Midwest region gas prices fell from last week: See how much here

USA TODAY Network
1 min read
0

Regional gas prices fell last week at an average of $3.46 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, down from last week's price of $3.47 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in the Midwest region has risen about 6 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have been as low as $2.77 on Jan. 8, 2024, and as high as $3.77 on Aug. 14, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in the Midwest region was 3% higher at $3.55 per gallon.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.cheboygannews.com.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.67, making prices in the Midwest region about 5.6% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.63 per gallon.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Midwest states includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Midwest region gas prices fell from last week: See how much here

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg got $24.4 million in ‘other compensation’ in 2023—but Meta also treated staff well, with the median employee making $379,000

    On paper, Mark Zuckerberg is Meta’s lowest-paid employee, with a $1 dollar salary and no bonus.

  • $433 Billion Gone! One Stock Loses More Value Than Tesla

    Tesla's loss of $328.3 billion this year in stock value certainly hurts. But it's only the second-largest market value loss in the S&P 500.

  • I Have $900k in a Roth IRA and Would Receive $2,200 Monthly From Social Security. Can I Retire at 66?

    Imagine that you have $900,000 in a Roth IRA and collect another $2,200 per month in Social Security. Can you afford to retire at age 66? A good way to answer this question is to start with your budget. What do you expect to spend on essentials, like housing and fixed monthly expenses, and what […] The post I Have $900k in a Roth IRA and Would Receive $2,200 Monthly From Social Security. Can I Retire at 66? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • BHP Makes $39 Billion Anglo Approach to Create Mining Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. proposed a takeover of Anglo American Plc that valued the smaller miner at £31.1 billion ($38.9 billion), in a deal that would create the world’s top copper producer while sparking the industry’s biggest shakeup in over a decade.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks InvestorsMeta’s

  • Retirement confidence in the US ticks up; new rule for financial advisors is set to start

    Two-thirds of Americans reported that they feel confident they have enough money for a comfortable retirement, up a notch from last year.

  • Analysts reboot Amazon stock price target ahead of earnings

    This is what could happen next to Amazon shares.

  • XPeng may consider overseas production due to Europe regulatory scrutiny

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker XPeng said on Thursday an ongoing European probe into Chinese-made EVs and regulatory changes could steer it to invest in plants or suppliers abroad, as the spectre of higher tariffs looms. The European Commission began investigating in October whether cheaper, Chinese-made EVs benefit unfairly from state subsidies. Brian Gu, co-president of the Volkswagen-backed automaker, told reporters on the sidelines of the Beijing autoshow that XPeng currently exports small quantities of its EVs but a changing regulatory environment in the European Union could cause it to reassess its strategy.

  • American Airlines forecasts second-quarter profit largely above estimates

    Shares of the carrier were up 4% in premarket trading. Major U.S. airlines are experiencing a resurgence in corporate reservations as large companies ramp up their work-related travel expenses - a customer segment that was largely absent from the travel surge after the pandemic. The International Air Transport Association expects 4.7 billion people to travel in 2024, compared with 4.5 billion in 2019.

  • Caterpillar Warns on Second-Quarter Sales as Volumes Slip

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. reported first-quarter results that showed machinery sales slipping from a year earlier and warned that the trend is expected to continue in its second quarter.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks InvestorsMeta’s Miss Sparks Fears in Tech With More Earnings AheadHow to Get a Mee

  • Biden administration’s ‘commonsense’ retirement rule could save workers $5 billion a year

    “This rule ensures that advisors must put their clients’ interests front and center.”