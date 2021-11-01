U.S. markets closed

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

MidWestOne Bank
·16 min read
Third Quarter Summary1

  • Net income for the third quarter was $16.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share.

    • Total revenue, net of interest expense, of $49.5 million.

    • Credit loss benefit of $1.1 million.

    • Noninterest expense of $29.8 million.

  • Excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, commercial loans were $2.64 billion2, as compared to $2.61 billion2 at the end of the second quarter of 2021 (the "linked quarter"), an increase of 1.2%.

  • Efficiency ratio was 56.34%2.

  • Nonperforming assets declined 19.0% and the net charge-off ratio was a recovery of 10 basis points ("bps").

  • Cost of average total deposits decreased 2 bps to 0.26% and cost of funds decreased 3 bps to 0.37%.

  • On November 1, 2021, entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which the Company will acquire Iowa First Bancshares Corp. and its banking subsidiaries in Muscatine and Fairfield, Iowa.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $16.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $17.3 million, or $1.08 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.

CEO COMMENTARY
Charles Funk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are excited to expand our footprint to Muscatine and to grow our market share in Fairfield, the seat of Jefferson County, with MidWestOne's acquisition of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. ("IOFB"). With this acquisition, we will have the number one deposit market share in both Muscatine and Jefferson counties. We believe MidWestOne's brand of banking will fit very will with IOFB's brand, and we look forward to meeting our new customers and employees over the next few months. Notably, this transaction will provide good earnings momentum for 2022 and beyond.

The third quarter of 2021 was a strong one for our Company with earnings of $1.03 per diluted common share, a 12.00% return on average equity, and a 15.06% return on average tangible equity2. In a very tough operating environment, we were able to increase our commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, by 1.2%. We are also extremely pleased with the progress being made in asset quality. The year over year decline of 15 bps in our nonperforming loans ratio to 1.03% and the 30 bps decline in the net charge-off ratio to a net recovery ratio of 10 bps are especially impressive. Our trust and investment services group continued to build its business in the third quarter of 2021 and is on track to achieve record revenues in 2021. While we saw our mortgage loan closings trail off in the third quarter of 2021, we nonetheless expect a solid fourth quarter from this business line. With respect to capital, we continue to find value in repurchasing our shares at a price just above our tangible book value per share. Finally, our bankers continue to assist our customers in working through PPP loan forgiveness. We anticipate another sizeable amount of PPP loan forgiveness in the fourth quarter."

1 Third Quarter Summary compares to the linked quarter unless noted.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net interest income

$

40,340

$

38,505

$

37,809

$

117,462

$

113,927

Noninterest income

9,182

10,218

9,570

31,224

27,994

Total revenue, net of interest expense

49,522

48,723

47,379

148,686

141,921

Credit loss (benefit) expense

(1,080

)

(2,144

)

4,992

(7,958

)

31,410

Noninterest expense

29,778

28,670

59,939

86,148

117,978

Income (loss) before income tax expense

20,824

22,197

(17,552

)

70,496

(7,467

)

Income tax expense

4,513

4,926

2,272

15,266

2,620

Net income (loss)

$

16,311

$

17,271

$

(19,824

)

$

55,230

$

(10,087

)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

1.03

$

1.08

$

(1.23

)

$

3.46

$

(0.63

)

Return on average assets

1.11

%

1.18

%

(1.48

)

%

1.29

%

(0.27

)

%

Return on average equity

12.00

%

13.24

%

(14.88

)

%

14.03

%

(2.60

)

%

Return on average tangible equity(1)

15.06

%

16.75

%

12.56

%

17.69

%

8.58

%

Efficiency ratio(1)

56.34

%

54.83

%

55.37

%

53.95

%

55.95

%

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Loan Modifications

As of September 30, 2021, the outstanding balance of loans modified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $4.5 million, a decline of 78.6% from $21.0 million at June 30, 2021. The decline from the end of the second quarter of 2021 was due largely to one commercial real estate loan where the borrower resumed making payments.

PPP Loans

The following table presents PPP loan measures as of the dates indicated:

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Round 1(3)

Round 2(3)

Total

Round 1(3)

Round 2(3)

Total

(Dollars in millions)

#

$

#

$

#

$

#

$

#

$

#

$

Total PPP Loans Funded

2,681

348.5

2,175

149.3

4,856

497.8

2,681

348.5

2,175

149.3

4,856

497.8

PPP Loan Forgiveness(1)

2,478

323.7

1,514

72.9

3,992

396.6

2,247

285.7

441

12.3

2,688

298.0

Outstanding PPP Loans(2)

184

16.3

661

73.1

845

89.4

416

53.9

1,734

130.5

2,150

184.4

Unearned Income

$0.1

$2.8

$2.9

$0.5

$6.0

$6.5

(1) Excluded from the PPP Loan Forgiveness is $9.1 million as of September 30, 2021 and $8.9 million as of June 30, 2021 of PPP loans that were paid off by the borrower prior to forgiveness.

