MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

Third Quarter Summary1

Net income for the third quarter was $16.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, of $49.5 million.

Credit loss benefit of $1.1 million.

Noninterest expense of $29.8 million.



Excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, commercial loans were $2.64 billion 2 , as compared to $2.61 billion 2 at the end of the second quarter of 2021 (the "linked quarter"), an increase of 1.2%.



Efficiency ratio was 56.34% 2 .



Nonperforming assets declined 19.0% and the net charge-off ratio was a recovery of 10 basis points ("bps").



Cost of average total deposits decreased 2 bps to 0.26% and cost of funds decreased 3 bps to 0.37%.

On November 1, 2021, entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which the Company will acquire Iowa First Bancshares Corp. and its banking subsidiaries in Muscatine and Fairfield, Iowa.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $16.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $17.3 million, or $1.08 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.

CEO COMMENTARY

Charles Funk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are excited to expand our footprint to Muscatine and to grow our market share in Fairfield, the seat of Jefferson County, with MidWestOne's acquisition of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. ("IOFB"). With this acquisition, we will have the number one deposit market share in both Muscatine and Jefferson counties. We believe MidWestOne's brand of banking will fit very will with IOFB's brand, and we look forward to meeting our new customers and employees over the next few months. Notably, this transaction will provide good earnings momentum for 2022 and beyond.

The third quarter of 2021 was a strong one for our Company with earnings of $1.03 per diluted common share, a 12.00% return on average equity, and a 15.06% return on average tangible equity2. In a very tough operating environment, we were able to increase our commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, by 1.2%. We are also extremely pleased with the progress being made in asset quality. The year over year decline of 15 bps in our nonperforming loans ratio to 1.03% and the 30 bps decline in the net charge-off ratio to a net recovery ratio of 10 bps are especially impressive. Our trust and investment services group continued to build its business in the third quarter of 2021 and is on track to achieve record revenues in 2021. While we saw our mortgage loan closings trail off in the third quarter of 2021, we nonetheless expect a solid fourth quarter from this business line. With respect to capital, we continue to find value in repurchasing our shares at a price just above our tangible book value per share. Finally, our bankers continue to assist our customers in working through PPP loan forgiveness. We anticipate another sizeable amount of PPP loan forgiveness in the fourth quarter."

Story continues

1 Third Quarter Summary compares to the linked quarter unless noted.

2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 40,340 $ 38,505 $ 37,809 $ 117,462 $ 113,927 Noninterest income 9,182 10,218 9,570 31,224 27,994 Total revenue, net of interest expense 49,522 48,723 47,379 148,686 141,921 Credit loss (benefit) expense (1,080 ) (2,144 ) 4,992 (7,958 ) 31,410 Noninterest expense 29,778 28,670 59,939 86,148 117,978 Income (loss) before income tax expense 20,824 22,197 (17,552 ) 70,496 (7,467 ) Income tax expense 4,513 4,926 2,272 15,266 2,620 Net income (loss) $ 16,311 $ 17,271 $ (19,824 ) $ 55,230 $ (10,087 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.03 $ 1.08 $ (1.23 ) $ 3.46 $ (0.63 ) Return on average assets 1.11 % 1.18 % (1.48 ) % 1.29 % (0.27 ) % Return on average equity 12.00 % 13.24 % (14.88 ) % 14.03 % (2.60 ) % Return on average tangible equity(1) 15.06 % 16.75 % 12.56 % 17.69 % 8.58 % Efficiency ratio(1) 56.34 % 54.83 % 55.37 % 53.95 % 55.95 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Loan Modifications

As of September 30, 2021, the outstanding balance of loans modified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $4.5 million, a decline of 78.6% from $21.0 million at June 30, 2021. The decline from the end of the second quarter of 2021 was due largely to one commercial real estate loan where the borrower resumed making payments.

PPP Loans

The following table presents PPP loan measures as of the dates indicated:

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Round 1(3) Round 2(3) Total Round 1(3) Round 2(3) Total (Dollars in millions) # $ # $ # $ # $ # $ # $ Total PPP Loans Funded 2,681 348.5 2,175 149.3 4,856 497.8 2,681 348.5 2,175 149.3 4,856 497.8 PPP Loan Forgiveness(1) 2,478 323.7 1,514 72.9 3,992 396.6 2,247 285.7 441 12.3 2,688 298.0 Outstanding PPP Loans(2) 184 16.3 661 73.1 845 89.4 416 53.9 1,734 130.5 2,150 184.4 Unearned Income $0.1 $2.8 $2.9 $0.5 $6.0 $6.5 (1) Excluded from the PPP Loan Forgiveness is $9.1 million as of September 30, 2021 and $8.9 million as of June 30, 2021 of PPP loans that were paid off by the borrower prior to forgiveness. (2) Outstanding loans are presented net of unearned income. (3) Round 1 refers to PPP loan applications from the first wave of funding made available through the CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Trump in March 2020. Round 2 refers to the second wave of PPP funding made available through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which was signed into law by President Trump in December 2020 and extended by the PPP Extension Act of 2021, which was signed into law by President Biden in March 2021.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $40.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to increased PPP loan fee accretion stemming from loan forgiveness. Net PPP loan fee accretion was $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.5 million in the linked quarter.

