MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022
Third Quarter Summary1
Net income for the third quarter was $18.3 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share.
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) expanded 21 basis points (bps) to 3.08%2.
Annualized core loan growth (excluding PPP) of 15.72%2.
Nonperforming assets ratio improved 3 bps to 0.40%; net charge-off ratio of 0.06%.
Efficiency ratio improved to 53.67%2.
IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $18.3 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.6 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.
CEO COMMENTARY
Len Devaisher, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are gratified by our momentum: improving earnings driven by strengthening fundamentals. The combination of accelerated loan growth, improving credit metrics, and a balanced approach to deposit costs and retention efforts has us positioned well for the future."
1 Third Quarter Summary compares to the second quarter of 2022 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net interest income
$
45,733
$
39,725
$
40,340
$
122,794
$
117,462
Noninterest income
12,588
12,347
9,182
36,579
31,224
Total revenue, net of interest expense
58,321
52,072
49,522
159,373
148,686
Credit loss expense (benefit)
638
3,282
(1,080
)
3,920
(7,958
)
Noninterest expense
34,623
32,082
29,778
98,348
86,148
Income before income tax expense
23,060
16,708
20,824
57,105
70,496
Income tax expense
4,743
4,087
4,513
12,272
15,266
Net income
$
18,317
$
12,621
$
16,311
$
44,833
$
55,230
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.17
$
0.80
$
1.03
$
2.86
$
3.46
Return on average assets
1.13
%
0.83
%
1.11
%
0.97
%
1.29
%
Return on average equity
14.56
%
10.14
%
12.00
%
11.81
%
14.03
%
Return on average tangible equity(1)
19.32
%
13.13
%
15.06
%
15.28
%
17.69
%
Efficiency ratio(1)
53.67
%
56.57
%
56.34
%
56.70
%
53.95
%
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
IOWA FIRST BANCSHARES CORP. ACQUISITION
On June 9, 2022, we acquired Iowa First Bancshares Corp ("IOFB"). The table below summarizes the amounts recognized at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:
(In thousands)
As of June 9, 2022
Merger consideration
Cash consideration
$
46,672
Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value
Assets acquired
Cash and due from banks
$
10,192
Interest earning deposits in banks
67,855
Debt securities
119,820
Loans held for investment
281,326
Premises and equipment
7,363
Core deposit intangible
16,500
Other assets
11,628
Total assets acquired
514,684
Liabilities assumed
Deposits
(463,638
)
Other liabilities
(3,117
)
Total liabilities assumed
(466,755
)
Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value
47,929
Bargain purchase gain (reported in Other noninterest income)
$
1,257
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased to $45.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $39.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to a higher volume of interest earning assets in addition to an expansion in the net interest margin.
Average interest earning assets increased $332.0 million to $6.05 billion in the third quarter of 2022, when compared to the second quarter of 2022. This increase reflected the full quarter benefit from earning assets acquired in the IOFB acquisition, as well as organic loan growth.
The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.08% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.87% in the linked quarter. The increase in tax equivalent net interest margin reflected an increase in total interest earning asset yields, partially offset by increased funding costs. Total interest earning assets yield increased 37 bps from the linked quarter as loan yields increased 42 bps and taxable investment securities yields 18 bps. Sixteen basis points of the loan yield increase was attributable to loan purchase discount accretion. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 19 bps to 0.64%, due to interest bearing deposits costs of 0.46%, short-term borrowing costs of 1.34%, and long-term debt costs of 4.70%, which increased 15 bps, 87 bps and 25 bps respectively, from the linked quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $0.2 million, or 2.0%, from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases of $2.0 million and $0.4 million in other income and service charges and fees, respectively. The increase in other income stemmed primarily from a one-time settlement and the increase in service charges and fees reflected the full quarter benefit from the IOFB acquisition. Partially offsetting the increases above was a $1.8 million decline in loan revenue, which reflected a smaller increase in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights.
