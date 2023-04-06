MIFF 2023 MAKES SPECTACULAR RECOVERY WITH RECORD US$1.21 BILLION SALES POST PANDEMIC

Record exhibitor attendance; Visitors from 136 countries and regions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF), Southeast Asia's largest trade show for the industry, rebounded with ground-breaking sales hitting US$1.21 billion at its 2023 show held from March 1-4.

MIFF 2023, 1-4 March gained traction from the pent-up demand as exhibitors and buyers took over the trade floor to reconnect and transact orders.

The result is a 19% increase from its pre-pandemic peak of US$1.01 billion in 2019, with an unprecedented record of 673 exhibiting companies and trade visitors spanning 136 nationalities.

This year's show gained traction from the pent-up demand as exhibitors and buyers took over the trade floor to reconnect and transact orders from the wide selection of new products and fresh designs on display for the first time after the pandemic.

2023 also spotlights MIFF's resilience in weathering the storm and undeniably remain a strong relevant link in the global supply chain with the continued presence of more powerful buyers sourcing from the show.

With buyers coming from all over the world, MIFF has become an attractive gateway for exhibitors to seek new international buyers and markets. This year's show presented exhibitors from 11 countries and regions -- Malaysia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Returning to a full-scale event spread across two venues at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), MIFF welcomed 19,275 trade buyers with nearly 30% foreign buyers and 40% first-time visitors.

The largest numbers were from Asia followed by North America and Oceania. Mainland China took the lead with the most visitors, ahead of Singapore, United States, India and Australia.

The bullish momentum was supported by 81% of attendees who came to source for new products and place orders. Top sellers were furniture for the dining room, bedroom, living room, office, upholstered furniture/sofa, and kitchen.

"MIFF 2023 has exceeded expectations. We're grateful for the tremendous support of the global furniture industry, exhibitors and visitors. Industry professionals were back in full force to see their suppliers and new products. The wide range of exhibitors and products added a lot of energy and generated a positive new feel to the show. We are looking forward to welcome everyone back next year at our 30th anniversary, which will be stronger and better. Our focus remains on delivering good quality growth to reinforce MIFF as the best trading platform for our customers," said Ms Kelie Lim, MIFF General Manager.

Delighted exhibitors, local and overseas alike, responded positively with a large number already registered for bigger booth space in 2024 when the annual show resumes on the same dates, March 1-4.

MIFF is also the largest showcase for Malaysia's export-oriented furniture industry, specifically for solid wood furniture, as well as the region's largest collection of office furniture.

Exhibitors and buyers praised the show for being well-organised and the extensive product range which were creatively displayed to inspire and attract new business.

Buyer Comments

"I have seen a lot of high-quality products here at fantastic prices. As a first-time visitor, my experience here has been nothing short of wonderful. The organisation of this event is perfect, and I hope to be here again next year." -- Valeria Boscolo Chielon, LVL Architecttura, Italy

"I really enjoy being here at MIFF because the people are extremely friendly, and the exhibitors are really good. Additionally, there is a diverse range of design options available here to suit any market." -- Matthew Cole, M.A.D Furniture Co.Ltd, Hong Kong

"This is, in my opinion, the best show in Southeast Asia and I'm very happy to see that the show is growing with additional exhibitors year by year. It's just terrific. I have been coming to this event for eight years now and I will be back again next year." -- Steve Connor, Ovis Furniture, United States of America

Exhibitor Comments

"It's our 29th year participating in MIFF. This is a best platform to showcase our products to international customers. It makes a great positive impact to our business and this is why we come back every year." -- Tey Lay Hui, Home Best Enterprise Corp, Malaysia

"We are a manufacturer specialising in office chairs and we have been in MIFF for 28 years. We keep returning because the show is really, really successful. A lot of quality buyers come here - compared to other international exhibitions, I think this is the best!" -- Kenny Wong, Winner Office Network, Malaysia

"We have been here at MIFF since its inception, and we never fail to participate at MIFF every year. MIFF not only provides us with the opportunity to connect with our existing customers, but also serves as a platform to discover potential clients whom we can convert some of them into actual clients." -- Jason Lim, Merryfair Chair System, Malaysia.

Visit the MIFF website (www.miff.com.my) to get latest news and insights. To contact the MIFF Team, email: info@miff.com.my.

Notes to Editors

About MIFF (www.miff.com.my)

MIFF is the largest and leading export-oriented furniture trade show in Southeast Asia showcasing the widest collection of Made-in-Malaysia wooden furniture, home furniture and office furniture. Since 1995, MIFF is a one-stop platform connecting a wider community of 20,000+ buyers from 140 countries and regions. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world.

Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF)

