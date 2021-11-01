MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021
Third Quarter Summary1
Net income for the third quarter was $16.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, of $49.5 million.
Credit loss benefit of $1.1 million.
Noninterest expense of $29.8 million.
Excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, commercial loans were $2.64 billion2, as compared to $2.61 billion2 at the end of the second quarter of 2021 (the "linked quarter"), an increase of 1.2%.
Efficiency ratio was 56.34%2.
Nonperforming assets declined 19.0% and the net charge-off ratio was a recovery of 10 basis points ("bps").
Cost of average total deposits decreased 2 bps to 0.26% and cost of funds decreased 3 bps to 0.37%.
On November 1, 2021, entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which the Company will acquire Iowa First Bancshares Corp. and its banking subsidiaries in Muscatine and Fairfield, Iowa.
IOWA CITY, Iowa, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $16.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $17.3 million, or $1.08 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.
CEO COMMENTARY
Charles Funk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are excited to expand our footprint to Muscatine and to grow our market share in Fairfield, the seat of Jefferson County, with MidWestOne's acquisition of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. ("IOFB"). With this acquisition, we will have the number one deposit market share in both Muscatine and Jefferson counties. We believe MidWestOne's brand of banking will fit very will with IOFB's brand, and we look forward to meeting our new customers and employees over the next few months. Notably, this transaction will provide good earnings momentum for 2022 and beyond.
The third quarter of 2021 was a strong one for our Company with earnings of $1.03 per diluted common share, a 12.00% return on average equity, and a 15.06% return on average tangible equity2. In a very tough operating environment, we were able to increase our commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, by 1.2%. We are also extremely pleased with the progress being made in asset quality. The year over year decline of 15 bps in our nonperforming loans ratio to 1.03% and the 30 bps decline in the net charge-off ratio to a net recovery ratio of 10 bps are especially impressive. Our trust and investment services group continued to build its business in the third quarter of 2021 and is on track to achieve record revenues in 2021. While we saw our mortgage loan closings trail off in the third quarter of 2021, we nonetheless expect a solid fourth quarter from this business line. With respect to capital, we continue to find value in repurchasing our shares at a price just above our tangible book value per share. Finally, our bankers continue to assist our customers in working through PPP loan forgiveness. We anticipate another sizeable amount of PPP loan forgiveness in the fourth quarter."
1 Third Quarter Summary compares to the linked quarter unless noted.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net interest income
$
40,340
$
38,505
$
37,809
$
117,462
$
113,927
Noninterest income
9,182
10,218
9,570
31,224
27,994
Total revenue, net of interest expense
49,522
48,723
47,379
148,686
141,921
Credit loss (benefit) expense
(1,080
)
(2,144
)
4,992
(7,958
)
31,410
Noninterest expense
29,778
28,670
59,939
86,148
117,978
Income (loss) before income tax expense
20,824
22,197
(17,552
)
70,496
(7,467
)
Income tax expense
4,513
4,926
2,272
15,266
2,620
Net income (loss)
$
16,311
$
17,271
$
(19,824
)
$
55,230
$
(10,087
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
1.03
$
1.08
$
(1.23
)
$
3.46
$
(0.63
)
Return on average assets
1.11
%
1.18
%
(1.48
)
%
1.29
%
(0.27
)
%
Return on average equity
12.00
%
13.24
%
(14.88
)
%
14.03
%
(2.60
)
%
Return on average tangible equity(1)
15.06
%
16.75
%
12.56
%
17.69
%
8.58
%
Efficiency ratio(1)
56.34
%
54.83
%
55.37
%
53.95
%
55.95
%
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
COVID-19 UPDATE
Loan Modifications
As of September 30, 2021, the outstanding balance of loans modified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $4.5 million, a decline of 78.6% from $21.0 million at June 30, 2021. The decline from the end of the second quarter of 2021 was due largely to one commercial real estate loan where the borrower resumed making payments.
PPP Loans
The following table presents PPP loan measures as of the dates indicated:
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Round 1(3)
Round 2(3)
Total
Round 1(3)
Round 2(3)
Total
(Dollars in millions)
#
$
#
$
#
$
#
$
#
$
#
$
Total PPP Loans Funded
2,681
348.5
2,175
149.3
4,856
497.8
2,681
348.5
2,175
149.3
4,856
497.8
PPP Loan Forgiveness(1)
2,478
323.7
1,514
72.9
3,992
396.6
2,247
285.7
441
12.3
2,688
298.0
Outstanding PPP Loans(2)
184
16.3
661
73.1
845
89.4
416
53.9
1,734
130.5
2,150
184.4
Unearned Income
$0.1
$2.8
$2.9
$0.5
$6.0
$6.5
(1) Excluded from the PPP Loan Forgiveness is $9.1 million as of September 30, 2021 and $8.9 million as of June 30, 2021 of PPP loans that were paid off by the borrower prior to forgiveness.