The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Noninterest Income
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2021
Investment services and trust activities
$
2,876
$
2,670
$
2,915
Service charges and fees
2,075
1,717
1,613
Card revenue
1,898
1,878
1,820
Loan revenue
1,722
3,523
1,935
Bank-owned life insurance
579
558
532
Investment securities gains, net
(163
)
395
36
Other
3,601
1,606
331
Total noninterest income
$
12,588
$
12,347
$
9,182
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $2.5 million, or 7.9%, from the linked quarter, primarily due to increases of $1.1 million, $0.5 million, and $0.5 million in compensation and employee benefits, amortization of intangibles, and data processing, respectively. These increases primarily reflected a full three months of costs associated with IOFB as well as increased merger-related data processing expenses. Offsetting the increases identified above was a decline of $0.4 million in legal and professional expenses, primarily due to a decrease in legal and professional merger-related expenses.
The increase in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by the increase in noninterest expense noted above, were the primary drivers of the improvement in the efficiency ratio, which decreased 2.90 percentage points to 53.67% from 56.57% in the linked quarter.
The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2021
Compensation and employee benefits
$
20,046
$
18,955
$
17,350
Occupancy expense of premises, net
2,577
2,253
2,547
Equipment
2,358
2,107
1,973
Legal and professional
2,012
2,435
1,272
Data processing
1,731
1,237
1,406
Marketing
1,139
1,157
1,022
Amortization of intangibles
1,789
1,283
1,264
FDIC insurance
415
420
435
Communications
302
266
275
Foreclosed assets, net
42
4
43
Other
2,212
1,965
2,191
Total noninterest expense
$
34,623
$
32,082
$
29,778
The following table presents details of merger-related expenses for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Merger-related Expenses
2022
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Compensation and employee benefits
$
132
$
150
$
—
Occupancy expense of premises, net
—
1
—
Equipment
14
6
—
Legal and professional
193
638
—
Data processing
304
38
—
Marketing
90
65
—
Communications
—
2
—
Other
30
1
—
Total merger-related expenses
$
763
$
901
$
—
Income Taxes
The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 20.6% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 24.5% in the linked quarter. The lower effective income tax rate in the third quarter of 2022 was due to the one-time income tax expense of $0.8 million recognized in the second quarter of 2022 stemming from a change in the tax law in the state of Iowa. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of 20-22%.
BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS
As of or for the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
2022
2022
2021
Ending Balance Sheet
Total assets
$
6,491.1
$
6,442.5
$
5,875.4
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
3,746.3
3,611.2
3,268.6
Total securities
2,299.9
2,402.8
2,136.9
Total deposits
5,476.8
5,537.4
4,957.8
Average Balance Sheet
Average total assets
$
6,457.6
$
6,079.0
$
5,811.2
Average total loans
3,673.4
3,326.3
3,356.7
Average total deposits
5,507.5
5,181.9
4,882.8
Funding and Liquidity
Short-term borrowings
$
304.5
$
193.9
$
187.5
Long-term debt
154.2
159.2
154.9
Loans to deposits ratio
68.40
%
65.21
%
65.93
%
Equity
Total shareholders' equity
$
472.2
$
488.8
$
530.3
Common equity ratio
7.28
%
7.59
%
9.03
%
Tangible common equity(1)
377.7
392.5
446.7
Tangible common equity ratio(1)
5.90
%
6.18
%
7.71
%
Per Share Data
Book value
$
30.23
$
31.26
$
33.71
Tangible book value(1)
$
24.17
$
25.10
$
28.40
(1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Loans Held for Investment
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $135.1 million, or 3.7%, to $3.75 billion from June 30, 2022. This increase was driven by new loan production and higher volumes of line of credit usage during the third quarter of 2022.
