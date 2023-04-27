Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 First Quarter Results
First Quarter 2023 Highlights:
Net income available to common shareholders of $19.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share
Total loan growth of $47.8 million, or 3.0% annualized from prior quarter
Total deposits increased $60.5 million, or 3.8% annualized from prior quarter, with uninsured deposits of 21%
Tangible book value per share of $21.87, an increase of 4.4% from prior quarter
EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $19.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $29.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This also compares to net income available to common shareholders of $20.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “The strength of the franchise we have built has enabled us to effectively manage through the recent troubles in the banking industry and continue delivering strong financial performance. Due to the strong relationships we have with our clients, our deposit base has been exceptionally stable, and we have not needed to take any extraordinary measures to prevent deposit outflows or increase our level of liquidity beyond the usual prudent level that we maintain.
“While becoming more selective in our new loan production given the uncertain economic conditions, we still grew our total loans at a 3% annualized rate in the first quarter, largely driven by growth in our commercial loan portfolio, which offset a decline in consumer loans as we see the planned reduction in loan balances in our GreenSky portfolio. We delivered another quarter of strong financial performance that further increased our capital ratios and tangible book value per share.
“We will continue to prioritize prudent risk management and be conservative in our new loan production to build capital and liquidity. We expect to see continued reductions in our consumer portfolio that will be used to add to our security portfolio and pay off higher cost funding sources, with the net impact likely being earnings neutral, but capital accretive. We have a strong balance sheet with healthy asset quality, and we believe we can capitalize on the current environment to add new commercial and retail deposit relationships. Our focus on continuing to grow and strengthen our core deposit base will help us to generate long-term profitable growth and continue enhancing the value of our franchise,” said Mr. Ludwig.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets were $7.93 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $7.86 billion at December 31, 2022, and $7.34 billion at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, portfolio loans were $6.35 billion, compared to $6.31 billion as of December 31, 2022, and $5.54 billion as of March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company experienced another quarter of growth of $47.8 million, consisting of growth in commercial loan and lease balances of $84.1 million and commercial real estate loans of $15.0 million. The Company’s consumer loan balances declined $61.1 million, primarily due to a decrease in loans originated through the program with GreenSky.
Loans
As of
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Loan Portfolio
Commercial loans
$
937,920
$
872,794
$
825,554
Equipment finance loans
632,205
616,751
528,572
Equipment finance leases
510,029
491,744
429,000
Commercial FHA warehouse lines
10,275
25,029
83,999
Total commercial loans and leases
2,090,429
2,006,318
1,867,125
Commercial real estate
2,448,158
2,433,159
2,114,041
Construction and land development
326,836
320,882
188,668
Residential real estate
369,910
366,094
329,331
Consumer
1,118,938
1,180,014
1,040,796
Total loans
$
6,354,271
$
6,306,467
$
5,539,961
Loan Quality
Credit quality remained steady during the first quarter of 2023. Loans 30-89 days past due totaled $30.9 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $32.4 million as of December 31, 2022, and $29.0 million as of March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans were $50.7 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $49.4 million as of December 31, 2022, and $52.9 million as of March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans as a percentage of portfolio loans was 0.80% at March 31, 2023 compared with 0.78% at December 31, 2022, and 0.95% at March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets were 0.74% of total assets at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.74% at December 31, 2022 and 0.90% at March 31, 2022.
As of and for the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
Asset Quality
Loans 30-89 days past due
$
30,895
$
32,372
$
29,044
Nonperforming loans
50,713
49,423
52,900
Nonperforming assets
58,806
57,824
66,164
Substandard loans
99,819
101,044
120,837
Net charge-offs
2,119
538
2,256
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
0.49
%
0.51
%
0.52
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.80
%
0.78
%
0.95
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.74
%
0.74
%
0.90
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.98
%
0.97
%
0.96
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
122.39
%
123.53
%
100.07
%
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.14
%
0.03
%
0.17
%
The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $62.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $61.1 million at December 31, 2022, and $52.9 million at March 31, 2022. The allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 0.98% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.97% at December 31, 2022, and 0.96% at March 31, 2022.