(2) Outstanding loans are presented net of unearned income.

(3) Round 1 refers to PPP loan applications from the first wave of funding made available through the CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Trump in March 2020. Round 2 refers to the second wave of PPP funding made available through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which was signed into law by President Trump in December 2020 and extended by the PPP Extension Act of 2021, which was signed into law by President Biden in March 2021.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $40.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to increased PPP loan fee accretion stemming from loan forgiveness. Net PPP loan fee accretion was $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.5 million in the linked quarter.

Average interest earning assets decreased $32.5 million to $5.49 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2021, which includes a $90.4 million reduction in average PPP loan balances due to forgiveness. Adjusting for the $90.4 million in average PPP loan balance decline, average interest earning assets increased $57.9 million, primarily due to non-PPP loan growth.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.00% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.88% in the linked quarter due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs. Total earning asset yields increased 9 bps from the linked quarter due primarily to the increased PPP net loan fee accretion described above. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 3 bps to 0.46%, primarily as a result of interest bearing deposit costs of 0.32%, which declined 3 bps from the linked quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $1.0 million, or 10.1%, from the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in loan revenue. The decline in loan revenue included a $0.9 million reduction in mortgage origination fees stemming from lower gain on sale margins and decreased volumes of home mortgage loans as well as a $0.4 million decline in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Noninterest Income

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

(In thousands)

2021

2021

2020

Investment services and trust activities

$

2,915

$

2,809

$

2,361

Service charges and fees

1,613

1,475

1,491

Card revenue

1,820

1,913

1,600

Loan revenue

1,935

3,151

3,252

Bank-owned life insurance

532

538

530

Investment securities gains, net

36

42

106

Other

331

290

230

Total noninterest income

$

9,182

$

10,218

$

9,570

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 3.9%, from the linked quarter primarily due to an increase of $0.7 million in 'other' noninterest expense and a $0.3 million increase in occupancy expense of premises, net. The increase in 'other' noninterest expense was primarily due to expenses of $0.7 million related to the settlement of litigation claims. The increase in occupancy expense of premises, net was primarily attributable to the disposal and write-down of fixed assets totaling $0.3 million. The increase in noninterest expense, as well as the decline in noninterest income noted above, were the primary drivers of the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 1.51 percentage points to 56.34%, as compared to the linked quarter efficiency ratio of 54.83%.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Noninterest Expense

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

(In thousands)

2021

2021

2020

Compensation and employee benefits

$

17,350

$

17,404

$

16,460

Occupancy expense of premises, net

2,547

2,198

2,278

Equipment

1,973

1,861

1,935

Legal and professional

1,272

1,375

1,184

Data processing

1,406

1,347

1,308

Marketing

1,022

873

857

Amortization of intangibles

1,264

1,341

1,631

FDIC insurance

435

245

470

Communications

275

371

428

Foreclosed assets, net

43

136

13

Other

2,191

1,519

1,875

Total core noninterest expense

$

29,778

$

28,670

$

28,439

Goodwill impairment

31,500

Total noninterest expense

$

29,778

$

28,670

$

59,939

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 21.7% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 22.2% in the linked quarter. The effective income tax rate in the third quarter of 2021 reflected income tax expense based on the statutory rate and state income taxes, net of federal income tax benefits, primarily due to the net income earned during the quarter, offset by benefits related to tax-exempt interest and bank-owned life insurance. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of 20-22%.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of or for the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2021

2021

2020

Ending Balance Sheet

Total assets

$

5,875.4

$

5,749.2

$

5,330.7

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income

3,268.6

3,330.2

3,537.4

Total securities held for investment

2,136.9

2,072.5

1,366.3

Total deposits

4,957.8

4,792.7

4,333.6

Average Balance Sheet

Average total assets

$

5,811.2

$

5,851.7

$

5,311.4

Average total loans

3,356.7

3,396.6

3,576.6

Average total deposits

4,882.8

4,875.3

4,317.2

Funding and Liquidity

Short-term borrowings

$

187.5

$

212.3

$

183.9

Long-term debt

154.9

169.8

245.5

Loans to deposits ratio

65.93

%

69.48

%

81.63

%

Equity

Total shareholders' equity

$

530.3

$

530.3

$

499.1

Common equity ratio

9.03

%

9.22

%

9.36

%

Tangible common equity(1)

446.7

445.4

409.8

Tangible common equity ratio(1)

7.71

%

7.86

%

7.82

%

Per Share Data

Book value

$

33.71

$

33.22

$

31.00

Tangible book value(1)

