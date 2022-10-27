U.S. markets closed

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

MidWestOne Bank
·15 min read
MidWestOne Bank
MidWestOne Bank

Third Quarter Summary1

  • Net income for the third quarter was $18.3 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share.

  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent) expanded 21 basis points (bps) to 3.08%2.

  • Annualized core loan growth (excluding PPP) of 15.72%2.

  • Nonperforming assets ratio improved 3 bps to 0.40%; net charge-off ratio of 0.06%.

  • Efficiency ratio improved to 53.67%2.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $18.3 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.6 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.

CEO COMMENTARY

Len Devaisher, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are gratified by our momentum: improving earnings driven by strengthening fundamentals. The combination of accelerated loan growth, improving credit metrics, and a balanced approach to deposit costs and retention efforts has us positioned well for the future."

____________________
1 Third Quarter Summary compares to the second quarter of 2022 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net interest income

 

$

45,733

 

 

$

39,725

 

 

$

40,340

 

 

$

122,794

 

 

$

117,462

 

Noninterest income

 

 

12,588

 

 

 

12,347

 

 

 

9,182

 

 

 

36,579

 

 

 

31,224

 

Total revenue, net of interest expense

 

 

58,321

 

 

 

52,072

 

 

 

49,522

 

 

 

159,373

 

 

 

148,686

 

Credit loss expense (benefit)

 

 

638

 

 

 

3,282

 

 

 

(1,080

)

 

 

3,920

 

 

 

(7,958

)

Noninterest expense

 

 

34,623

 

 

 

32,082

 

 

 

29,778

 

 

 

98,348

 

 

 

86,148

 

Income before income tax expense

 

 

23,060

 

 

 

16,708

 

 

 

20,824

 

 

 

57,105

 

 

 

70,496

 

Income tax expense

 

 

4,743

 

 

 

4,087

 

 

 

4,513

 

 

 

12,272

 

 

 

15,266

 

Net income

 

$

18,317

 

 

$

12,621

 

 

$

16,311

 

 

$

44,833

 

 

$

55,230

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.17

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

1.03

 

 

$

2.86

 

 

$

3.46

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

1.13

%

 

 

0.83

%

 

 

1.11

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

1.29

%

Return on average equity

 

 

14.56

%

 

 

10.14

%

 

 

12.00

%

 

 

11.81

%

 

 

14.03

%

Return on average tangible equity(1)

 

 

19.32

%

 

 

13.13

%

 

 

15.06

%

 

 

15.28

%

 

 

17.69

%

Efficiency ratio(1)

 

 

53.67

%

 

 

56.57

%

 

 

56.34

%

 

 

56.70

%

 

 

53.95

%

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

IOWA FIRST BANCSHARES CORP. ACQUISITION

On June 9, 2022, we acquired Iowa First Bancshares Corp ("IOFB"). The table below summarizes the amounts recognized at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:

(In thousands)

 

As of June 9, 2022

Merger consideration

 

 

 

 

Cash consideration

 

 

 

$

46,672

 

Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value

 

 

 

 

Assets acquired

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

10,192

 

 

 

Interest earning deposits in banks

 

 

67,855

 

 

 

Debt securities

 

 

119,820

 

 

 

Loans held for investment

 

 

281,326

 

 

 

Premises and equipment

 

 

7,363

 

 

 

Core deposit intangible

 

 

16,500

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

11,628

 

 

 

Total assets acquired

 

 

 

 

514,684

 

Liabilities assumed

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

(463,638

)

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

(3,117

)

 

 

Total liabilities assumed

 

 

 

 

(466,755

)

Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value

 

 

 

 

47,929

 

Bargain purchase gain (reported in Other noninterest income)

 

 

 

$

1,257

 

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $45.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $39.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to a higher volume of interest earning assets in addition to an expansion in the net interest margin.

