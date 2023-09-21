U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

It might be haunted, but this former Millbury funeral home could be yours

Tatum Goetting, Worcester Telegram & Gazette
·2 min read
Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St. in Millbury.
MILLBURY — During its time in business, Turgeon Funeral Home hosted many people: Living and dead. Now the old funeral home, located at 56 Main St. in Millbury, is up for sale.

Erika Kristal Eucker, the president of Media Realty, attached a message joking the property is "probably haunted" to the "for sale" sign on the front lawn of the house.

The nearly two-century-old home is up for sale because Turgeon Funeral Home's owner recently retired, Eucker said.

Eucker said the home was built in 1850 as a wedding present for a banker’s daughter. It was purchased in a trade by the Turgeon family in the 1940s. It has been a family-owned funeral home since 1946.

When asked about the property actually being haunted, Eucker said there’s always a possibility.

“Anytime someone looks at a house built in the 1800s, I think their first initial thought is, 'I wonder if it’s haunted,'” Eucker said. “I mean, I’m not a paranormal investigator. I don’t pretend to be. I leave that to the experts.”

The property is 5,188 square feet. The first floor, according to the online listing, has "several massive rooms suitable for a variety of uses, office space and two half baths." There are five bathrooms in total as well as sunlit porches.

The property is listed on MoveWithMedia.com for $769,000. The building has been gutted, the property description says, and is move-in ready.

Eucker won't start showing the house until Saturday, but says she has had "quite a few" interested buyers already.

“Whether or not that’s because it’s ‘haunted,’ I’m not sure,” Eucker said. “It definitely deserves all the attention that it’s getting and I can’t wait to see what happens with it next.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Funeral home in Millbury Mass. for sale; sign says it may be haunted