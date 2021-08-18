U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

Midwest Cooling Tower Services Acquires Tower Performance

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Cooling Tower Services ("Midwest"), a leading provider of cooling tower maintenance and services to oil refineries and industrial plants, announced that it has acquired Tower Performance, Inc. ("TPI") based out of Houston, Texas.

(PRNewsfoto/Midwest Cooling Tower Services)
(PRNewsfoto/Midwest Cooling Tower Services)

Since its inception in 1964, TPI has grown into one of the most reliable providers of cooling tower repair, maintenance, upgrade, inspection, and construction services, led by Tony DePalma, Joe Lattanzio, and Frank Foster. The TPI facility in Houston, Texas will continue to be overseen by Frank Foster.

The announcement was made by Daniel Wiltz, the President of Midwest. "We are delighted to announce our acquisition of TPI, grow the Midwest team in the Houston area, and enhance our service and distribution capabilities through this acquisition. TPI's commitment to excellence and safety make them a great fit within our organization. We welcome the TPI employees and look forward to working together over the coming years."

About Midwest Cooling Tower Services
Midwest Cooling Tower Services, a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital, is a full service cooling tower repair and rebuild company. They offer a range of cooling tower maintenance and services, including upgrades, repairs, emergency work, basin cleaning, and inspections. Midwest also provides rental mobile cooling tower units for replacement or augmented cooling capacity and distributes cooling tower parts to OEMs and other service providers. For more information, visit Midwest's website at www.mwcts.com.

About Dorilton
Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies and their teams achieve full potential. For more information, visit www.doriltongroup.com.

For media inquiries and relevant opportunities, please contact brian.talbott@doriltoncapital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midwest-cooling-tower-services-acquires-tower-performance-301358023.html

SOURCE Midwest Cooling Tower Services

