U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,871.98
    -29.08 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,732.95
    -128.85 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,988.15
    -114.31 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.86
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.20
    -1.70 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.00
    -8.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9884
    -0.0082 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1468
    -0.0148 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7440
    +1.3240 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,430.97
    -269.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.62
    -2.58 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Common Stock and Preferred Stock Dividends

Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
·1 min read
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on November 21, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 14, 2022.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $27.56 per share on its 7.750% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, or $0.689 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2022. The dividend declared reflects the payment for the initial Series A dividend period from and including August 24, 2022, which was the original issue date of the Series A preferred stock, to but excluding December 30, 2022.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.81 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.45 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

CONTACTS:
Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321


Recommended Stories

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter.

  • Airbnb stock drops ahead of Q3 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of Airbnb ahead of its third-quarter earnings report expected out.

  • 2 Stocks I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole and What to Buy Instead

    The sell-off in the stock market has many long-term investors focusing more on the best values. With that said, here's why I would steer clear of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) and suggest you consider two better-value stocks instead.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were falling today as worries about an economic slowdown seemed to sweep the market a day before the vacation rental website reports third-quarter earnings. Additionally, a Wall Street analyst issued a bearish note for the travel sector. Investors seem to be steeling themselves for another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.

  • Are Any of These 3 Robinhood Cannabis Favorites a Buy?

    SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) are three of the most popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform for retail investors looking to invest in the future of cannabis. All three are Canadian companies, so they can trade on the Nasdaq.

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    First Solar (FSLR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Here's What to Expect From Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 Earnings

    Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 earnings are likely to have been impacted by lower trading volume.

  • Why Nvidia Fell Today

    The chipmaker's stock took a step back as traders contemplated macroeconomic uncertainties and the looming launch of its RTX graphics chip.

  • Roku Investors Need To Hear What Reed Hastings Just Said

    Not much has gone right for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this year. Revenue growth abruptly stalled out, coming in at 18% in the second quarter and with guidance calling for just 3% growth in the third quarter. With its digital advertising peers, like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, reporting weak earnings, Roku is likely to face substantial headwinds for at least the second half of the year, if not well into 2023 or as long as advertisers fear a recession.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q3 performance is likely to have been favored by investments in the Quantum Fiber business. However, supply chain troubles, inflation and macroeconomic weakness have been concerns.

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Annaly (NLY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Possible turnaround for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) insiders, still down US$1.1m after a US$7.1m shopping spree

    Insiders who bought US$7.1m worth of Luminar Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LAZR ) stock in the last year recovered part...

  • Jeremy Siegel: Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now' — why the world-renowned Wharton professor remains optimistic about today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Crashed and Burned Today

    The catalyst that sent the self-driving truck start-up tumbling was a report that federal regulators have launched an investigation into whether executives improperly shared proprietary technology with a start-up based in China. A number of federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (Cfius) are investigating a relationship between CEO Xiaodi Hou and Hydron, a Chinese start-up focused on self-driving, hydrogen-powered trucks -- a company launched last year by Mo Chen, one of TuSimple's co-founders. After conducting its own investigation, which has been ongoing since July, TuSimple's board of directors took the drastic step of terminating the CEO and removing him from the board.

  • Brazil Stocks: Oil Giant Petrobras Responds To Lula Win Over Bolsonaro

    Brazil stocks fell broadly after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won Sunday's runoff presidential election. State-owned Petrobras stock shed 7% Monday morning.

  • What Awaits Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) in Q3 Earnings?

    Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) Q3 results are expected to reflect strength in advertising revenues amid slow user growth and cost-cutting measures.

  • 15 Best Large Cap Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy

    In this article we present the list of 15 Best Large Cap Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Large Cap Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) headline the group of large cap dividend growth stocks […]

  • Why Chevron Stock Popped -- Then Dropped -- Today

    Shares of oil major Chevron (NYSE: CVX) got an early lift on Monday after two analysts (Cowen and Wells Fargo) raised price targets on the stock (to $185 and $199 a share, respectively), and only one analyst (J.P. Morgan) lowered targets -- to $143 a share. Up until just about noon ET, Chevron stock was rising on the news, gaining as much as 2% -- but then the bad news arrived: President Joe Biden may impose a "windfall profits" tax on oil companies. As the Associated Press reports, the White House is concerned about "major oil companies making record-setting profits even as they refuse to help lower prices at the pump for the American people."