Midland Valley's Stomping Grounds cafe is giving high schoolers a taste of the workforce

Mar. 29—Midland Valley High School completed a renovation project on its Stomping Grounds Cafe in February. The student-led snack and drink shop which was established in 2022.

The renovations began in fall 2023 and included new cabinets, countertops and a fresh paint job. The renovation was funded by a grant from the Gregg-Graniteville Foundation.

Students in the school's Professional Sales class work in the store.Students from Midland Valley's business and marketing club — Distributive Education Club of America — are able to participate behind the counter, as well.

Profits made in the cafe, which is open during the school's lunch block from 11:50 a.m. to 1:55 p.m., go toward funding student training, DECA conventions and materials and improvements for the store.

What started as a simple lemonade stand now offers over a dozen lemonade, tea and coffee flavor options, plus a variety of snacks.

"The cafe has grown a lot, we have a community with our school now," said senior Cadrian Barton who works in the store. "I love everything about it, it really makes me feel closer to the school and everyone in it."

Barton said that workers have the chance to "do a little bit of everything" in the store, from being the cashier to making drinks.

Junior student worker Lylah Davis said she enjoys getting to know Midland Valley students she otherwise wouldn't have met.

"We get to meet all sorts of people from the school that we definitely did not know before," she said. "I like getting closer to my classmates. I feel like working with each other, it brings us closer at a personal level."

De'Sharion Burnett, a junior who works in the cafe, said that "seeing the process of how everything came together" has been "great."

Lillian Bruecks is the Midland Valley junior who designed the cafe's logo and painted it on the wall.

"It's really soothing to just draw. Everything in my mind goes away when I'm able to draw," Bruecks said.

Many Midland Valley students are frequent customers of Stomping Grounds. One of these, 10th grader James Childs, visits almost every day.

"I like the store a lot, it's very good," he said. "I don't think other schools have this, so I think we should be grateful that we have this shop."

"It's convenient, a lot more convenient. And the drinks are good," said junior Ryan Fail, who also is a customer of the store.

Business Education teacher Amber Stokes said the most important part of the cafe is "just being able to give the students this opportunity to, you know, work in here and get real life experiences, something they can take out after they leave school."

Student workers expressed their gratitude to Stokes.

"She gives the majority of her time to us for this," said Lylah Davis. "She's a big help. She's the reason for success."