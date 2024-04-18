What might be built on vacant land priced at $150 million in Palm Beach? Here's one idea

Here’s a question for you, should you have millions of dollars to spend on real estate: What might you build on an ocean-to-lake vacant lot priced at a staggering $150 million on Palm Beach’s so-called Billionaire’s Row?

The question might be harder to answer than it looks. The property — measuring about 2 acres at 1980 S. Ocean Blvd. — is largely obscured from the view of drivers by tall trees as they negotiate Sloan’s Curve, which borders the lot on its south side. The never-built-on property also hasn’t changed hands in more than 50 years.

So no one would blame you if you need a little help imagining what sort of house would fit on the property, which comprises two separate lots. The eastern parcel faces 155 feet of beachfront across South Ocean Boulevard, while the irregularly shaped lakeside lot has about 270 feet of waterfront.

All of which helps explain why Corcoran Group agent Shelly Newman recently began marketing the property with a concept rendering for an Italian-style house with about 20,000 square feet of living space, inside and out. Newman has had the property listed — at the same price — for two years.

A concept rendering shows a mansion, center, designed for a 2-acre ocean-to-lake vacant property, listed at $150 million, at 1980 S. Ocean Blvd. on Sloan's Curve in Palm Beach. The rendering is purely for marketing purposes, as the design has not been submitted for approval to Town Hall.

Plans for the project have not been submitted to the town for approval but the design is said to meet all zoning- and building-code requirements. If a buyer chose to pursue the design — or tweak it to their own preferences — “it could save substantial time” during Town Hall’s often-lengthy approval process for sizable estates, Newman told the Palm Beach Daily News.

As designed, the oceanfront, seven-bedroom main house would have an expansive lakeside family wing with a square tower feature. There would also be room for three staff bedrooms, plus a separate two-bedroom guesthouse near the proposed dock.

Award-winning architect Richard Sammons of Fairfax, Sammons and Partners was the designer. He knows a thing or two about town codes as vice chairman and former chairman of the town’s powerful Architectural Commission. The board is generally tasked with approving new architecture in town unless it falls under the auspices of the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Covered in trees, a two-parcel, ocean-to-lake property bordering Sloan's Curve at 1980 S. Ocean Blvd. in Palm Beach is listed for sale at $150 million. Casino-and-resort billionaire Steve Wynn's house can be seen at the far right, with the red roof.

The conceptual plans show a two-story house with a lower level, thanks to the relatively high elevation of the lot. On the lake side — where there’s a swimming pool — a series of terraces cascade toward the lake. That’s a similar scenario to the North End house on Hi Mount Road that just won Sammons’ firm the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach’s 2024 Schuler Award for excellence in new architecture

The floorplan for the South Ocean Boulevard mansion would feature a central entrance hall leading to a grand staircase and a 22-by-60-foot oceanfront great room with 14-foot ceilings, Sammons told the Palm Beach Daily News.

Story continues

“It’s an Italian-style house, specifically from the Veneto region,” Sammons said, adding that the architecture is a “17th-century expression” of classical Palladian design.

In addition to the eight-car garage on the lowest level, the house would have an expansive motor court on its south side. The motor court would be accessed by the main driveway in the middle of Sloan’s Curve. Plans might also include a service entrance positioned nearer the lake, Sammons said.

Although the two lots are not being marketed for sale separately, a buyer could also conceivably build two houses on them, perhaps for members of the same family, Newman said.

Both parcels are owned by attorney and real estate investor Nathan Royce Silverstein, who has ties to Newark, New Jersey, property records show.

*

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com, call 561-820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: See a "concept" mansion designed for lot priced at $150M in Palm Beach