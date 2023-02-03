To celebrate the premiere of Harlem Season Two on Prime Video, Mielle Mavens can now purchase limited edition haircare bundles inspired by Harlem's leading ladies

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mielle – the fastest growing Black-founded and women-led beauty brand – is announcing today a new collaboration with the Amazon Original series Harlem on Prime Video. To celebrate the premiere of Season two on February 3, 2023, Mielle Mavens can now purchase curated haircare bundles inspired by Harlem's main characters.

Mielle Teams Up with Amazon Original Series Harlem on Prime Video

Available on mielleorganics.com/pages/harlem until February 28, 2023, customers can purchase curated bundles of Mielle products inspired by the iconic hairstyles worn by Harlem characters Camille, Tye, Quinn and Angie. These character-themed sets will also be up to 40% off regular prices, allowing Mielle shoppers to create a multitude of new styles at an incredible price. Mielle Mavens can also take a Harlem inspired hair quiz via mielleorganics.com/pages/harlem to find the best bundle to meet their hair goals.

Harlem is a romantic comedy series about four smart, funny, and successful women living in Harlem today. A story of Black sisterhood at its core, Harlem celebrates the love and friendship between its four leading women (Camille, Tye, Quinn and Angie), as they navigate the realities of their early 30s, manage their careers, discover new romances, and navigate the city in all its joy and adversity. Authentic and stylish, Harlem lets audiences intimately follow the loves and lives of Black women.

Classic Camille Protective Bundle - $36 ($60 value) https://mielleorganics.com/products/classic-camille-protective-bundle

If you're anything like quirky university professor Camille, played by Meagan Good, then you love to keep your precious tresses in a healthy protective style like braids / locs. Just remember, your hair still needs love too, even if it is tucked away. That's why we've bundled products from our Rosemary Mint and Rice Water Collections — which include biotin, yuzu and rice water — so you can moisturize, strengthen and nourish your strands, all while preventing split ends and breakage.

Spray a light mist of the Rice Water & Aloe Vera Braid & Scalp Moisturizer onto braids/locs and scalp as needed. Gently massage into scalp and smooth into braids/locs in a downward motion to avoid frizz. Use daily for best results. To style, apply ample amount of Rice Water & Aloe Vera Braid Set Foam and gently smooth over braids/locs. Dry hair with diffuser or hooded dryer for 3-5 minutes. Apply Rice Water Shine Mist to damp or dry hair, style as desired. Apply Rice Water & Aloe Scalp Relief directly to scalp on affected areas. Apply a small amount of the Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil to scalp. Apply the Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil to edges and smooth with fingertips or brush for desired hold.

Vibrant Angie Curls Bundle - $38 ($63 value) https://mielleorganics.com/products/vibrant-angie-curls-bundle

If you've got big hair to match your big personality like Angie, played by Shoniqua Shandai, then you need this bundle in your life ASAP! Perfect for Type 4 strands and scalp maintenance, this bundle includes essentials from our Oats & Honey and Pomegranate and Honey Collections to provide your kinky curls with the natural nutrients it needs!

Apply Oats & Honey Soothing Shampoo to wet hair, massage into a rich lather, and rinse. For best results, shampoo twice. Follow up with our Oats & Honey Soothing Conditioner. After conditioning, pump a generous amount of Oats & Honey Soothing Leave-In Conditioner to sectioned hair. Work product through with a wide-tooth comb. DO NOT RINSE. Style as desired. Work Oats & Honey Soothing Hair Balm through damp hair with fingers or comb and let air dry. Or use on dry hair to control frizz or fly-aways. After hair has been cleaned and is damp, divide into sections. Apply a liberal amount of the Pomegranate & Honey Curl Defining Mousse with Hold to hair combing or fingering through from root to end. Follow the same pattern in each section of hair until completely done. Style hair as desired. Prime and define with Pomegranate & Honey Curl Refreshing Spray to create soft to deep definition.

Smooth Tye Short Cut Bundle - $36 ($60 value) https://mielleorganics.com/products/smooth-tye-short-cut-bundle

Successful entrepreneur Tye, played by Jerrie Johnson, is always pushing boundaries and breaking barriers, just like our Mango & Tulsi Botanical Blend Collection— which is the first of its kind for textured hair. Whether you're rocking a short cut or a killer color, this bundle provides the vital nourishment for healthy hair and scalp.

Apply Mango & Tulsi Nourishing Shampoo to wet hair using a small amount to massage in hair and scalp. Rinse thoroughly and repeat shampoo if necessary to remove excess dirt and residue. Follow with Mango & Tulsi Nourishing Conditioner. Work a small amount of the Mango & Tulsi Nourishing Styling Gel through hair in sections. Avoid rubbing strands to prevent frizz. Style hair as desired. Air dry or use a diffuser or dryer. Apply 1-2 drops of the Mango & Tulsi Nourishing Instant 3-In-1 Serum on damp hair and scalp after cleansing and conditioning. Apply to areas of the hair that require repair like the ends of hair or apply all over for even coverage. Do not rinse. Style as desired.

Sleek Quinn Silk Press Bundle - $32 ($54 value) https://mielleorganics.com/products/sleek-quinn-silk-press-bundle

Hopeless romantic Quinn, played by Grace Byers, is looking for a love that lasts in the same way we want a lasting silk press. That's why we've bundled essentials from our Mongongo Collection and two products formulated with mint ingredients to hydrate, repair, and protect your hair with every hairstyle — especially straight strands.

Apply a dime-sized amount of the Mongongo Oil Exfoliating Shampoo into your hands and massage into the scalp. Work into a rich lather. Rinse and repeat until cleansed. Follow up with our Mongongo Oil Protein-Free Hydrating Conditioner. After conditioning, apply the Mongongo Oil Thermal & Heat Protectant Spray to clean, wet hair and gently comb through from roots to ends. Proceed with desired heat styling. To add protection and sheen apply a small amount of the Mint Almond Oil into palm of hands and massage directly on to scalp. Hair can be wet or dry. Apply as needed. Not recommended for children under a year old. Apply the Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel to edges and smooth with fingertips or brush for desired hold.

For more information, please visit https://mielleorganics.com/pages/harlem

About Mielle Organics

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle is the fastest growing Black-founded and women-led global beauty brand. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients as its "root to results," Mielle's collection of beauty products is designed for all hair types. Today, Mielle is a global and viral sensation, with orders in over 87 countries around the world. Their products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S. in retailers such as Amazon, CVS, Rite Aid, Sally Beauty, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Walmart.

About Prime Video

Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports—all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.

Included with Prime Video : Watch movies, series, and sports, including Thursday Night Football . Enjoy series and films including Emmy winners The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Emmy-nominated satirical superhero drama The Boys , and the smash hits The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Shotgun Wedding, Samaritan, Thirteen Lives, The Tender Bar, Being the Ricardos, The Tomorrow War, Reacher, and Coming 2 America . Prime members also get access to licensed content.

Prime Video Channels : Prime members can add channels like HBO Max, discovery+, Paramount+, BET+, MGM+, ViX+, PBS KIDS, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, STARZ, and SHOWTIME—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels .

Rent or Buy : Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members.

Instant access : Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV.

Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.

Prime Video is just one of many shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, along with fast, free shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.com, ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals and discounts, prescription savings, and access to ad-free music, books, and games. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: amazon.com/prime.

