Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) reported revenue of $77.59 million, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $77.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +4.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Midland States Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 55.01% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 56.64%.

Average Interest-Earning Assets : $7.33 billion versus $7.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.19% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

Net Interest Margin : 3.23% compared to the 3.33% average estimate based on two analysts.

Residential mortgage banking revenue : $0.54 million compared to the $0.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Wealth management revenue : $6.27 million compared to the $6.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Interest Income (FTE)/Adjusted net interest income : $59.04 million compared to the $60.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Total Noninterest Income : $18.75 million compared to the $16.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Service charges on deposit accounts : $2.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.68 million.

Interchange revenue: $3.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.25 million.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp have returned +17.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