Deposits
Total deposits were $6.43 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $6.36 billion at December 31, 2022, and $6.06 billion at March 31, 2022. Interest rate promotions offered during the first quarter of 2023 on money market and time deposit products resulted in increases in balances of $79.7 million and $117.3 million, respectively, at March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022.
As of
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Deposit Portfolio
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
1,215,758
$
1,362,158
$
1,393,825
Interest-bearing:
Checking
2,502,827
2,494,073
2,350,225
Money market
1,263,813
1,184,101
964,352
Savings
636,832
661,932
710,955
Time
766,884
649,552
619,386
Brokered time
39,087
12,836
18,796
Total deposits
$
6,425,201
$
6,364,652
$
6,057,539
The Company estimates that uninsured deposits(1) totaled $1.32 billion, or 21% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023 compared to $1.55 billion, or 24%, at December 31, 2022.
(1) Uninsured deposits include the Call Report estimate of uninsured deposits less affiliate deposits, estimated insured portion of servicing deposits, additional structured FDIC coverage and collateralized deposits.
Results of Operations Highlights
During the first quarter of 2023, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, totaled $60.7 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 4.8%, compared to $63.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of $3.6 million, or 6.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2022 net interest income of $57.2 million.
Net Interest Income and Margin
The tax equivalent net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.39%, compared with 3.50% in both the fourth and first quarters of 2022. The decline in the net interest margin during the first quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to increased market interest rates resulting in the cost of funding liabilities increasing at a faster rate than the yields on earning assets.
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Interest-earning assets
Average Balance
Interest & Fees
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest & Fees
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest & Fees
Yield/Rate
Cash and cash equivalents
$
85,123
$
980
4.67
%
$
220,938
$
2,143
3.85
%
$
384,231
$
171
0.18
%
Investment securities
809,848
5,995
3.00
%
736,579
4,824
2.62
%
894,634
4,962
2.22
%
Loans
6,320,402
87,997
5.65
%
6,240,277
82,810
5.26
%
5,274,051
57,280
4.40
%
Loans held for sale
1,506
16
4.41
%
3,883
47
4.86
%
31,256
220
2.86
%
Nonmarketable equity securities
47,819
795
6.75
%
43,618
677
6.16
%
36,378
484
5.40
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
7,264,698
$
95,783
5.35
%
$
7,245,295
$
90,501
4.96
%
$
6,620,550
$
63,117
3.87
%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
$
5,053,941
$
26,405
2.12
%
$
5,053,158
$
19,841
1.56
%
$
4,507,642
$
2,161
0.19
%
Short-term borrowings
38,655
25
0.26
%
47,391
31
0.26
%
70,043
23
0.14
%
FHLB advances & other borrowings
540,278
6,006
4.51
%
460,598
4,264
3.67
%
311,282
1,212
1.58
%
Subordinated debt
99,812
1,370
5.57
%
107,374
1,463
5.45
%
139,139
2,011
5.78
%
Trust preferred debentures
50,047
1,229
9.96
%
49,902
1,066
8.47
%
49,451
514
4.21
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
5,782,733
$
35,035
2.46
%
$
5,718,423
$
26,665
1.85
%
$
5,077,557
$
5,921
0.47
%
Net Interest Margin
$
60,748
3.39
%
$
63,836
3.50
%
$
57,196
3.50
%
Cost of Deposits
1.70
%
1.23
%
0.15
%
Average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2023 were $7.26 billion, compared to $7.25 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $6.62 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Average loans were $6.32 billion for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $6.24 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $5.27 billion for the first quarter of 2022. The average balance of PPP loans for the first quarter of 2022 was $36.2 million.
Average investment securities for the first quarter of 2023 were $809.8 million, compared to $736.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $894.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. The Company took advantage of certain market conditions during the quarter to reposition out of lower yielding tax-exempt securities in favor of other structures and to purchase additional investments, increasing average investment securities by $73.3 million. These changes should result in improved overall margin, liquidity, and capital allocations. These transactions resulted in losses of $0.6 million in the current quarter, with expected paybacks to occur within the calendar year.
