Midwest region gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

USA TODAY Network
1 min read
Regional gas prices rose for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $3.47 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $3.46 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in the Midwest region has risen about 16 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have been as low as $2.77 on Jan. 8, 2024, and as high as $3.77 on Aug. 14, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in the Midwest region was 3% higher at $3.59 per gallon.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.sooeveningnews.com.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.63, making prices in the Midwest region about 4.5% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.59 per gallon.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Midwest states includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Midwest region gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

