Midwest Farmers Have Short Window to Stockpile Dirt Cheap Diesel

(Bloomberg) -- Farmers in the US Midwest are getting an unexpected windfall: very cheap fuel. The only catch? The bargains aren’t likely to last very long.

Wholesale diesel prices dipped below $2 a gallon this week for the first time in nearly two years, before recovering to just above that level. The spot market discount — a spread that measures Chicago’s physical market strength against futures trading in New York — sank below 60 cents a gallon, the lowest in records going back to 2006, according to data from Kembro brokeage compiled by Bloomberg.

The move means farmers can stockpile the fuel now at cheap prices before it’s needed during the harvest season this fall to run machinery.

Fuel has become more affordable as oil refiners ramped up operations to a four-year high to chase profits. Ready access to heavy Canadian crude also means Chicago-area processors tend to pay less for feedstock than the coastal facilities. Fuel inventories in the Midwest grew by 25% in just two months to reach the highest level since December 2021 last week, according to government data.

But the deal may not last. Wholesale prices for fuel delivered at the end of July are currently about 40 cents a gallon more than immediate deliveries. That’s signaling higher costs down the road as the market adjusts to the higher inventories.

