 

 

$

1,393,825

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

5,209,443

 

 

 

5,002,494

 

 

 

4,663,714

 

Total deposits

 

 

6,425,201

 

 

 

6,364,652

 

 

 

6,057,539

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

31,173

 

 

 

42,311

 

 

 

60,352

 

FHLB advances and other borrowings

 

 

482,000

 

 

 

460,000

 

 

 

310,171

 

Subordinated debt

 

 

99,849

 

 

 

99,772

 

 

 

139,184

 

Trust preferred debentures

 

 

50,135

 

 

 

49,975

 

 

 

49,524

 

Other liabilities

 

 

66,173

 

 

 

80,217

 

 

 

76,959

 

Total liabilities

 

 

7,154,531

 

 

 

7,096,927

 

 

 

6,693,729

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

775,643

 

 

 

758,574

 

 

 

644,986

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

7,930,174

 

 

$

7,855,501

 

 

$

7,338,715

 


 

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

Net interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

95,539

 

 

$

90,215

 

$

62,748

 

Interest expense

 

 

35,035

 

 

 

26,665

 

 

5,921

 

Net interest income

 

 

60,504

 

 

 

63,550

 

 

56,827

 

Provision for credit losses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses on loans

 

 

3,135

 

 

 

2,950

 

 

4,132

 

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

 

 

 

 

 

594

 

 

256

 

Provision for other credit losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(221

)

Total provision for credit losses

 

 

3,135

 

 

 

3,544

 

 

4,167

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

 

57,369

 

 

 

60,006

 

 

52,660

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wealth management revenue

 

 

6,411

 

 

 

6,227

 

 

7,139

 

Residential mortgage banking revenue

 

 

405

 

 

 

316

 

 

599

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

2,568

 

 

 

2,511

 

 

2,068

 

Interchange revenue

 

 

3,412

 

 

 

3,478

 

 

3,280

 

Loss on sales of investment securities, net

 

 

(648

)

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swaps

 

 

 

 

 

17,531

 

 

 

Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(394

)

Company-owned life insurance

 

 

876

 

 

 

796

 

 

1,019

 

Other income

 

 

2,755

 

 

 

2,980

 

 

1,902

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

15,779

 

 

 

33,839

 

 

15,613

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

24,243

 

 

 

22,901

 

 

21,870

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

4,443

 

 

 

3,748

 

 

3,755

 

Data processing

 

 

6,311

 

 

 

6,302

 

 

5,873

 

Professional

 

 

1,760

 

 

 

1,726

 

 

1,972

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1,291

 

 

 

1,333

 

 

1,398

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

 

 

 

3,779

 

 

 

Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

3,250

 

 

 

FDIC insurance

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

703

 

 

830

 

Other expense

 

 

5,105

 

 

 

6,201

 

 

5,186

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

44,482

 

 

 

49,943

 

 

40,884

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

28,666

 

 

 

43,902

 

 

27,389

 

Income taxes

 

 

6,894

 

 

 

11,030

 

 

6,640

 

Net income

 

 

21,772

 

 

 

32,872

 

 

20,749

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

 

2,228

 

 

 

3,169

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$

19,544

 

 

$

29,703

 

$

20,749

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

1.31

 

$

0.92

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

1.30

 

$

0.92

 


 

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Income before income taxes - GAAP

 

$

28,666

 

 

$

43,902

 

 

$

27,389

 

Adjustments to noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on sales of investment securities, net

 

 

648

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swaps

 

 

 

 

 

(17,531

)

 

 

 

Total adjustments to noninterest income

 

 

648

 

 

 

(17,531

)

 

 

 

Adjustments to noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

(3,250

)

 

 

 

Integration and acquisition expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(91

)

Total adjustments to noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

(3,250

)

 

 

(91

)

Adjusted earnings pre tax

 

 

29,314

 

 

 

29,621

 

 

 

27,480

 

Adjusted earnings tax

 