Average interest-bearing deposits were $5.05 billion for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $5.05 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $4.51 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.12% in the first quarter of 2023, which represents a 56 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2022. A competitive market driven by rising interest rates was a contributing factor to the increase in deposit costs.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $15.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was negatively impacted by $0.6 million of losses on the sales of investment securities, while the fourth quarter of 2022 was positively impacted by a $17.5 million gain on the termination of forward starting interest rate swaps, and the first quarter of 2022 was negatively impacted by $0.4 million of impairment on commercial servicing rights. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023, the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022 was $16.4 million, $16.3 million, and $16.0 million, respectively.
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Noninterest income
Wealth management revenue
$
6,411
$
6,227
$
7,139
Residential mortgage banking revenue
405
316
599
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,568
2,511
2,068
Interchange revenue
3,412
3,478
3,280
Loss on sales of investment securities, net
(648
)
—
—
Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swaps
—
17,531
—
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights
—
—
(394
)
Company-owned life insurance
876
796
1,019
Other income
2,755
2,980
1,902
Total noninterest income
$
15,779
$
33,839
$
15,613
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $49.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $40.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 included a $3.3 million charge on commercial FHA loan servicing rights held for sale and $3.3 million of impairment charges on two OREO properties. Noninterest expense, excluding these adjustments, was $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $43.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $40.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. As a result, the efficiency ratio was 57.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 58.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and 55.73% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
$
24,243
$
22,901
$
21,870
Occupancy and equipment
4,443
3,748
3,755
Data processing
6,311
6,302
5,873
Professional
1,760
1,726
1,972
Amortization of intangible assets
1,291
1,333
1,398
Other real estate owned
—
3,779
—
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale
—
3,250
—
FDIC insurance
1,329
703
830
Other expense
5,105
6,201
5,186
Total noninterest expense
$
44,482
$
49,943
$
40,884
Noteworthy components of noninterest expense are as follows:
Salaries and employee benefits expenses were $24.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Employees numbered 931 at March 31, 2023, compared to 935 at December 31, 2022, and 920 at March 31, 2022. Increased payroll taxes and medical insurance of $0.6 million and $0.5 million, respectively, contributed to increased expense in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Annual salary increases and the modest increase in staffing levels contributed to increased salaries and benefits expenses from the first quarter of 2022, along with a $0.7 million increase in medical insurance.
Occupancy and equipment increased $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to seasonal related expenses, including snow removal and utilities expenses.
FDIC insurance expense was $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily related to the FDIC’s 2 basis point increase to the initial base deposit insurance assessment rate schedules effective January 1, 2023.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $11.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. The resulting effective tax rates were 24.0%, 25.1% and 24.2% respectively.
Capital
At March 31, 2023, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:
As of March 31, 2023
Midland States Bank
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
11.59%
12.46%
10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
10.76%
10.25%
8.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.02%
9.54%
4.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital
10.76%
7.84%
7.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
N/A
6.24%
N/A
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 13 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.
Since the beginning of 2022, the impact of rising interest rates on the Company’s investment portfolio has resulted in an $83.0 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income, which has negatively impacted tangible book value per share by $3.76, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio by 108 basis points.
Stock Repurchase Program
On December 6, 2022, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2023. The previous repurchase plan terminated on December 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 124,266 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $22.54 under its stock repurchase program. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $22.2 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.
About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.93 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.50 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.
