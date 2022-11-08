U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,748.57
    -79.54 (-2.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,513.94
    -646.89 (-1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,353.17
    -263.03 (-2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.40
    -48.53 (-2.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.64
    -3.27 (-3.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.70
    -6.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.38 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0015
    -0.0061 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1353
    -0.0192 (-1.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4410
    +0.7780 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,745.74
    -2,838.92 (-15.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    365.89
    -55.81 (-13.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     
262

Midterm elections: What 60 years of stock market data says

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

Bring on Nov. 9.

With the midterm elections underway today, investors are eyeing if Republicans could win back control of government and more effectively stop any and all legislation that could rattle markets.

"Gridlock, you've seen, has been pretty good for the markets," Maslansky and Partners president Lee Carter on Yahoo Finance Live. "I think people are predicting that at least that's the direction we're going to go. And when we've talked to Republicans who are running, ... what we're going to do from between now and 2024 is just stop Biden's agenda."

The New York Stock Exchange and George Washington statue on Wall Street in New York City. (Photo by Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images)
The New York Stock Exchange and George Washington statue on Wall Street in New York City. (Photo by Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images)

Recently, stocks are trading as if the Republicans — usually seen as pro business and markets —will make substantial progress.

The S&P 500 has climbed nearly 5% in the past month despite a flurry of downbeat earnings reports from the likes of Amazon, Meta and many others.

Investors may be right to be on the bullish side of the ledger.

The S&P 500 has historically outperformed the market in the 12-month period after a midterm election, with an average return of 16.3% per data from US Bank. This is especially the case for the one and three month periods following the midterm elections, as the below graphic shows.

Stocks tend to do well post mid-term elections.
Stocks tend to do well post mid-term elections.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Read more midterms coverage from Yahoo Finance: Billionaires spent lavishly on the 2022 elections — and signaled even bigger plans for 2023

Recommended Stories

  • Worried About Midterm Election? Here's Why It Doesn't Spell Disaster For Dow Jones, Stocks

    The Dow Jones has taken a beating in 2022, as has the popularity of Joe Biden. But investors are often rewarded richly after the midterms.

  • 8 Election Day predictions from the nation's leading pollsters

    The forecast calls for a red wave

  • What’s next for the stock market as midterm election results roll in

    Many investors are talking about the potential for Tuesday’s midterm congressional elections to spark a stock-market bounce, arguing that the potential for a divided government if Republicans take control of one or both chambers would be positive news. According to one market watcher, the bounce is already under way. If so, the bounce, which comes after the bear market for equities took the S&P 500 (SPX) to its lowest close in nearly two years, is in keeping with market history that shows equities tend to see their best post-election performance in split-government scenarios, particularly when a Democratic president is paired with a congress in which either the House or Senate or both are controlled by Republicans (see chart below).

  • FTSE and Wall Street stocks head lower amid midterm election race

    The pound continued to climb on reports that the UK and EU were near a breakthrough about trade rules around the Northern Ireland border.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally for third straight day as elections loom

    Stocks rise Tuesday as investors await the outcome of the midterm elections.

  • Disney stock drops after reporting earnings miss, wider streaming loss

    Disney reported its fiscal fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday after market close. Here's what to know.

  • Watch: Candidates Give Last Push to Voters on Election Day

    Candidates for the 2022 midterm elections greeted supporters, cast their own ballots and gave one final campaign push Tuesday. Photo: Ross D. Franklin/AP; Alyssa Pointer for WSJ; Rich Pedroncelli/AP

  • Kohl's CEO steps down to take president role at Levi Strauss

    Michelle Gass, CEO of department store chain Kohl's, is stepping down from her role early next month and will become the president of denim giant Levi Strauss & Co. Levi's said Tuesday in a release that Gass will start on Jan. 2, and the board of directors has put in motion a succession plan for her to succeed Chip Bergh as president and CEO in the next 18 months. Gass, who joined Kohl's in June 2013 as chief merchandising and customer officer, became CEO in May 2018.

  • Rivian stock rises on mixed third-quarter earnings citing supply chain worries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Rivian's Q3 earnings results.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • Growth Stock Portfolio: 10 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 growth stock picks of Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Growth Stock Portfolio: 5 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett. Investors for the past few months have been piling into companies with resilient growth prospects over cheaper value stocks. This […]

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Lucid stock sinks on earnings miss, dropping reservations

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down third-quarter earnings for Lucid.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • Rivian higher after EV-maker reaffirms production forecast, reports narrower loss

    Rivian shares jumped after hours as the electric adventure vehicle maker reported a narrower loss than expected loss for the third quarter, and also reaffirmed its full-year production forecast and financial outlook.

  • Why Rivian Dropped Over 10% Ahead of Earnings

    What happened Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) hit their lowest level in more than four months today. The stock was trading at the lows of the day, down 11.9% at 1 p.m. ET. That comes ahead of Rivian's third-quarter earnings report coming after the bell today.

  • Why Pubmatic Stock Was Tumbling Today

    Shares of Pubmatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), a supply-side adtech platform, were falling today after the company issued a disappointing third-quarter earnings report, and its guidance called for revenue growth to grind to a halt in the fourth quarter. Omnichannel video was a bright spot for Pubmatic, which helps publishers optimize their ad inventory, as revenue in that category was up 45%, and connected TV revenue jumped 150%. Net revenue retention over the last four quarters slowed from 157% in the quarter a year ago to 120%, showing the company grew revenue from its existing customer base by 20%.

  • Roblox stock slides on wider-than-expected earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Roblox.