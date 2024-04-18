What might be built on vacant land priced at $150 million in Palm Beach? Here's one idea

Darrell Hofheinz, Palm Beach Daily News
3 min read
0

Here’s a question for you, should you have millions of dollars to spend on real estate: What might you build on an ocean-to-lake vacant lot priced at a staggering $150 million on Palm Beach’s so-called Billionaire’s Row?

The question might be harder to answer than it looks. The property — measuring about 2 acres at 1980 S. Ocean Blvd. — is largely obscured from the view of drivers by tall trees as they negotiate Sloan’s Curve, which borders the lot on its south side. The never-built-on property also hasn’t changed hands in more than 50 years.

So no one would blame you if you need a little help imagining what sort of house would fit on the property, which comprises two separate lots. The eastern parcel faces 155 feet of  beachfront across South Ocean Boulevard, while the irregularly shaped lakeside lot has about 270 feet of waterfront.

All of which helps explain why Corcoran Group agent Shelly Newman recently began marketing the property with a concept rendering for an Italian-style house with about 20,000 square feet of living space, inside and out. Newman has had the property listed — at the same price — for two years.

A concept rendering shows a mansion, center, designed for a 2-acre ocean-to-lake vacant property, listed at $150 million, at 1980 S. Ocean Blvd. on Sloan's Curve in Palm Beach. The rendering is purely for marketing purposes, as the design has not been submitted for approval to Town Hall.
A concept rendering shows a mansion, center, designed for a 2-acre ocean-to-lake vacant property, listed at $150 million, at 1980 S. Ocean Blvd. on Sloan's Curve in Palm Beach. The rendering is purely for marketing purposes, as the design has not been submitted for approval to Town Hall.

Plans for the project have not been submitted to the town for approval but the design is said to meet all zoning- and building-code requirements. If a buyer chose to pursue the design — or tweak it to their own preferences — “it could save substantial time” during Town Hall’s often-lengthy approval process for sizable estates, Newman told the Palm Beach Daily News.

As designed, the oceanfront, seven-bedroom main house would have an expansive lakeside family wing with a square tower feature. There would also be room for three staff bedrooms, plus a separate two-bedroom guesthouse near the proposed dock.

Award-winning architect Richard Sammons of Fairfax, Sammons and Partners was the designer. He knows a thing or two about town codes as vice chairman and former chairman of the town’s powerful Architectural Commission. The board is generally tasked with approving new architecture in town unless it falls under the auspices of the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Covered in trees, a two-parcel, ocean-to-lake property bordering Sloan's Curve at 1980 S. Ocean Blvd. in Palm Beach is listed for sale at $150 million. Casino-and-resort billionaire Steve Wynn's house can be seen at the far right, with the red roof.
Covered in trees, a two-parcel, ocean-to-lake property bordering Sloan's Curve at 1980 S. Ocean Blvd. in Palm Beach is listed for sale at $150 million. Casino-and-resort billionaire Steve Wynn's house can be seen at the far right, with the red roof.

The conceptual plans show a two-story house with a lower level, thanks to the relatively high elevation of the lot. On the lake side — where there’s a swimming pool — a series of terraces cascade toward the lake. That’s a similar scenario to the North End house on Hi Mount Road that just won Sammons’ firm the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach’s 2024 Schuler Award for excellence in new architecture

The floorplan for the South Ocean Boulevard mansion would feature a central entrance hall leading to a grand staircase and a 22-by-60-foot oceanfront great room with 14-foot ceilings, Sammons told the Palm Beach Daily News.

“It’s an Italian-style house, specifically from the Veneto region,” Sammons said, adding that the architecture is a “17th-century expression” of classical Palladian design.

In addition to the eight-car garage on the lowest level, the house would have an expansive motor court on its south side. The motor court would be accessed by the main driveway in the middle of Sloan’s Curve. Plans might also include a service entrance positioned nearer the lake, Sammons said.

Although the two lots are not being marketed for sale separately, a buyer could also conceivably build two houses on them, perhaps for members of the same family, Newman said.

Both parcels are owned by attorney and real estate investor Nathan Royce Silverstein, who has ties to Newark, New Jersey, property records show.

*

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com, call 561-820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: See a "concept" mansion designed for lot priced at $150M in Palm Beach

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Buyers Are Back in Control as Luxury Home Sellers Slash Prices

    Right now, a larger percent of high-end home listings have reduced their asking price than at any time since 2017

  • Grant Cardone Gives 7 Reasons Why You Should Rent Instead of Buying a Home

    Grant Cardone, real estate titan and founder of Cardone Capital, has said that Americans should rent instead of buying homes and recently posted on X, formerly Twitter, giving seven reasons why: 7 reasons to Rent vs Buying a home:1) Apartments have Better amenities – pool, security, gyms, theatres, technology. Today apartments are amenity rich. 2) Economics – rents are 1/2 the cost of a mortgage today with interest rates at 7%, ($3800) and avg rents are 1800.3) No... pic.twitter.com/Uf30CFDRII —

  • Your home inspection checklist: What to expect on inspection day

    A home inspection can prevent you from making a costly home-buying mistake. Review our home inspection checklist so you’re fully prepared.

  • 4 Stock Picks to Play a Commercial-Real-Estate Bottom, Says Analyst

    William Blair suggests buying shares of CBRE Group, Jones Lang LaSalle, Colliers International, and Cushman & Wakefield, which service commercial properties.

  • Developer Default Leaves Brooklyn, New York's Tallest Building On Foreclosure List

    The big-time real estate developers who put luxury skyscrapers on the New York City skyline have a carefully crafted image as the ultimate winners, but when they lose, they lose big. That is the situation for Michael Stern and JDS Development Group, whose 93-story luxury tower in Brooklyn is now on the foreclosure list. At 1,000 feet tall, the Brooklyn Tower at 9 Dekalb Ave. is the tallest building in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Tower features the mixed-use format popular with today's developers. In

  • These Two Data Points Illustrate The Reality That America Has Two Housing Markets

    A recent report from Zillow indicates that America has 550 cities with median home prices of $1 million. Yet none of those cities are on the list of Zillow's top ten hottest housing markets of 2024. That disparity paints a picture of the extent to which America has a dual-track housing market. On one track are Americans who can afford homes in the $1-million zip codes or are locked into those zip codes on low-interest-rate mortgages. On the other track are Americans who were marginally priced ou

  • US homebuilding retreats; manufacturing turning the corner

    U.S. single-family homebuilding tumbled in March, and while new construction remains underpinned by a severe shortage of previously owned houses for sale, a resurgence in mortgage rates is pushing potential buyers to the sidelines. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed permits for future construction of single-family houses fell to a five-month low. Single-family housing starts, which account for the bulk of homebuilding, dropped 12.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.022 million units last month, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said.

  • Google fires workers protesting $1.2 billion Israeli contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has fired 28 employees after they were involved in protests against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion joint contract with Amazon.com Inc. to provide the Israeli government with AI and cloud services.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk

  • The stock market is headed for a hard 'reset' that could take years to recover from, CIO says

    People's wealth could take a huge hit as the stock market peaks after one of the longest bull markets ever, according to an investment chief.

  • The Most Active Stock Trader in Congress Is Buying Shares of This Magnificent Stock-Split Stock

    Wall Street's most-prominent stock-split stock of 2024 has been purchased on three separate occasions by a lawmaker who completed over 4,200 trades last year.