Average interest earning assets increased $332.0 million to $6.05 billion in the third quarter of 2022, when compared to the second quarter of 2022. This increase reflected the full quarter benefit from earning assets acquired in the IOFB acquisition, as well as organic loan growth.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.08% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.87% in the linked quarter. The increase in tax equivalent net interest margin reflected an increase in total interest earning asset yields, partially offset by increased funding costs. Total interest earning assets yield increased 37 bps from the linked quarter as loan yields increased 42 bps and taxable investment securities yields 18 bps. Sixteen basis points of the loan yield increase was attributable to loan purchase discount accretion. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 19 bps to 0.64%, due to interest bearing deposits costs of 0.46%, short-term borrowing costs of 1.34%, and long-term debt costs of 4.70%, which increased 15 bps, 87 bps and 25 bps respectively, from the linked quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $0.2 million, or 2.0%, from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases of $2.0 million and $0.4 million in other income and service charges and fees, respectively. The increase in other income stemmed primarily from a one-time settlement and the increase in service charges and fees reflected the full quarter benefit from the IOFB acquisition. Partially offsetting the increases above was a $1.8 million decline in loan revenue, which reflected a smaller increase in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

 

Three Months Ended

Noninterest Income

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

(In thousands)

2022

 

2022

 

2021

Investment services and trust activities

$

2,876

 

 

$

2,670

 

 

$

2,915

 

Service charges and fees

 

2,075

 

 

 

1,717

 

 

 

1,613

 

Card revenue

 

1,898

 

 

 

1,878

 

 

 

1,820

 

Loan revenue

 

1,722

 

 

 

3,523

 

 

 

1,935

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

579

 

 

 

558

 

 

 

532

 

Investment securities gains, net

 

(163

)

 

 

395

 

 

 

36

 

Other

 

3,601

 

 

 

1,606

 

 

 

331

 

Total noninterest income

$

12,588

 

 

$

12,347

 

 

$

9,182

 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $2.5 million, or 7.9%, from the linked quarter, primarily due to increases of $1.1 million, $0.5 million, and $0.5 million in compensation and employee benefits, amortization of intangibles, and data processing, respectively. These increases primarily reflected a full three months of costs associated with IOFB as well as increased merger-related data processing expenses. Offsetting the increases identified above was a decline of $0.4 million in legal and professional expenses, primarily due to a decrease in legal and professional merger-related expenses.

The increase in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by the increase in noninterest expense noted above, were the primary drivers of the improvement in the efficiency ratio, which decreased 2.90 percentage points to 53.67% from 56.57% in the linked quarter.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

 

Three Months Ended

Noninterest Expense

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

(In thousands)

2022

 

2022

 

2021

Compensation and employee benefits

$

20,046

 

 

$

18,955

 

 

$

17,350

 

Occupancy expense of premises, net

 

2,577

 

 

 

2,253

 

 

 

2,547

 

Equipment

 

2,358

 

 

 

2,107

 

 

 

1,973

 

Legal and professional

 

2,012

 

 

 

2,435

 

 

 

1,272

 

Data processing

 

1,731

 

 

 

1,237

 

 

 

1,406

 

Marketing

 

1,139

 

 

 

1,157

 

 

 

1,022

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

1,789

 

 

 

1,283

 

 

 

1,264

 

FDIC insurance

 

415

 

 

 

420

 

 

 

435

 

Communications

 

302

 

 

 

266

 

 

 

275

 

Foreclosed assets, net

 

42

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

43

 

Other

 

2,212

 

 

 

1,965

 

 

 

2,191

 

Total noninterest expense

$

34,623

 

 

$

32,082

 

 

$

29,778

 

The following table presents details of merger-related expenses for the periods indicated:

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

Merger-related Expenses

2022

 

2022

 

2021

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and employee benefits

$

132

 

 

$

150

 

 

$

 

Occupancy expense of premises, net

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

Equipment

 

14

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

Legal and professional

 

193

 

 

 

638

 

 

 

 

Data processing

 

304

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

 

Marketing

 

90

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

 

Communications

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

Other

 

30

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

Total merger-related expenses

$

763

 

 

$

901

 

 

$

 

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 20.6% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 24.5% in the linked quarter. The lower effective income tax rate in the third quarter of 2022 was due to the one-time income tax expense of $0.8 million recognized in the second quarter of 2022 stemming from a change in the tax law in the state of Iowa. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of 20-22%.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of or for the Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2022

 

2022

 

2021

Ending Balance Sheet

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

6,491.1

 

 

$

6,442.5

 

 

$

5,875.4

 

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income

 

3,746.3

 

 

 

3,611.2

 

 

 

3,268.6

 

Total securities

 

2,299.9

 

 

 

2,402.8

 

 

 

2,136.9

 

Total deposits

 

5,476.8

 

