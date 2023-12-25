Mieco Chipboard Berhad (KLSE:MIECO) insiders have significant skin in the game with 84% ownership

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Mieco Chipboard Berhad implies vested interests in company growth

The largest shareholder of the company is Ah Chai Ng with a 63% stake

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

If you want to know who really controls Mieco Chipboard Berhad (KLSE:MIECO), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 84% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Mieco Chipboard Berhad.

KLSE:MIECO Ownership Breakdown December 25th 2023

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mieco Chipboard Berhad?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Mieco Chipboard Berhad's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

KLSE:MIECO Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2023

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Mieco Chipboard Berhad. The company's CEO Ah Chai Ng is the largest shareholder with 63% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have significant control over the outcome or future of the company, which is why insider ownership is usually looked upon favourably by prospective buyers. Peng Sian Low is the second largest shareholder owning 4.1% of common stock, and Beng Teik Chiau holds about 3.8% of the company stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Mieco Chipboard Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Mieco Chipboard Berhad stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of RM650m, that means they have RM546m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 16% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Mieco Chipboard Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