 

7,069

 

 

 

7,174

 

 

 

6,665

 

Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP

 

 

22,245

 

 

 

22,447

 

 

 

20,815

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

 

2,228

 

 

 

3,169

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders

 

$

20,017

 

 

$

19,278

 

 

$

20,815

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

0.85

 

 

$

0.92

 

Adjusted return on average assets

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

1.13

%

 

 

1.16

%

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity

 

 

11.76

%

 

 

11.89

%

 

 

12.84

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

 

 

17.11

%

 

 

16.80

%

 

 

17.89

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP

 

$

29,314

 

 

$

29,621

 

 

$

27,480

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

3,135

 

 

 

3,544

 

 

 

4,167

 

Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

394

 

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP

 

$

32,449

 

 

$

33,165

 

 

$

32,041

 

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets

 

 

1.67

%

 

 

1.68

%

 

 

1.79

%


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Noninterest expense - GAAP

 

$

44,482

 

 

$

49,943

 

 

$

40,884

 

Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

(3,250

)

 

 

 

Integration and acquisition expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(91

)

Adjusted noninterest expense

 

$

44,482

 

 

$

46,693

 

 

$

40,793

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income - GAAP

 

$

60,504

 

 

$

63,550

 

 

$

56,827

 

Effect of tax-exempt income

 

 

244

 

 

 

286

 

 

 

369

 

Adjusted net interest income

 

 

60,748

 

 

 

63,836

 

 

 

57,196

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income - GAAP

 

 

15,779

 

 

 

33,839

 

 

 

15,613

 

Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

394

 

Loss on sales of investment securities, net

 

 

648

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swaps

 

 

 

 

 

(17,531

)

 

 

 

Adjusted noninterest income

 

 

16,427

 

 

 

16,308

 

 

 

16,007

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted total revenue

 

$

77,175

 

 

$

80,144

 

 

$

73,203

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

57.64

%

 

 

58.26

%

 

 

55.73

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Net income

 

$

21,772

 

 

$

32,872

 

 

$

20,749

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP

 

$

767,186

 

 

$

749,183

 

 

$

657,327

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Stock

 

 

(110,548

)

 

 

(110,548

)

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

(161,904

)

 

 

(161,904

)

 

 

(161,904

)

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

(20,184

)

 

 

(22,859

)

 

 

(23,638

)

Average tangible common equity

 

$

474,550

 

 

$

453,872

 

 

$

471,785

 

ROATCE

 

 

16.70

%

 

 

25.89

%

 

 

17.84

%


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders' equity—GAAP

 

$

775,643

 

 

$

758,574

 

 

$

644,986

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Stock

 

 

(110,548

)

 

 

(110,548

)

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

(161,904

)

 

 

(161,904

)

 

 

(161,904

)

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

(19,575

)

 

 

(20,866

)

 

 

(22,976

)

Tangible common equity

 

$

483,616

 

 

$

465,256

 

 

$

460,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)

 

 

(77,797

)

 

 

(83,797

)

 

 

(28,035

)

Tangible common equity excluding AOCI

 

 

561,413

 

 

 

549,053

 

 

 

488,141

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets to Tangible Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets—GAAP

 

$

7,930,174

 

 

$

7,855,501

 

 

$

7,338,715

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

(161,904

)

 

 

(161,904

)

 

 

(161,904

)

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

(19,575

)

 

 

(20,866

)

 

 

(22,976

)

Tangible assets

 

$

7,748,695

 

 

$

7,672,731

 

 

$

7,153,835

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares Outstanding

 

 

22,111,454

 

 

 

22,214,913

 

 

 

22,044,626

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

 

 

6.24

%

 

 

6.06

%

 

 

6.43

%

Tangible Book Value Per Share

 

$

21.87

 

 

$

20.94

 

 

$

20.87

 

Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI

 

$

25.39

 

 

$

24.72

 

 

$

22.14

 