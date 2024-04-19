Midwest region gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

USA TODAY Network
1 min read
0

Regional gas prices rose for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $3.47 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $3.46 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in the Midwest region has risen about 16 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have been as low as $2.77 on Jan. 8, 2024, and as high as $3.77 on Aug. 14, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in the Midwest region was 3% higher at $3.59 per gallon.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.usatoday.com.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.63, making prices in the Midwest region about 4.5% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.59 per gallon.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Midwest states includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Evening World: Midwest region gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Heavy Oil From Trudeau’s New Pipeline Is Headed for California

    (Bloomberg) -- Valero Energy Corp. and Chevron Corp. are buying oil shipped through Canada’s newly expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline system for their California refineries, according to people familiar with the shipments, a sign that US West Coast may become a significant market for oil-sands crude.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to Them‘Mag Seven’ Get Crushed Before Next Week’s Results: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to

  • 40% of Workers Forced Into Early Retirement: How to Stay Ahead of the Curve

    How would you handle early retirement? Instead of having years of investment and growth left, what if you had to start living on your retirement accounts tomorrow? More importantly, what if you had no choice in the matter? A financial advisor can help you prepare for life’s curveballs, including forced retirement. Find a fiduciary advisor […] The post Study Says 40% of Workers Forced Into Early Retirement: Here’s How to Stay Ahead of the Curve appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Congo Copper Mine Suspended Amid Radiation Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Operations at a Zijin Mining Group Ltd. copper and cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been suspended due to worries about excessive radiation in its cobalt, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to Them‘Mag Seven’ Get Crushed Before Next Week’s Results: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launche

  • 68% of Warren Buffett's $372 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 4 Stocks

    A whopping $253 billion of Berkshire Hathaway's $372 billion investment portfolio can be traced back to four brand-name, time-tested stocks.

  • The Average US Retirement Age: Where Do You Stack Up?

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wells Fargo bond saleswoman sues over 'unapologetically sexist' workplace

    Wells Fargo was accused of sex discrimination in a lawsuit by a bond saleswoman who said the fourth-largest U.S. bank denied pay and promotions available to men and tolerated an "unapologetically sexist" workplace. The complaint filed on Friday in federal court in Chicago by Michal Leavitt is the latest in a long line of lawsuits accusing big U.S. banks of bias against women. Leavitt said Wells Fargo's practice of steering larger accounts toward men in its financial institutions group cost her up to one-third of her potential pay, and forced her to wait nine years for a promotion to director from vice president.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil settles slightly higher as Iran plays down reported Israeli attack

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil settled slightly higher on Friday, but posted a weekly decline, after Iran played down a reported Israeli attack on its soil, a sign that an escalation of hostilities in the Middle East might be avoided. The front month U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract for May ended 41 cents higher, or 0.5%, to $83.14 a barrel. Both benchmarks spiked more than $3 a barrel earlier in the session after explosions were heard in the Iranian city of Isfahan in what sources described as an Israeli attack.

  • China Hits U.S. With Levy on Chemical as Trade Tensions Rise

    China slapped a levy on imports from the U.S. of a widely used chemical, a small salvo in an escalating trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.

  • Samsung tells its executives to work a 6-day week to ‘inject a sense of crisis’ after posting its worst financial year in over a decade

    At Samsung, a five-day workweek apparently isn’t enough to get the job done. Now its executives will have to work weekends too.