$

28.40

$

27.90

$

25.45

(1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $61.5 million, or 1.8%, to $3.27 billion from June 30, 2021, driven primarily by PPP loan forgiveness and partially offset by higher revolving line of credit utilization, which increased 2% from the linked quarter to 32% at September 30, 2021 and new loan production.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

Loans Held for Investment

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

(dollars in thousands)

Commercial and industrial

$

927,258

28.4

%

$

982,092

29.5

%

$

1,103,102

31.2

%

Agricultural

106,356

3.3

107,834

3.2

129,453

3.7

Commercial real estate

Construction and development

146,417

4.5

168,070

5.0

191,423

5.4

Farmland

130,936

4.0

134,877

4.1

152,362

4.3

Multifamily

273,347

8.4

255,826

7.7

235,241

6.7

Other

1,148,658

35.0

1,147,016

34.4

1,128,009

31.8

Total commercial real estate

1,699,358

51.9

1,705,789

51.2

1,707,035

48.2

Residential real estate

One-to-four family first liens

334,267

10.2

332,117

10.0

371,390

10.5

One-to-four family junior liens

133,869

4.1

136,464

4.1

150,180

4.2

Total residential real estate

468,136

14.3

468,581

14.1

521,570

14.7

Consumer

67,536

2.1

65,860

2.0

76,272

2.2

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income

$

3,268,644

100.0

%

$

3,330,156

100.0

%

$

3,537,432

100.0

%

Total commitments to extend credit

$

950,157

$

959,696

$

893,147

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(In thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Beginning balance

$

48,000

$

50,650

$

55,644

$

55,500

$

29,079

Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL

3,984

Charge-offs

(234

)

(840

)

(2,188

)

(2,077

)

(5,788

)

Recoveries

1,114

434

347

2,235

882

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

880

(406

)

(1,841

)

158

(4,906

)

Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans

(980

)

(2,244

)

4,697

(7,758

)

30,343

Ending balance

$

47,900

$

48,000

$

58,500

$

47,900

$

58,500

As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $47.9 million, or 1.47% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $48.0 million, or 1.44% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at June 30, 2021. After excluding net PPP loans, the ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased to 1.51%(1) as of September 30, 2021, from 1.53%(1) at June 30, 2021. The decline in the ACL during the third quarter reflected overall improvements in the economic forecast and stabilization of the credit profile outlook when compared to the linked quarter.

(1)Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

Deposit Composition

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Noninterest bearing deposits

$

999,887

20.2

%

$

952,764

19.9

%

$

864,504

19.9

%

Interest checking deposits

1,464,389

29.5

1,414,942

29.6

1,230,146

28.5

Money market deposits

989,095

20.0

936,683

19.5

871,336

20.1

Savings deposits

616,924

12.4

596,199

12.4

486,876

11.2

Total non-maturity deposits

4,070,295

82.1

3,900,588

81.4

3,452,862

79.7

Time deposits of $250 and under

522,907

10.5

538,331

11.2

617,229

14.2

Time deposits over $250

364,579

7.4

353,747

7.4

263,550

6.1

Total time deposits

887,486

17.9

892,078

18.6

880,779

20.3

Total deposits

$

4,957,781

100.0

%

$

4,792,666

100.0

%

$

4,333,641

100.0

%

CREDIT RISK PROFILE

As of or For the Three Months Ended

Highlights

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans

$

(980

)

$

(2,244

)

$

4,697

Net (recoveries) charge-offs

$

(880

)

$

406

$

1,841

Net (recovery) charge-off ratio(1)

(0.10

)

%

0.05

%

0.20

%

At period-end

Pass

$

3,069,314

$

3,102,688

$

3,230,611

Special Mention / Watch

82,871

115,414

176,702

Classified

116,459

112,054

130,119

Total loans held for investment, net

$

3,268,644

$

3,330,156

$

3,537,432

Classified loans ratio(2)

3.56

%

3.36

%

3.68

%

Nonaccrual loans held for investment

$

33,657

$

40,764

$

39,071

Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more

51

665

2,593

Total nonperforming loans

33,708

41,429

41,664

Foreclosed assets, net

454

755

724

Total nonperforming assets

$

34,162

$

42,184

$

42,388

Nonperforming loans ratio(3)

1.03

%

1.24

%

1.18

%

Nonperforming assets ratio(4)

0.58

%

0.73

%

0.80

%

Allowance for credit losses

$

47,900

$

48,000

$

58,500

Allowance for credit losses ratio(5)

1.47

%

1.44

%

1.65

%

Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6)

1.51

%

1.53

%

1.82

%

(1) Net (recovery) charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs divided by average loans held for investment, net of unearned income, during the period.

(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.

(3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as total nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.

(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.

(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.

(6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period indicated:

Nonperforming Loans

(dollars in thousands)

Nonaccrual

90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing

Total

Balance at June 30, 2021

$

40,764

$

665

$

41,429

Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing

574

105

679

