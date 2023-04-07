The Midtown Group Recognized by Washington Business Journal Among Best Places to Work in Greater Washington in 2023

Washington, DC --News Direct-- The Midtown Group

The Washington Business Journal's 2023 Best Places to Work Awards has recognized The Midtown Group as an honoree, amongst 75 of the top employers from the Greater Washington area. The awards program is set to be held on May 11, 2023, at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner.

"We are extremely proud and honored to be recognized as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington area," said Helen Stefan Moreau, President and CEO of The Midtown Group. “‘Love What You Do’ is not just our motto, but also the driving force behind our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. This recognition is a testament to their passion and enthusiasm towards their work, and we are grateful for their contributions to our organization's success."

To be recognized as an honoree, businesses that were nominated needed to meet specific location and size criteria and take part in employee engagement surveys that were distributed by Quantum Workplace. The survey results were scored out of 100 percent and then ranked accordingly. The ratings were determined based on various factors such as collaboration, HR practices, compensation, management, office culture, and other relevant aspects.

The Midtown Group was recognized for living its mission to connect people to life-changing career opportunities, and workplaces to remarkable, reliable talent. Midtown’s culture is defined by working hard and giving back.

About The Midtown Group

The Midtown Group (Midtown) is a WBENC-certified, woman-owned business that provides temporary staffing and professional services across 35 states. Over the past 33 years, Midtown has evolved from a staffing firm to an organization capable of providing full-service solutions. We make a tireless effort to meet and exceed the requirements of our clients and candidates in an ever-changing market. Currently, we manage more than 1,500 candidates and more than 140 clients across the nation. We’re recognized as one of the best staffing firms in D.C., as a perennial winner of the “Best Place to Work” award by Washingtonian, The Washington Business Journal, and Inc. Magazine.

About 2023 Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the Washington Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea-sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