(2) Outstanding loans are presented net of unearned income.
(3) Round 1 refers to PPP loan applications from the first wave of funding made available through the CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Trump in March 2020. Round 2 refers to the second wave of PPP funding made available through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which was signed into law by President Trump in December 2020 and extended by the PPP Extension Act of 2021, which was signed into law by President Biden in March 2021.
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased to $40.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to increased PPP loan fee accretion stemming from loan forgiveness. Net PPP loan fee accretion was $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.5 million in the linked quarter.
Average interest earning assets decreased $32.5 million to $5.49 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2021, which includes a $90.4 million reduction in average PPP loan balances due to forgiveness. Adjusting for the $90.4 million in average PPP loan balance decline, average interest earning assets increased $57.9 million, primarily due to non-PPP loan growth.
The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.00% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.88% in the linked quarter due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs. Total earning asset yields increased 9 bps from the linked quarter due primarily to the increased PPP net loan fee accretion described above. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 3 bps to 0.46%, primarily as a result of interest bearing deposit costs of 0.32%, which declined 3 bps from the linked quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $1.0 million, or 10.1%, from the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in loan revenue. The decline in loan revenue included a $0.9 million reduction in mortgage origination fees stemming from lower gain on sale margins and decreased volumes of home mortgage loans as well as a $0.4 million decline in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights.
The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Noninterest Income
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2021
2021
2020
Investment services and trust activities
$
2,915
$
2,809
$
2,361
Service charges and fees
1,613
1,475
1,491
Card revenue
1,820
1,913
1,600
Loan revenue
1,935
3,151
3,252
Bank-owned life insurance
532
538
530
Investment securities gains, net
36
42
106
Other
331
290
230
Total noninterest income
$
9,182
$
10,218
$
9,570
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 3.9%, from the linked quarter primarily due to an increase of $0.7 million in 'other' noninterest expense and a $0.3 million increase in occupancy expense of premises, net. The increase in 'other' noninterest expense was primarily due to expenses of $0.7 million related to the settlement of litigation claims. The increase in occupancy expense of premises, net was primarily attributable to the disposal and write-down of fixed assets totaling $0.3 million. The increase in noninterest expense, as well as the decline in noninterest income noted above, were the primary drivers of the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 1.51 percentage points to 56.34%, as compared to the linked quarter efficiency ratio of 54.83%.
The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2021
2021
2020
Compensation and employee benefits
$
17,350
$
17,404
$
16,460
Occupancy expense of premises, net
2,547
2,198
2,278
Equipment
1,973
1,861
1,935
Legal and professional
1,272
1,375
1,184
Data processing
1,406
1,347
1,308
Marketing
1,022
873
857
Amortization of intangibles
1,264
1,341
1,631
FDIC insurance
435
245
470
Communications
275
371
428
Foreclosed assets, net
43
136
13
Other
2,191
1,519
1,875
Total core noninterest expense
$
29,778
$
28,670
$
28,439
Goodwill impairment
—
—
31,500
Total noninterest expense
$
29,778
$
28,670
$
59,939
Income Taxes
The effective income tax rate was 21.7% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 22.2% in the linked quarter. The effective income tax rate in the third quarter of 2021 reflected income tax expense based on the statutory rate and state income taxes, net of federal income tax benefits, primarily due to the net income earned during the quarter, offset by benefits related to tax-exempt interest and bank-owned life insurance. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of 20-22%.
BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS
As of or for the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
Ending Balance Sheet
Total assets
$
5,875.4
$
5,749.2
$
5,330.7
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
3,268.6
3,330.2
3,537.4
Total securities held for investment
2,136.9
2,072.5
1,366.3
Total deposits
4,957.8
4,792.7
4,333.6
Average Balance Sheet
Average total assets
$
5,811.2
$
5,851.7
$
5,311.4
Average total loans
3,356.7
3,396.6
3,576.6
Average total deposits
4,882.8
4,875.3
4,317.2
Funding and Liquidity
Short-term borrowings
$
187.5
$
212.3
$
183.9
Long-term debt
154.9
169.8
245.5
Loans to deposits ratio
65.93
%
69.48
%
81.63
%
Equity
Total shareholders' equity
$
530.3
$
530.3
$
499.1
Common equity ratio
9.03
%
9.22
%
9.36
%
Tangible common equity(1)
446.7
445.4
409.8
Tangible common equity ratio(1)
7.71
%
7.86
%
7.82
%
Per Share Data
Book value
$
33.71
$
33.22
$
31.00
Tangible book value(1)
$
28.40
$
27.90
$
25.45
(1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Loans Held for Investment
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $61.5 million, or 1.8%, to $3.27 billion from June 30, 2021, driven primarily by PPP loan forgiveness and partially offset by higher revolving line of credit utilization, which increased 2% from the linked quarter to 32% at September 30, 2021 and new loan production.
