MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.2425

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MOFG) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.2425 per share on 15th of March. This makes the dividend yield 3.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

MidWestOne Financial Group's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

MidWestOne Financial Group has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 73%, which means that MidWestOne Financial Group would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 155.4%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 35% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

MidWestOne Financial Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.50 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.97. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.9% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. MidWestOne Financial Group's earnings per share has shrunk at 12% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On MidWestOne Financial Group's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for MidWestOne Financial Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