 

 

5,537.4

 

 

 

4,957.8

 

Average Balance Sheet

 

 

 

 

 

Average total assets

$

6,457.6

 

 

$

6,079.0

 

 

$

5,811.2

 

Average total loans

 

3,673.4

 

 

 

3,326.3

 

 

 

3,356.7

 

Average total deposits

 

5,507.5

 

 

 

5,181.9

 

 

 

4,882.8

 

Funding and Liquidity

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

$

304.5

 

 

$

193.9

 

 

$

187.5

 

Long-term debt

 

154.2

 

 

 

159.2

 

 

 

154.9

 

Loans to deposits ratio

 

68.40

%

 

 

65.21

%

 

 

65.93

%

Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders' equity

$

472.2

 

 

$

488.8

 

 

$

530.3

 

Common equity ratio

 

7.28

%

 

 

7.59

%

 

 

9.03

%

Tangible common equity(1)

 

377.7

 

 

 

392.5

 

 

 

446.7

 

Tangible common equity ratio(1)

 

5.90

%

 

 

6.18

%

 

 

7.71

%

Per Share Data

 

 

 

 

 

Book value

$

30.23

 

 

$

31.26

 

 

$

33.71

 

Tangible book value(1)

$

24.17

 

 

$

25.10

 

 

$

28.40

 

(1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $135.1 million, or 3.7%, to $3.75 billion from June 30, 2022. This increase was driven by new loan production and higher volumes of line of credit usage during the third quarter of 2022.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

Loans Held for Investment

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

Balance

 

% of Total

 

Balance

 

% of Total

 

Balance

 

% of Total

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

$

1,041,662

 

27.8

%

$

986,137

 

27.3

%

$

927,258

 

28.4

%

Agricultural

 

116,229

 

3.1

 

 

110,263

 

3.1

 

 

106,356

 

3.3

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction and development

 

276,941

 

7.4

 

 

224,470

 

6.2

 

 

146,417

 

4.5

 

Farmland

 

183,581

 

4.9

 

 

181,820

 

5.0

 

 

130,936

 

4.0

 

Multifamily

 

222,592

 

5.9

 

 

239,676

 

6.6

 

 

273,347

 

8.4

 

Other

 

1,226,983

 

32.8

 

 

1,213,974

 

33.7

 

 

1,148,658

 

35.0

 

Total commercial real estate

 

1,910,097

 

51.0

 

 

1,859,940

 

51.5

 

 

1,699,358

 

51.9

 

Residential real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One-to-four family first liens

 

446,373

 

11.9

 

 

430,157

 

11.9

 

 

334,267

 

10.2

 

One-to-four family junior liens

 

157,276

 

4.2

 

 

148,647

 

4.1

 

 

133,869

 

4.1

 

Total residential real estate

 

603,649

 

16.1

 

 

578,804

 

16.0

 

 

468,136

 

14.3

 

Consumer

 

74,652

 

2.0

 

 

76,008

 

2.1

 

 

67,536

 

2.1

 

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income

$

3,746,289

 

100.0

%

$

3,611,152

 

100.0

%

$

3,268,644

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total commitments to extend credit

$

1,159,323

 

 

 

$

1,117,754

 

 

 

$

950,157

 

 

 

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(In thousands)

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Beginning balance

$

52,350

 

 

$

46,200

 

 

$

48,000

 

 

$

48,700

 

 

$

55,500

 

PCD allowance established in acquisition

 

 

 

 

3,371

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,371

 

 

 

 

Charge-offs

 

(970

)

 

 

(440

)

 

 

(234

)

 

 

(4,041

)

 

 

(2,077

)

Recoveries

 

382

 

 

 

159

 

 

 

1,114

 

 

 

950

 

 

 

2,235

 

Net charge-offs

 

(588

)

 

 

(281

)

 

 

880

 

 

 

(3,091

)

 

 

158

 

Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans

 

338

 

 

 

3,060

 

 

 

(980

)

 

 

3,120

 

 

 

(7,758

)

Ending balance

$

52,100

 

 

$

52,350

 

 

$

47,900

 

 

$

52,100

 

 

$

47,900

 

As of September 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $52.1 million, or 1.39% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $52.4 million, or 1.45% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at June 30, 2022. Credit loss expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.6 million, compared to $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, and was primarily attributable to a reserve taken to support loan growth.

Deposits

Total deposits declined $60.7 million, or 1.1%, to $5.5 billion from June 30, 2022. This decline reflected the competitive market for deposits driven by the rapid rate of increase in the federal funds target rate over the course of this year.

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

Deposit Composition

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

 

% of Total

 

Balance

 

% of Total

 

Balance

 

% of Total

 

Noninterest bearing deposits

$

1,139,694

 

20.8

%

$

1,114,825

 

20.1

%

$

999,887

 

20.2

%

Interest checking deposits

 

1,705,289

 

31.2

 

 

1,749,748

 

31.7

 

 

1,464,389

 

29.5

 

Money market deposits

 

991,783

 

18.1

 

 

1,070,912

 

19.3

 

 

989,095

 

20.0

 

Savings deposits

 

700,843

 

12.8

 

 

715,829

 

12.9

 

 

616,924

 

12.4

 

Total non-maturity deposits

 

4,537,609

 

82.9

 

 

4,651,314

 

84.0

 

 

4,070,295

 

82.1

 

Time deposits of $250 and under

 

537,616

 

9.8

 

 

547,427

 

9.9

 

 

522,907

 

10.5

 

Time deposits over $250

 

401,557

 

7.3

 

 

338,700

 

6.1

 

 

364,579

 

7.4

 

Total time deposits

 

939,173

 

17.1

 

 

886,127

 

16.0

 

 

887,486

 

17.9

 

Total deposits

$

5,476,782

 

100.0

%

$

5,537,441

 

100.0

%

$

4,957,781

 

100.0

%

CREDIT RISK PROFILE

 

As of or For the Three Months Ended

Highlights

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Credit loss expense (benefit) related to loans

$

338

 

 

$

3,060

 

 

$

(980

)

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

588

 

 

$

281

 

 

$

(880

)

Net charge-off (recovery) ratio(1)

 

0.06

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

(0.10

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

At period-end

 

 

 

 

 

Pass

$

3,550,695

 

 

$

3,402,508

 

 

$

3,069,314

 

Special Mention / Watch

 

101,255

 

 

 

111,893

 

 

 

82,871

 

Classified

 

94,339

 

 

 

96,751

 

 

 

116,459

 

Total loans held for investment, net

$

3,746,289

 

 

$

3,611,152

 

 

$

3,268,644

 

Classified loans ratio(2)

 

2.52

%

 

 

2.68

%

 

 

3.56

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans held for investment

$

25,027

 

 

$

25,978

 

 

$

33,657

 

Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more

 

936

 

 

 

1,359

 

 

 

51

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

25,963

 

 

 

27,337

 

 

 

33,708

 

Foreclosed assets, net

 

103

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

454

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

26,066

 

 

$

27,621

 

 

$

34,162

 

Nonperforming loans ratio(3)

 

0.69

%

 

 

0.76

%

 

 

1.03

%

Nonperforming assets ratio(4)

 

0.40

%

 

 

0.43

%

 

 

0.58

%

Allowance for credit losses

$

52,100

 

 

$

52,350

 

 

$

47,900

 

Allowance for credit losses ratio(5)

 

1.39

%

 

 

1.45

%

 

 

1.47

%

Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6)

 

1.39

%

 

 

1.45

%

 

 

1.51

%

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(7)

 

208.18

%

 

 

201.52

%

 

 

142.32

%

(1) Net charge-off (recovery) ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.

(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.

(3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as total nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.

(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.

(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.

(6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(7)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.

During the third quarter of 2022, overall asset quality improved. The nonperforming loans ratio declined 7 bps from the linked quarter and 34 bps from the prior year to 0.69%. In addition, the classified loans ratio declined 16 bps from the linked quarter and 104 bps from the prior year to 2.52%.

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period:

Nonperforming Loans

Nonaccrual

 

90+ Days Past Due
& Still Accruing

 

Total

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

Balance at June 30, 2022

$

25,978

 

 

$

1,359

 

 

$

27,337

 

Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing

 

1,950

 

 

 

520

 

 

 

2,470

 

Proceeds related to repayment or sale

 

(2,025

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(2,029

)

Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due

 

(139

)

 

 

(50

)

 

 

(189

)

Charge-offs

 

(737

)

 

 

(102

)

 

 

(839

)

Transfer to held for sale

