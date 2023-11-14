MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.2425

The board of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of December, with investors receiving $0.2425 per share. This means the annual payment is 4.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

MidWestOne Financial Group's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, MidWestOne Financial Group has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 44%, which means that MidWestOne Financial Group would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 69.7%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 36% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

MidWestOne Financial Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.50 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.97. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.9% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.7% per year. MidWestOne Financial Group is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

We Really Like MidWestOne Financial Group's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for MidWestOne Financial Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