The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:
Loans Held for Investment
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
(dollars in thousands)
Commercial and industrial
$
1,041,662
27.8
%
$
986,137
27.3
%
$
927,258
28.4
%
Agricultural
116,229
3.1
110,263
3.1
106,356
3.3
Commercial real estate
Construction and development
276,941
7.4
224,470
6.2
146,417
4.5
Farmland
183,581
4.9
181,820
5.0
130,936
4.0
Multifamily
222,592
5.9
239,676
6.6
273,347
8.4
Other
1,226,983
32.8
1,213,974
33.7
1,148,658
35.0
Total commercial real estate
1,910,097
51.0
1,859,940
51.5
1,699,358
51.9
Residential real estate
One-to-four family first liens
446,373
11.9
430,157
11.9
334,267
10.2
One-to-four family junior liens
157,276
4.2
148,647
4.1
133,869
4.1
Total residential real estate
603,649
16.1
578,804
16.0
468,136
14.3
Consumer
74,652
2.0
76,008
2.1
67,536
2.1
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
$
3,746,289
100.0
%
$
3,611,152
100.0
%
$
3,268,644
100.0
%
Total commitments to extend credit
$
1,159,323
$
1,117,754
$
950,157
Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses
The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Beginning balance
$
52,350
$
46,200
$
48,000
$
48,700
$
55,500
PCD allowance established in acquisition
—
3,371
—
3,371
—
Charge-offs
(970
)
(440
)
(234
)
(4,041
)
(2,077
)
Recoveries
382
159
1,114
950
2,235
Net charge-offs
(588
)
(281
)
880
(3,091
)
158
Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans
338
3,060
(980
)
3,120
(7,758
)
Ending balance
$
52,100
$
52,350
$
47,900
$
52,100
$
47,900
As of September 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $52.1 million, or 1.39% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $52.4 million, or 1.45% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at June 30, 2022. Credit loss expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.6 million, compared to $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, and was primarily attributable to a reserve taken to support loan growth.
Deposits
Total deposits declined $60.7 million, or 1.1%, to $5.5 billion from June 30, 2022. This decline reflected the competitive market for deposits driven by the rapid rate of increase in the federal funds target rate over the course of this year.
The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:
Deposit Composition
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
1,139,694
20.8
%
$
1,114,825
20.1
%
$
999,887
20.2
%
Interest checking deposits
1,705,289
31.2
1,749,748
31.7
1,464,389
29.5
Money market deposits
991,783
18.1
1,070,912
19.3
989,095
20.0
Savings deposits
700,843
12.8
715,829
12.9
616,924
12.4
Total non-maturity deposits
4,537,609
82.9
4,651,314
84.0
4,070,295
82.1
Time deposits of $250 and under
537,616
9.8
547,427
9.9
522,907
10.5
Time deposits over $250
401,557
7.3
338,700
6.1
364,579
7.4
Total time deposits
939,173
17.1
886,127
16.0
887,486
17.9
Total deposits
$
5,476,782
100.0
%
$
5,537,441
100.0
%
$
4,957,781
100.0
%
CREDIT RISK PROFILE
As of or For the Three Months Ended
Highlights
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
Credit loss expense (benefit) related to loans
$
338
$
3,060
$
(980
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
588
$
281
$
(880
)
Net charge-off (recovery) ratio(1)
0.06
%
0.03
%
(0.10
)%
At period-end
Pass
$
3,550,695
$
3,402,508
$
3,069,314
Special Mention / Watch
101,255
111,893
82,871
Classified
94,339
96,751
116,459
Total loans held for investment, net
$
3,746,289
$
3,611,152
$
3,268,644
Classified loans ratio(2)
2.52
%
2.68
%
3.56
%
Nonaccrual loans held for investment
$
25,027
$
25,978
$
33,657
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more
936
1,359
51
Total nonperforming loans
25,963
27,337
33,708
Foreclosed assets, net
103
284
454
Total nonperforming assets
$
26,066
$
27,621
$
34,162
Nonperforming loans ratio(3)
0.69
%
0.76
%
1.03
%
Nonperforming assets ratio(4)
0.40
%
0.43
%
0.58
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
52,100
$
52,350
$
47,900
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5)
1.39
%
1.45
%
1.47
%
Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6)
1.39
%
1.45
%
1.51
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(7)
208.18
%
201.52
%
142.32
%
(1) Net charge-off (recovery) ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.
(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as total nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(7)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.
During the third quarter of 2022, overall asset quality improved. The nonperforming loans ratio declined 7 bps from the linked quarter and 34 bps from the prior year to 0.69%. In addition, the classified loans ratio declined 16 bps from the linked quarter and 104 bps from the prior year to 2.52%.
The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period:
Nonperforming Loans
Nonaccrual
90+ Days Past Due
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance at June 30, 2022
$
25,978
$
1,359
$
27,337
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing
1,950
520
2,470
Proceeds related to repayment or sale
(2,025
)
(4
)
(2,029
)
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due
(139
)
(50
)
(189
)
Charge-offs
(737
)
(102
)
(839
)
Transfer to held for sale