The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:
Loans Held for Investment
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
(dollars in thousands)
Commercial and industrial
$
927,258
28.4
%
$
982,092
29.5
%
$
1,103,102
31.2
%
Agricultural
106,356
3.3
107,834
3.2
129,453
3.7
Commercial real estate
Construction and development
146,417
4.5
168,070
5.0
191,423
5.4
Farmland
130,936
4.0
134,877
4.1
152,362
4.3
Multifamily
273,347
8.4
255,826
7.7
235,241
6.7
Other
1,148,658
35.0
1,147,016
34.4
1,128,009
31.8
Total commercial real estate
1,699,358
51.9
1,705,789
51.2
1,707,035
48.2
Residential real estate
One-to-four family first liens
334,267
10.2
332,117
10.0
371,390
10.5
One-to-four family junior liens
133,869
4.1
136,464
4.1
150,180
4.2
Total residential real estate
468,136
14.3
468,581
14.1
521,570
14.7
Consumer
67,536
2.1
65,860
2.0
76,272
2.2
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
$
3,268,644
100.0
%
$
3,330,156
100.0
%
$
3,537,432
100.0
%
Total commitments to extend credit
$
950,157
$
959,696
$
893,147
Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses
The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Beginning balance
$
48,000
$
50,650
$
55,644
$
55,500
$
29,079
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL
—
—
—
—
3,984
Charge-offs
(234
)
(840
)
(2,188
)
(2,077
)
(5,788
)
Recoveries
1,114
434
347
2,235
882
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
880
(406
)
(1,841
)
158
(4,906
)
Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans
(980
)
(2,244
)
4,697
(7,758
)
30,343
Ending balance
$
47,900
$
48,000
$
58,500
$
47,900
$
58,500
As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $47.9 million, or 1.47% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $48.0 million, or 1.44% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at June 30, 2021. After excluding net PPP loans, the ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased to 1.51%(1) as of September 30, 2021, from 1.53%(1) at June 30, 2021. The decline in the ACL during the third quarter reflected overall improvements in the economic forecast and stabilization of the credit profile outlook when compared to the linked quarter.
(1)Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Deposits
The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:
Deposit Composition
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
999,887
20.2
%
$
952,764
19.9
%
$
864,504
19.9
%
Interest checking deposits
1,464,389
29.5
1,414,942
29.6
1,230,146
28.5
Money market deposits
989,095
20.0
936,683
19.5
871,336
20.1
Savings deposits
616,924
12.4
596,199
12.4
486,876
11.2
Total non-maturity deposits
4,070,295
82.1
3,900,588
81.4
3,452,862
79.7
Time deposits of $250 and under
522,907
10.5
538,331
11.2
617,229
14.2
Time deposits over $250
364,579
7.4
353,747
7.4
263,550
6.1
Total time deposits
887,486
17.9
892,078
18.6
880,779
20.3
Total deposits
$
4,957,781
100.0
%
$
4,792,666
100.0
%
$
4,333,641
100.0
%
CREDIT RISK PROFILE
As of or For the Three Months Ended
Highlights
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans
$
(980
)
$
(2,244
)
$
4,697
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
$
(880
)
$
406
$
1,841
Net (recovery) charge-off ratio(1)
(0.10
)
%
0.05
%
0.20
%
At period-end
Pass
$
3,069,314
$
3,102,688
$
3,230,611
Special Mention / Watch
82,871
115,414
176,702
Classified
116,459
112,054
130,119
Total loans held for investment, net
$
3,268,644
$
3,330,156
$
3,537,432
Classified loans ratio(2)
3.56
%
3.36
%
3.68
%
Nonaccrual loans held for investment
$
33,657
$
40,764
$
39,071
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more
51
665
2,593
Total nonperforming loans
33,708
41,429
41,664
Foreclosed assets, net
454
755
724
Total nonperforming assets
$
34,162
$
42,184
$
42,388
Nonperforming loans ratio(3)
1.03
%
1.24
%
1.18
%
Nonperforming assets ratio(4)
0.58
%
0.73
%
0.80
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
47,900
$
48,000
$
58,500
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5)
1.47
%
1.44
%
1.65
%
Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6)
1.51
%
1.53
%
1.82
%
(1) Net (recovery) charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs divided by average loans held for investment, net of unearned income, during the period.
(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as total nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period indicated:
Nonperforming Loans
(dollars in thousands)
Nonaccrual
90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing
Total
Balance at June 30, 2021
$
40,764
$
665
$
41,429
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing
574
105
679