These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income,” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, the impact of inflation, continuing effects of the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including anticipated effects on FDIC premiums, increased deposit volatility and potential regulatory developments; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
As of and for the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
Earnings Summary
Net interest income
$
60,504
$
63,550
$
56,827
Provision for credit losses
3,135
3,544
4,167
Noninterest income
15,779
33,839
15,613
Noninterest expense
44,482
49,943
40,884
Income before income taxes
28,666
43,902
27,389
Income taxes
6,894
11,030
6,640
Net income
21,772
32,872
20,749
Preferred dividends
2,228
3,169
—
Net income available to common shareholders
$
19,544
$
29,703
$
20,749
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.86
$
1.30
$
0.92
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
22,501,970
22,503,611
22,350,307
Return on average assets
1.12
%
1.66
%
1.16
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
11.51
%
17.41
%
12.80
%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
16.70
%
25.89
%
17.84
%
Net interest margin
3.39
%
3.50
%
3.50
%
Efficiency ratio (1)
57.64
%
58.26
%
55.73
%
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1)
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders
$
20,017
$
19,278
$
20,815
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
$
0.88
$
0.85
$
0.92
Adjusted return on average assets
1.15
%
1.13
%
1.16
%
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
11.76
%
11.89
%
12.84
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
17.11
%
16.80
%
17.89
%
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
32,449
$
33,165
$
32,041
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets
1.67
%
1.68
%
1.79
%
Wealth Management
Trust assets under administration
$
3,502,635
$
3,505,372
$
3,934,140
Market Data
Book value per share at period end
$
30.08
$
29.17
$
29.26
Tangible book value per share at period end (1)
$
21.87
$
20.94
$
20.87
Tangible book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income at period end (1)
$
25.39
$
24.72
$
22.14
Market price at period end
$
21.42
$
26.62
$
28.86
Common shares outstanding at period end
22,111,454
22,214,913
22,044,626
Capital
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
12.46
%
12.38
%
11.74
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
10.25
%
10.21
%
8.82
%
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets
7.84
%
7.77
%
7.80
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.54
%
9.43
%
7.96
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
6.24
%
6.06
%
6.43
%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 11 - 13 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
138,310
$
160,631
$
332,264
Investment securities
821,005
776,860
858,246
Loans
6,354,271
6,306,467
5,539,961
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(62,067
)
(61,051
)
(52,938
)
Total loans, net
6,292,204
6,245,416
5,487,023
Loans held for sale
2,747
1,286
8,931
Premises and equipment, net
80,582
78,293
77,857
Other real estate owned
6,729
6,729
11,537
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value
1,117
1,205
27,484
Commercial FHA mortgage loan servicing rights held for sale
20,745
20,745
—
Goodwill
161,904
161,904
161,904
Other intangible assets, net
19,575
20,866
22,976
Company-owned life insurance
151,319
150,443
148,060
Other assets
233,937
231,123
202,433
Total assets
$
7,930,174
$
7,855,501
$
7,338,715
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,215,758
$
1,362,158
$
1,393,825
Interest-bearing deposits
5,209,443
5,002,494
4,663,714
Total deposits
6,425,201
6,364,652
6,057,539
Short-term borrowings
31,173
42,311
60,352
FHLB advances and other borrowings
482,000
460,000
310,171
Subordinated debt
99,849
99,772
139,184
Trust preferred debentures
50,135
49,975
49,524
Other liabilities
66,173
80,217
76,959
Total liabilities
7,154,531
7,096,927
6,693,729
Total shareholders’ equity
775,643
758,574
644,986
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
7,930,174
$
7,855,501
$
7,338,715
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
Net interest income:
Interest income
$
95,539
$
90,215
$
62,748
Interest expense
35,035
26,665
5,921
Net interest income
60,504
63,550
56,827
Provision for credit losses:
Provision for credit losses on loans
3,135
2,950
4,132
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
—
594
256
Provision for other credit losses
—
—
(221
)
Total provision for credit losses
3,135
3,544
4,167
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
57,369
60,006
52,660
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenue
6,411
6,227
7,139
Residential mortgage banking revenue
405
316
599
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,568
2,511
2,068
Interchange revenue
3,412