Average interest earning assets decreased $32.5 million to $5.49 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2021, which includes a $90.4 million reduction in average PPP loan balances due to forgiveness. Adjusting for the $90.4 million in average PPP loan balance decline, average interest earning assets increased $57.9 million, primarily due to non-PPP loan growth.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.00% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.88% in the linked quarter due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs. Total earning asset yields increased 9 bps from the linked quarter due primarily to the increased PPP net loan fee accretion described above. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 3 bps to 0.46%, primarily as a result of interest bearing deposit costs of 0.32%, which declined 3 bps from the linked quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $1.0 million, or 10.1%, from the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in loan revenue. The decline in loan revenue included a $0.9 million reduction in mortgage origination fees stemming from lower gain on sale margins and decreased volumes of home mortgage loans as well as a $0.4 million decline in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Noninterest Income September 30, June 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Investment services and trust activities $ 2,915 $ 2,809 $ 2,361 Service charges and fees 1,613 1,475 1,491 Card revenue 1,820 1,913 1,600 Loan revenue 1,935 3,151 3,252 Bank-owned life insurance 532 538 530 Investment securities gains, net 36 42 106 Other 331 290 230 Total noninterest income $ 9,182 $ 10,218 $ 9,570

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 3.9%, from the linked quarter primarily due to an increase of $0.7 million in 'other' noninterest expense and a $0.3 million increase in occupancy expense of premises, net. The increase in 'other' noninterest expense was primarily due to expenses of $0.7 million related to the settlement of litigation claims. The increase in occupancy expense of premises, net was primarily attributable to the disposal and write-down of fixed assets totaling $0.3 million. The increase in noninterest expense, as well as the decline in noninterest income noted above, were the primary drivers of the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 1.51 percentage points to 56.34%, as compared to the linked quarter efficiency ratio of 54.83%.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Noninterest Expense September 30, June 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Compensation and employee benefits $ 17,350 $ 17,404 $ 16,460 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,547 2,198 2,278 Equipment 1,973 1,861 1,935 Legal and professional 1,272 1,375 1,184 Data processing 1,406 1,347 1,308 Marketing 1,022 873 857 Amortization of intangibles 1,264 1,341 1,631 FDIC insurance 435 245 470 Communications 275 371 428 Foreclosed assets, net 43 136 13 Other 2,191 1,519 1,875 Total core noninterest expense $ 29,778 $ 28,670 $ 28,439 Goodwill impairment — — 31,500 Total noninterest expense $ 29,778 $ 28,670 $ 59,939

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 21.7% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 22.2% in the linked quarter. The effective income tax rate in the third quarter of 2021 reflected income tax expense based on the statutory rate and state income taxes, net of federal income tax benefits, primarily due to the net income earned during the quarter, offset by benefits related to tax-exempt interest and bank-owned life insurance. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of 20-22%.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of or for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 Ending Balance Sheet Total assets $ 5,875.4 $ 5,749.2 $ 5,330.7 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,268.6 3,330.2 3,537.4 Total securities held for investment 2,136.9 2,072.5 1,366.3 Total deposits 4,957.8 4,792.7 4,333.6 Average Balance Sheet Average total assets $ 5,811.2 $ 5,851.7 $ 5,311.4 Average total loans 3,356.7 3,396.6 3,576.6 Average total deposits 4,882.8 4,875.3 4,317.2 Funding and Liquidity Short-term borrowings $ 187.5 $ 212.3 $ 183.9 Long-term debt 154.9 169.8 245.5 Loans to deposits ratio 65.93 % 69.48 % 81.63 % Equity Total shareholders' equity $ 530.3 $ 530.3 $ 499.1 Common equity ratio 9.03 % 9.22 % 9.36 % Tangible common equity(1) 446.7 445.4 409.8 Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.71 % 7.86 % 7.82 % Per Share Data Book value $ 33.71 $ 33.22 $ 31.00 Tangible book value(1) $ 28.40 $ 27.90 $ 25.45 (1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $61.5 million, or 1.8%, to $3.27 billion from June 30, 2021, driven primarily by PPP loan forgiveness and partially offset by higher revolving line of credit utilization, which increased 2% from the linked quarter to 32% at September 30, 2021 and new loan production.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

Loans Held for Investment September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Balance



% of Total



Balance % of Total Balance % of Total (dollars in thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 927,258 28.4 % $ 982,092 29.5 % $ 1,103,102 31.2 % Agricultural 106,356 3.3 107,834 3.2 129,453 3.7 Commercial real estate Construction and development 146,417 4.5 168,070 5.0 191,423 5.4 Farmland 130,936 4.0 134,877 4.1 152,362 4.3 Multifamily 273,347 8.4 255,826 7.7 235,241 6.7 Other 1,148,658 35.0 1,147,016 34.4 1,128,009 31.8 Total commercial real estate 1,699,358 51.9 1,705,789 51.2 1,707,035 48.2 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 334,267 10.2 332,117 10.0 371,390 10.5 One-to-four family junior liens 133,869 4.1 136,464 4.1 150,180 4.2 Total residential real estate 468,136 14.3 468,581 14.1 521,570 14.7 Consumer 67,536 2.1 65,860 2.0 76,272 2.2 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,268,644 100.0 % $ 3,330,156 100.0 % $ 3,537,432 100.0 % Total commitments to extend credit $ 950,157 $ 959,696 $ 893,147

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Beginning balance $ 48,000 $ 50,650 $ 55,644 $ 55,500 $ 29,079 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL — — — — 3,984 Charge-offs (234 ) (840 ) (2,188 ) (2,077 ) (5,788 ) Recoveries 1,114 434 347 2,235 882 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 880 (406 ) (1,841 ) 158 (4,906 ) Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans (980 ) (2,244 ) 4,697 (7,758 ) 30,343 Ending balance $ 47,900 $ 48,000 $ 58,500 $ 47,900 $ 58,500

As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $47.9 million, or 1.47% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $48.0 million, or 1.44% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at June 30, 2021. After excluding net PPP loans, the ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased to 1.51%(1) as of September 30, 2021, from 1.53%(1) at June 30, 2021. The decline in the ACL during the third quarter reflected overall improvements in the economic forecast and stabilization of the credit profile outlook when compared to the linked quarter.

(1)Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

Deposit Composition September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Noninterest bearing deposits $ 999,887 20.2 % $ 952,764 19.9 % $ 864,504 19.9 % Interest checking deposits 1,464,389 29.5 1,414,942 29.6 1,230,146 28.5 Money market deposits 989,095 20.0 936,683 19.5 871,336 20.1 Savings deposits 616,924 12.4 596,199 12.4 486,876 11.2 Total non-maturity deposits 4,070,295 82.1 3,900,588 81.4 3,452,862 79.7 Time deposits of $250 and under 522,907 10.5 538,331 11.2 617,229 14.2 Time deposits over $250 364,579 7.4 353,747 7.4 263,550 6.1 Total time deposits 887,486 17.9 892,078 18.6 880,779 20.3 Total deposits $ 4,957,781 100.0 % $ 4,792,666 100.0 % $ 4,333,641 100.0 %

CREDIT RISK PROFILE

As of or For the Three Months Ended Highlights September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans $ (980 ) $ (2,244 ) $ 4,697 Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (880 ) $ 406 $ 1,841 Net (recovery) charge-off ratio(1) (0.10 ) % 0.05 % 0.20 % At period-end Pass $ 3,069,314 $ 3,102,688 $ 3,230,611 Special Mention / Watch 82,871 115,414 176,702 Classified 116,459 112,054 130,119 Total loans held for investment, net $ 3,268,644 $ 3,330,156 $ 3,537,432 Classified loans ratio(2) 3.56 % 3.36 % 3.68 % Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 33,657 $ 40,764 $ 39,071 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 51 665 2,593 Total nonperforming loans 33,708 41,429 41,664 Foreclosed assets, net 454 755 724 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,162 $ 42,184 $ 42,388 Nonperforming loans ratio(3) 1.03 % 1.24 % 1.18 % Nonperforming assets ratio(4) 0.58 % 0.73 % 0.80 % Allowance for credit losses $ 47,900 $ 48,000 $ 58,500 Allowance for credit losses ratio(5) 1.47 % 1.44 % 1.65 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6) 1.51 % 1.53 % 1.82 % (1) Net (recovery) charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs divided by average loans held for investment, net of unearned income, during the period. (2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as total nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period. (5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period indicated: