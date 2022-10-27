MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

MidWestOne Bank

Third Quarter Summary1



Net income for the third quarter was $18.3 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share.

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) expanded 21 basis points (bps) to 3.08% 2 .

Annualized core loan growth (excluding PPP) of 15.72% 2 .

Nonperforming assets ratio improved 3 bps to 0.40%; net charge-off ratio of 0.06%.

Efficiency ratio improved to 53.67%2.



IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $18.3 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.6 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.

CEO COMMENTARY

Len Devaisher, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are gratified by our momentum: improving earnings driven by strengthening fundamentals. The combination of accelerated loan growth, improving credit metrics, and a balanced approach to deposit costs and retention efforts has us positioned well for the future."

____________________

1 Third Quarter Summary compares to the second quarter of 2022 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.

2 Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 45,733 $ 39,725 $ 40,340 $ 122,794 $ 117,462 Noninterest income 12,588 12,347 9,182 36,579 31,224 Total revenue, net of interest expense 58,321 52,072 49,522 159,373 148,686 Credit loss expense (benefit) 638 3,282 (1,080 ) 3,920 (7,958 ) Noninterest expense 34,623 32,082 29,778 98,348 86,148 Income before income tax expense 23,060 16,708 20,824 57,105 70,496 Income tax expense 4,743 4,087 4,513 12,272 15,266 Net income $ 18,317 $ 12,621 $ 16,311 $ 44,833 $ 55,230 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.17 $ 0.80 $ 1.03 $ 2.86 $ 3.46 Return on average assets 1.13 % 0.83 % 1.11 % 0.97 % 1.29 % Return on average equity 14.56 % 10.14 % 12.00 % 11.81 % 14.03 % Return on average tangible equity(1) 19.32 % 13.13 % 15.06 % 15.28 % 17.69 % Efficiency ratio(1) 53.67 % 56.57 % 56.34 % 56.70 % 53.95 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

IOWA FIRST BANCSHARES CORP. ACQUISITION

On June 9, 2022, we acquired Iowa First Bancshares Corp ("IOFB"). The table below summarizes the amounts recognized at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:

(In thousands) As of June 9, 2022 Merger consideration Cash consideration $ 46,672 Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value Assets acquired Cash and due from banks $ 10,192 Interest earning deposits in banks 67,855 Debt securities 119,820 Loans held for investment 281,326 Premises and equipment 7,363 Core deposit intangible 16,500 Other assets 11,628 Total assets acquired 514,684 Liabilities assumed Deposits (463,638 ) Other liabilities (3,117 ) Total liabilities assumed (466,755 ) Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value 47,929 Bargain purchase gain (reported in Other noninterest income) $ 1,257

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $45.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $39.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to a higher volume of interest earning assets in addition to an expansion in the net interest margin.

Average interest earning assets increased $332.0 million to $6.05 billion in the third quarter of 2022, when compared to the second quarter of 2022. This increase reflected the full quarter benefit from earning assets acquired in the IOFB acquisition, as well as organic loan growth.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.08% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.87% in the linked quarter. The increase in tax equivalent net interest margin reflected an increase in total interest earning asset yields, partially offset by increased funding costs. Total interest earning assets yield increased 37 bps from the linked quarter as loan yields increased 42 bps and taxable investment securities yields 18 bps. Sixteen basis points of the loan yield increase was attributable to loan purchase discount accretion. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 19 bps to 0.64%, due to interest bearing deposits costs of 0.46%, short-term borrowing costs of 1.34%, and long-term debt costs of 4.70%, which increased 15 bps, 87 bps and 25 bps respectively, from the linked quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $0.2 million, or 2.0%, from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases of $2.0 million and $0.4 million in other income and service charges and fees, respectively. The increase in other income stemmed primarily from a one-time settlement and the increase in service charges and fees reflected the full quarter benefit from the IOFB acquisition. Partially offsetting the increases above was a $1.8 million decline in loan revenue, which reflected a smaller increase in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Noninterest Income September 30, June 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2022

2022 2021 Investment services and trust activities $ 2,876 $ 2,670 $ 2,915 Service charges and fees 2,075 1,717 1,613 Card revenue 1,898 1,878 1,820 Loan revenue 1,722 3,523 1,935 Bank-owned life insurance 579 558 532 Investment securities gains, net (163 ) 395 36 Other 3,601 1,606 331 Total noninterest income $ 12,588 $ 12,347 $ 9,182

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $2.5 million, or 7.9%, from the linked quarter, primarily due to increases of $1.1 million, $0.5 million, and $0.5 million in compensation and employee benefits, amortization of intangibles, and data processing, respectively. These increases primarily reflected a full three months of costs associated with IOFB as well as increased merger-related data processing expenses. Offsetting the increases identified above was a decline of $0.4 million in legal and professional expenses, primarily due to a decrease in legal and professional merger-related expenses.

The increase in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by the increase in noninterest expense noted above, were the primary drivers of the improvement in the efficiency ratio, which decreased 2.90 percentage points to 53.67% from 56.57% in the linked quarter.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Noninterest Expense September 30, June 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2022

2022 2021 Compensation and employee benefits $ 20,046 $ 18,955 $ 17,350 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,577 2,253 2,547 Equipment 2,358 2,107 1,973 Legal and professional 2,012 2,435 1,272 Data processing 1,731 1,237 1,406 Marketing 1,139 1,157 1,022 Amortization of intangibles 1,789 1,283 1,264 FDIC insurance 415 420 435 Communications 302 266 275 Foreclosed assets, net 42 4 43 Other 2,212 1,965 2,191 Total noninterest expense $ 34,623 $ 32,082 $ 29,778

The following table presents details of merger-related expenses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, Merger-related Expenses 2022 2022 2021 (In thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ 132 $ 150 $ — Occupancy expense of premises, net — 1 — Equipment 14 6 — Legal and professional 193 638 — Data processing 304 38 — Marketing 90 65 — Communications — 2 — Other 30 1 — Total merger-related expenses $ 763 $ 901 $ —

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 20.6% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 24.5% in the linked quarter. The lower effective income tax rate in the third quarter of 2022 was due to the one-time income tax expense of $0.8 million recognized in the second quarter of 2022 stemming from a change in the tax law in the state of Iowa. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of 20-22%.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS



As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 Ending Balance Sheet Total assets $ 6,491.1 $ 6,442.5 $ 5,875.4 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,746.3 3,611.2 3,268.6 Total securities 2,299.9 2,402.8 2,136.9 Total deposits 5,476.8 5,537.4 4,957.8 Average Balance Sheet Average total assets $ 6,457.6 $ 6,079.0 $ 5,811.2 Average total loans 3,673.4 3,326.3 3,356.7 Average total deposits 5,507.5 5,181.9 4,882.8 Funding and Liquidity Short-term borrowings $ 304.5 $ 193.9 $ 187.5 Long-term debt 154.2 159.2 154.9 Loans to deposits ratio 68.40 % 65.21 % 65.93 % Equity Total shareholders' equity $ 472.2 $ 488.8 $ 530.3 Common equity ratio 7.28 % 7.59 % 9.03 % Tangible common equity(1) 377.7 392.5 446.7 Tangible common equity ratio(1) 5.90 % 6.18 % 7.71 % Per Share Data Book value $ 30.23 $ 31.26 $ 33.71 Tangible book value(1) $ 24.17 $ 25.10 $ 28.40 (1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $135.1 million, or 3.7%, to $3.75 billion from June 30, 2022. This increase was driven by new loan production and higher volumes of line of credit usage during the third quarter of 2022.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

Loans Held for Investment September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Balance



% of Total



Balance



% of Total



Balance



% of Total



(dollars in thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 1,041,662 27.8 % $ 986,137 27.3 % $ 927,258 28.4 % Agricultural 116,229 3.1 110,263 3.1 106,356 3.3 Commercial real estate Construction and development 276,941 7.4 224,470 6.2 146,417 4.5 Farmland 183,581 4.9 181,820 5.0 130,936 4.0 Multifamily 222,592 5.9 239,676 6.6 273,347 8.4 Other 1,226,983 32.8 1,213,974 33.7 1,148,658 35.0 Total commercial real estate 1,910,097 51.0 1,859,940 51.5 1,699,358 51.9 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 446,373 11.9 430,157 11.9 334,267 10.2 One-to-four family junior liens 157,276 4.2 148,647 4.1 133,869 4.1 Total residential real estate 603,649 16.1 578,804 16.0 468,136 14.3 Consumer 74,652 2.0 76,008 2.1 67,536 2.1 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,746,289 100.0 % $ 3,611,152 100.0 % $ 3,268,644 100.0 % Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,159,323 $ 1,117,754 $ 950,157

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Beginning balance $ 52,350 $ 46,200 $ 48,000 $ 48,700 $ 55,500 PCD allowance established in acquisition — 3,371 — 3,371 — Charge-offs (970 ) (440 ) (234 ) (4,041 ) (2,077 ) Recoveries 382 159 1,114 950 2,235 Net charge-offs (588 ) (281 ) 880 (3,091 ) 158 Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans 338 3,060 (980 ) 3,120 (7,758 ) Ending balance $ 52,100 $ 52,350 $ 47,900 $ 52,100 $ 47,900

As of September 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $52.1 million, or 1.39% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $52.4 million, or 1.45% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at June 30, 2022. Credit loss expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.6 million, compared to $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, and was primarily attributable to a reserve taken to support loan growth.

Deposits

Total deposits declined $60.7 million, or 1.1%, to $5.5 billion from June 30, 2022. This decline reflected the competitive market for deposits driven by the rapid rate of increase in the federal funds target rate over the course of this year.

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

Deposit Composition September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,139,694 20.8 % $ 1,114,825 20.1 % $ 999,887 20.2 % Interest checking deposits 1,705,289 31.2 1,749,748 31.7 1,464,389 29.5 Money market deposits 991,783 18.1 1,070,912 19.3 989,095 20.0 Savings deposits 700,843 12.8 715,829 12.9 616,924 12.4 Total non-maturity deposits 4,537,609 82.9 4,651,314 84.0 4,070,295 82.1 Time deposits of $250 and under 537,616 9.8 547,427 9.9 522,907 10.5 Time deposits over $250 401,557 7.3 338,700 6.1 364,579 7.4 Total time deposits 939,173 17.1 886,127 16.0 887,486 17.9 Total deposits $ 5,476,782 100.0 % $ 5,537,441 100.0 % $ 4,957,781 100.0 %

CREDIT RISK PROFILE

As of or For the Three Months Ended Highlights September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Credit loss expense (benefit) related to loans $ 338 $ 3,060 $ (980 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 588 $ 281 $ (880 ) Net charge-off (recovery) ratio(1) 0.06 % 0.03 % (0.10 )% At period-end Pass $ 3,550,695 $ 3,402,508 $ 3,069,314 Special Mention / Watch 101,255 111,893 82,871 Classified 94,339 96,751 116,459 Total loans held for investment, net $ 3,746,289 $ 3,611,152 $ 3,268,644 Classified loans ratio(2) 2.52 % 2.68 % 3.56 % Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 25,027 $ 25,978 $ 33,657 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 936 1,359 51 Total nonperforming loans 25,963 27,337 33,708 Foreclosed assets, net 103 284 454 Total nonperforming assets $ 26,066 $ 27,621 $ 34,162 Nonperforming loans ratio(3) 0.69 % 0.76 % 1.03 % Nonperforming assets ratio(4) 0.40 % 0.43 % 0.58 % Allowance for credit losses $ 52,100 $ 52,350 $ 47,900 Allowance for credit losses ratio(5) 1.39 % 1.45 % 1.47 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6) 1.39 % 1.45 % 1.51 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(7) 208.18 % 201.52 % 142.32 % (1) Net charge-off (recovery) ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period. (2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as total nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period. (5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. (7)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.

During the third quarter of 2022, overall asset quality improved. The nonperforming loans ratio declined 7 bps from the linked quarter and 34 bps from the prior year to 0.69%. In addition, the classified loans ratio declined 16 bps from the linked quarter and 104 bps from the prior year to 2.52%.

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period: