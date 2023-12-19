Midwest Holding Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MDWT) largest shareholders are individual investors with 37% ownership, institutions own 20%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Midwest Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

52% of the business is held by the top 9 shareholders

Insider ownership in Midwest Holding is 18%

Every investor in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 37% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 20% of the company’s shareholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Midwest Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Midwest Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Midwest Holding. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Midwest Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It looks like hedge funds own 10% of Midwest Holding shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Crestline Assurance Holdings LLC with 12% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 10% of the shares outstanding respectively, Michael Minnich and Knott Partners Management, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Michael Minnich, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of President.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Midwest Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Midwest Holding Inc.. Insiders have a US$18m stake in this US$101m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 37% stake in Midwest Holding. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 14%, of the Midwest Holding stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Midwest Holding better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

