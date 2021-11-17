U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,692.25
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,008.00
    -53.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,309.50
    +8.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,395.90
    -8.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.75
    -1.01 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.40
    +9.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6370
    +0.0030 (+0.18%)
     

  • Vix

    16.43
    -0.06 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3458
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7160
    -0.0840 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,260.55
    -374.82 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,474.95
    -32.43 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,293.91
    -33.06 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

You might get money from a TikTok class action suit: Talking Tech podcast

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there listeners. It's Brett Molina, welcome back to Talking Tech. If you or any of your kids have used TikTok or the Musical.ly app, which was what TikTok was before it actually got its name, you could be entitled to money from a class action lawsuit settlement. My colleague Kelly Tyko writes about this in a story that you can read on tech.usatoday.com. According to court documents, a proposed 92 million settlement is pending involving TikTok. The lawsuit alleges the company quote, violated federal and state law by collecting and using end quote, personal data in connection with the use of TikTok. The federal lawsuit claims that TikTok broke a biometric privacy law in Illinois, which allows suits against companies that harvest consumer data without the permission of its users. That includes stuff like facial and fingerprint scanning. Illinois, by the way, is the only state with a law that allows people to seek monetary damages for unauthorized data collection like this.

If you feel like you're eligible to get money from this settlement, you need to have been using the app by September 30th, and you need to submit a claim by March 1st, 2022 according to court documents that Kelly unearthed in her story. Parents can submit claims for minors. So if they have kids that use TikTok during this time, and they want to request a claim, the parents can do that.

If you live in Illinois and you use TikTok to create videos, you may be entitled to six times the payment, according to court documents. In order to submit a claim, you go to the website, this is all one word by the way, tiktokdataprivacysettlement.com. Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas? Do you use TikTok? Do you have fun with it? Do you like it? Let me know your thoughts. Also, any other tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter at BrettMolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: You might get money from a TikTok class action suit: Talking Tech podcast

Recommended Stories

  • San Francisco hedge fund investor testifies Elizabeth Holmes lied about military use

    KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky has the latest developments in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

  • Two ex-Rockwell executives charged with defrauding company of nearly $17 million

    Two executives at Rockwell Automation’s office in Silicon Valley have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in an alleged kickback scheme that netted them nearly $17 million.

  • Facebook’s own words are the ‘ultimate definition of fraud,’ says Ohio attorney general

    A lawsuit alleging securities law violations, filed against Facebook by Ohio’s largest pension fund, should be an easy one to prove, according to the state’s attorney general Dave Yost.

  • Google Says It Owns the Technology at Heart of Sonos Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google said it’s the rightful owner of patents on ways to keep music playlists in the cloud that form a key component of a lawsuit Sonos Inc. filed over the Google Play Music system. Sonos called that contention “nonsense.”Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillSonos, an early proponent of connect

  • Epic Games CEO Sweeney: ‘Apple must be stopped’

    The metaverse offers developers liberation from the restrictive mobile duopoly of Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Tim Sweeney says.

  • Senate Confirms Google Foe Kanter as DOJ’s Antitrust Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate confirmed Jonathan Kanter to run the Justice Department’s antitrust division, finalizing the Biden administration’s slate of leaders to police competition and combat rising concentration across the economy.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillSenators on Tuesday evening approved Kanter, 48, as an ass

  • Epstein victims might not see a dime from sale of New Mexico estate

    Epstein victims might not see a dime from sale of New Mexico estate.

  • Biden’s choice for Justice antitrust post, Jonathan Kanter, wins Senate approval

    President Joe Biden’s choice to lead enforcement of competition laws at the Justice Department has won Senate approval as his administration pursues action against outsized market power it has condemned in several industries, including Big Tech, health care, airlines and agriculture.

  • Florida woman who sued for ivermectin dies from COVID

    A Florida teacher hospitalized with COVID-19 has died after her husband unsuccessfully sued to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin, a drug popular among some skeptics of accepted coronavirus treatments despite a lack of studies proving its effectiveness. Tamara Drock died Friday, 12 weeks after being admitted to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, Ryan Drock told the Palm Beach Post. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proved effective in pre-clinical trials.

  • WSJ Says Activision Blizzard CEO Feigned Ignorance About Employee Sexual Misconduct For Several Years

    Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) documents proved that CEO Bobby Kotick was well aware of the employee misconduct allegations and feigned ignorance, the Wall Street Journal reports. What Happened: The documents included memos, emails, and regulatory requests, and interviews with former employees and others familiar with the company. The SEC subpoenaed Kotick into how the company handled reports of misconduct and disclosed them to the public. A former employee lawyer alleged that her client

  • Meta 'chose profits over people,' Ohio AG says about lawsuit

    Ohio Attorney General David Yost joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the lawsuit the state has filed against the social media giant for allegedly violating federal securities laws in the wake of a whistleblower making corporate practices public.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Volkswagen appeals over emissions tampering

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Volkswagen AG's bid to avoid lawsuits filed by officials in three states seeking damages stemming from the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal. The justices refused to hear appeals by VW and German auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC of a lower court ruling allowing Florida's Hillsborough County and Utah's Salt Lake County to seek to hold the companies liable under local laws and regulations barring tampering with vehicle emissions controls. A VW spokesperson noted that the court's decision not to hear the appeals was not a "determination of the merits" of the company's legal arguments.

  • JPMorgan Chase Is Suing Tesla in a Dispute Over Warrants—and Elon Musk’s Tweets

    Elon Musk tweeted in August 2018 that he would take Tesla private at $420 per share. That caused problems, including for JPMorgan.

  • Funds Have Made Lawsuit Bets Into a $39 Billion Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds, private equity and sovereign wealth funds are piling billions into the outcome of high stakes court cases at a faster rate than ever before.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillLitigat

  • JPMorgan Sues Tesla in $162 Million Warrant Dispute

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. sued Tesla Inc. seeking a $162 million payment related to a series of stock warrant transactions that were affected by Elon Musk’s short-lived attempt to take the carmaker private three years ago.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingThe

  • 'Oh my God:' New details of crash-scene photos emerge in Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit

    Pretrial testimony of LA sheriff is among the latest details to emerge in Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit over body photos from scene of Kobe Bryant crash.

  • Millionaire banker sues security installer for French villa break-in

    A multi-millionaire banker has sued a CCTV installer after his French Riviera home was broken into - but only the security system was taken.

  • Murdaugh Latest Developments: Palmetto State Bank, PMPED settle with Satterfields

    In the latest on lawsuits filed against Alex Murdaugh, Palmetto State Bank and PMPED have settled with the family of Gloria Ann Satterfield.

  • Peloton sues rivals over alleged patent infringement related to on-demand classes

    The company claims at least 55 iFit models and more than a dozen Echelon products are in violation.

  • Amazon ordered to pay California $500,000 over "concealing" COVID cases claim

    California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday that the state has ordered Amazon to pay $500,000 for "concealing COVID-19 case numbers" from workers.Why it matters: The court judgment is the first of its kind under California's new "right to know" law, which aims to bolster worker safety by requiring employers to disclose coronavirus cases to employees and local health agencies, among other provisions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subsc