3,478
3,280
Loss on sales of investment securities, net
(648
)
—
—
Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swaps
—
17,531
—
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights
—
—
(394
)
Company-owned life insurance
876
796
1,019
Other income
2,755
2,980
1,902
Total noninterest income
15,779
33,839
15,613
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
24,243
22,901
21,870
Occupancy and equipment
4,443
3,748
3,755
Data processing
6,311
6,302
5,873
Professional
1,760
1,726
1,972
Amortization of intangible assets
1,291
1,333
1,398
Other real estate owned
—
3,779
—
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale
—
3,250
—
FDIC insurance
1,329
703
830
Other expense
5,105
6,201
5,186
Total noninterest expense
44,482
49,943
40,884
Income before income taxes
28,666
43,902
27,389
Income taxes
6,894
11,030
6,640
Net income
21,772
32,872
20,749
Preferred stock dividends
2,228
3,169
—
Net income available to common shareholders
$
19,544
$
29,703
$
20,749
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.86
$
1.31
$
0.92
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.86
$
1.30
$
0.92
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
Income before income taxes - GAAP
$
28,666
$
43,902
$
27,389
Adjustments to noninterest income:
Loss on sales of investment securities, net
648
—
—
(Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swaps
—
(17,531
)
—
Total adjustments to noninterest income
648
(17,531
)
—
Adjustments to noninterest expense:
(Loss) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale
—
(3,250
)
—
Integration and acquisition expenses
—
—
(91
)
Total adjustments to noninterest expense
—
(3,250
)
(91
)
Adjusted earnings pre tax
29,314
29,621
27,480
Adjusted earnings tax
7,069
7,174
6,665
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP
22,245
22,447
20,815
Preferred stock dividends
2,228
3,169
—
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders
$
20,017
$
19,278
$
20,815
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
$
0.88
$
0.85
$
0.92
Adjusted return on average assets
1.15
%
1.13
%
1.16
%
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
11.76
%
11.89
%
12.84
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
17.11
%
16.80
%
17.89
%
Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP
$
29,314
$
29,621
$
27,480
Provision for credit losses
3,135
3,544
4,167
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights
—
—
394
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP
$
32,449
$
33,165
$
32,041
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets
1.67
%
1.68
%
1.79
%
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Noninterest expense - GAAP
$
44,482
$
49,943
$
40,884
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale
—
(3,250
)
—
Integration and acquisition expenses
—
—
(91
)
Adjusted noninterest expense
$
44,482
$
46,693
$
40,793
Net interest income - GAAP
$
60,504
$
63,550
$
56,827
Effect of tax-exempt income
244
286
369
Adjusted net interest income
60,748
63,836
57,196
Noninterest income - GAAP
15,779
33,839
15,613
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights
—
—
394
Loss on sales of investment securities, net
648
—
—
(Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swaps
—
(17,531
)
—
Adjusted noninterest income
16,427
16,308
16,007
Adjusted total revenue
$
77,175
$
80,144
$
73,203
Efficiency ratio
57.64
%
58.26
%
55.73
%
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Net income
$
21,772
$
32,872
$
20,749
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP
$
767,186
$
749,183
$
657,327
Adjustments:
Preferred Stock
(110,548
)
(110,548
)
—
Goodwill
(161,904
)
(161,904
)
(161,904
)
Other intangible assets, net
(20,184
)
(22,859
)
(23,638
)
Average tangible common equity
$
474,550
$
453,872
$
471,785
ROATCE
16.70
%
25.89
%
17.84
%
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
As of
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP
$
775,643
$
758,574
$
644,986
Adjustments:
Preferred Stock
(110,548
)
(110,548
)
—
Goodwill
(161,904
)
(161,904
)
(161,904
)
Other intangible assets, net
(19,575
)
(20,866
)
(22,976
)
Tangible common equity
$
483,616
$
465,256
$
460,106
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
(77,797
)
(83,797
)
(28,035
)
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI
561,413
549,053
488,141
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:
Total assets—GAAP
$
7,930,174
$
7,855,501
$
7,338,715
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(161,904
)
(161,904
)
(161,904
)
Other intangible assets, net
(19,575
)
(20,866
)
(22,976
)
Tangible assets
$
7,748,695
$
7,672,731
$
7,153,835
Common Shares Outstanding
22,111,454
22,214,913
22,044,626
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
6.24
%
6.06
%
6.43
%
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
21.87
$
20.94
$
20.87
Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI
$
25.39
$
24.72
$
22.14