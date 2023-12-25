Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) shareholders have endured a 4.9% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last month. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 14%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years over which the share price declined, Midwich Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 2.3% each year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 3% per year, over the period. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

AIM:MIDW Earnings Per Share Growth December 25th 2023

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Midwich Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Midwich Group's TSR for the last 5 years was -4.9%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Midwich Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 6.4% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.0% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Midwich Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Midwich Group .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

